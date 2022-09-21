Read full article on original website
Roanoke parents voice concerns over school threats, possible consequences for students
ROANOKE, Va. – Parents are calling on school leaders to do more to protect their children after a number of school threats were made this week toward Roanoke City Public Schools. This message comes after Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools were both placed on lockdown on Wednesday....
‘It’s getting real ridiculous:’ Parents react to second day of threats in Roanoke City schools
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Public School system was plagued with another day of multiple school threats. Lucy Addison Middle School was placed under a hold and secure status on Thursday. Then, school officials told 10 News a bomb threat was made against James Madison Middle School. This...
Hold & Secure lifted at Lucy Addison MS, 3rd incident in two days in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another school in the City of Roanoke is on "hold and secure" on Thursday due to a potential threat. Lucy Addison Middle School is the third school in just two days to see an incident similar to a lockdown in the City of Roanoke. Below...
Roanoke school officials, law enforcement release video message in response to school threats
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city officials have released a video message in response to “an unprecedented amount of threats towards school staff and students.”. This message comes after Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools were both placed on lockdown on Wednesday. A 14-year-old has been charged with a felony in connection with the lockdown at William Fleming. Lucy Addison Middle School was also under a hold and secure status on Thursday afternoon.
Parents, guardians react to school threats at Roanoke City Schools
ROANOKE, Va. – Two Roanoke high schools were put into lockdown on Wednesday, leaving many parents and guardians in the community concerned. Roanoke Police said they charged a 14-year-old girl in connection with a threat was made against William Fleming High School, causing the school to go into lockdown.
William Fleming & Patrick Henry High Schools lockdown for potential threats: RCPS
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City Public Schools said a potential threat is being investigated at William Fleming High School and Patrick Henry High School on Wednesday. RCPS said students are with their teachers and no one is hurt. They said the Roanoke Police Department and administrators have conducted a search of the building.
School bus crash in Henry Co. sends 2 students to the hospital
Two children were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a school bus crash in Henry County. School bus crash in Henry Co. sends 2 students to …. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Cheerleaders of the Week …. Friday Night Blitz Week 5-Fans of the Week-Salem …
Ongoing Roanoke bus delays cost Durham School Services nearly $740,000
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ongoing bus delays with Roanoke City Public Schools are costing Durham School Services a high price in penalty fees. RCPS has the ability to fine the bus company every time there’s a late pickup or a late drop-off. At least 24 buses are having to double up on routes to get students to and from school.
Law enforcement warns of serious consequences for “Swatting” trend
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After two days of threats against Roanoke City Schools, law enforcement is educating the community on how serious a fake emergency call really is. Across the country, law enforcement has seen an uptick in a trend called “swatting.”. The FBI says swatting calls are...
Friday Night Blitz Week 5-Fans of the Week-Salem Student Section
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- The Salem Spartans student section are this week's fan of the week. Friday Night Blitz Week 5-Fans of the Week-Salem …. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Liberty at E.C. Glass. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Jefferson Forest at Amherst …. Friday Night...
William Fleming student identified after online threat directed at school
Roanoke Police have sought a petition for Threat by Writing or Electronic Message to Kill or do Harm (class six felony) on a fourteen-year-old juvenile female regarding threats made against William Fleming High School staff and students. The petition has been served and the teen will be transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center.
WFXR News Live at Lane
WFXR's Full day of coverage of the Black Diamond Trophy game between West Virginia and Virginia Tech from Lane Stadium!. Law enforcement warns of serious consequences for …. Urban farming program tackles food crisis in Roanoke, …. School bus crash in Henry Co. sends 2 students to …. Positively Lynchburg:...
14-year-old charged with felony that put Roanoke high school on lockdown, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A juvenile has been charged for the threat made against William Fleming High School Wednesday, which caused the school to go on lockdown and have an early release, Roanoke Police say. On Wednesday morning, school officials said that school administrators found out about a potential threat...
Make sure you’re signed up for Roanoke City Schools robocalls
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With several potential threats having been investigated in Roanoke City Public Schools in recent days, the school system is urging families to sign up for robocalls, so they can be informed about such incidents. Families not receiving robocalls are urged to contact their schools. “It is...
Friday Night Blitz Week 5 - Christiansburg at Radford
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) -- The Radford Bobcats defeated the Christiansburg Blue Demons 21-20. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Christiansburg at Radford. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Northside at Patrick …. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Franklin County at Hidden …. Friday Night Blitz Week...
Roanoke City Public Schools speaks the languages leading kids to academic success
Making the Grade– — We take a look at Roanoke City Public Schools and it’s English Learners and World Languages Programs. The school system serves thousands of students from more than 70 countries. In total, the students speak more than 70 different languages. As W-F-X-R’S Good Day...
Repeated fake threats to Roanoke schools and more Va. headlines
• A fiery exchange between Virginia Reps. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, and Bob Good, a Republican, reportedly started during a discussion of suicides by transgender teenagers.—Washington Post. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin told Kansans to “pick up the surf board” and ride the red wave during a campaign appearance for...
Roanoke, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Roanoke. The Staunton River High School football team will have a game with William Fleming High School on September 22, 2022, 14:00:00. The Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke football team will have a game with Northside High School on September 22, 2022, 15:00:00.
Matthew Williams, 43; service held
Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
Fire Station One is reborn on Church Avenue
115 years old and vacant for the past 15 years, the old Fire Station Number One building on Church Avenue in downtown Roanoke is back in business as an furniture retail showroom, with a bistro and boutique hotel soon to follow. A 7000 square foot showroom will allow local furniture maker TxTur to display more of its made-to-order, director-to-consumer “sustainable” furniture lines that are manufactured in Southeast Roanoke City. There’s also an event space where the former Fire-EMS locker rooms were. Roanoke City Councilman Bill Bestpitch was at the ribbon cutting this morning:
