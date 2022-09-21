Top 20 performances from Week 6 in Utah high school football

Juan Diego’s Hayden Mezenen runs with the ball and is tackled by Morgan’s Ty Wheeler in Draper on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Trojans won, 42-3. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 6. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Trent Call, Skyridge — Excelled in another start as he rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown and then passed for 183 yards and four more scores in the 62-6 win over Westlake.

Drew Patterson, Corner Canyon — Carried the ball 17 times for 113 yards and a touchdown and then defensively also returned an interception for a touchdown late in the game to seal the Chargers’ 35-14 win over American Fork.

Crash Coggins, Weber — Contributed to Weber’s 45-7 win over Clearfield in multiple phases as he caught three passes for 80 yards and a touchdown and then defensively recorded 11 total tackles and two sacks.

Isaiah SueSue, West — Completed 15 of 19 passes for 301 yards and five touchdowns and also rushed for another 69 yards and one touchdown in West’s 44-0 win over Hunter.

Havea Fotu, Bingham — Rushed the ball 12 times for 134 yards and a touchdown as Bingham eked out a 23-15 win over rival Herriman.

Class 5A

Tevita Valeti, Springville — Carried the ball 47 times for 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Red Devils narrowly beat Provo 18-14 in a region defensive showdown.

Easton White, Box Elder — Made the most of his nine carries as he rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bees to the 55-31 victory over Viewmont.

Crew Erickson, Wasatch — Hauled 16 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns as the Wasps rolled to the 55-17 victory over Maple Mountain.

Kace Gurr, Brighton — Had a big game in leading Brighton to the 41-23 win over Skyline as he carried the ball the ball 19 times for 123 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half.

Cooper Thomson, Cedar Valley — Completed 19 of 23 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns and then also added two short rushing touchdowns as the Aviators topped Timpanogos 45-23.

Class 4A

Hunter Johnson, Snow Canyon — Completed 18 of 24 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns and then also rushed for 90 yards and two more scores to spearhead Snow Canyon’s 47-0 win over Hurricane.

Tyden Morris, Desert Hills — Rushed the ball 20 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns to lead Desert Hills to the emphatic 56-21 win over Dixie in a key region showdown.

Tydon Jones, Bear River — Carried the ball 23 times for 198 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Bear River beat Logan 41-20 for its second win of the season.

Class 3A

Ty Wheeler, Morgan — Played a big role in Morgan’s dominant defensive performance against Juan Diego as he recorded nine tackles and a sack

Ethan Rainer, Grantsville — Returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns and then also added a rushing touchdowns as the Cowboys rolled past Ben Lomond 62-20 in region play.

Max Trujillo, Ogden — Carried the ball 11 times for 175 yards and a pair of TDs to lead Ogden to the 44-28 victory over Union.

Class 2A

Larson Dixon, Summit Academy — Hauled in two catches for 36 yards and a touchdown and then defensively snagged two interceptions, one which he returned for a TD, as Summit Academy rolled past ALA 69-9.

Ayden Bradshaw, Beaver — Carried the ball 12 times for 175 yards and three touchdowns and then he added five tackles defensively as the Beavers beat Delta 42-7.

Class 1A

Jake Smith, North Summit — Had a huge day on the ground in North Summit’s 39-19 win over Parowan as he rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns 19 carriers while also passing for 49 yards and another TD.

Aiden Dougherty, Enterprise — Rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown and then defensively added 13 tackles and a sack to lead the Wolves to the 22-14 win over Kanab in a 1A football showdown.