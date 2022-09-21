ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Roanoke school officials, law enforcement release video message in response to school threats

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city officials have released a video message in response to “an unprecedented amount of threats towards school staff and students.”. This message comes after Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools were both placed on lockdown on Wednesday. A 14-year-old has been charged with a felony in connection with the lockdown at William Fleming. Lucy Addison Middle School was also under a hold and secure status on Thursday afternoon.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#Patrick Henry#Lockdown#School Principal#Highschool#Linus K12#Linus High School
WSLS

Parents, guardians react to school threats at Roanoke City Schools

ROANOKE, Va. – Two Roanoke high schools were put into lockdown on Wednesday, leaving many parents and guardians in the community concerned. Roanoke Police said they charged a 14-year-old girl in connection with a threat was made against William Fleming High School, causing the school to go into lockdown.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Ongoing Roanoke bus delays cost Durham School Services nearly $740,000

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ongoing bus delays with Roanoke City Public Schools are costing Durham School Services a high price in penalty fees. RCPS has the ability to fine the bus company every time there’s a late pickup or a late drop-off. At least 24 buses are having to double up on routes to get students to and from school.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Law enforcement warns of serious consequences for “Swatting” trend

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After two days of threats against Roanoke City Schools, law enforcement is educating the community on how serious a fake emergency call really is. Across the country, law enforcement has seen an uptick in a trend called “swatting.”. The FBI says swatting calls are...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Week 5-Fans of the Week-Salem Student Section

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- The Salem Spartans student section are this week's fan of the week. Friday Night Blitz Week 5-Fans of the Week-Salem …. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Liberty at E.C. Glass. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Jefferson Forest at Amherst …. Friday Night...
SALEM, VA
wfirnews.com

William Fleming student identified after online threat directed at school

Roanoke Police have sought a petition for Threat by Writing or Electronic Message to Kill or do Harm (class six felony) on a fourteen-year-old juvenile female regarding threats made against William Fleming High School staff and students. The petition has been served and the teen will be transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

WFXR News Live at Lane

WFXR's Full day of coverage of the Black Diamond Trophy game between West Virginia and Virginia Tech from Lane Stadium!. Law enforcement warns of serious consequences for …. Urban farming program tackles food crisis in Roanoke, …. School bus crash in Henry Co. sends 2 students to …. Positively Lynchburg:...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Make sure you’re signed up for Roanoke City Schools robocalls

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With several potential threats having been investigated in Roanoke City Public Schools in recent days, the school system is urging families to sign up for robocalls, so they can be informed about such incidents. Families not receiving robocalls are urged to contact their schools. “It is...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Friday Night Blitz Week 5 - Christiansburg at Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) -- The Radford Bobcats defeated the Christiansburg Blue Demons 21-20. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Christiansburg at Radford. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Northside at Patrick …. Friday Night Blitz Week 5 – Franklin County at Hidden …. Friday Night Blitz Week...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
virginiamercury.com

Repeated fake threats to Roanoke schools and more Va. headlines

• A fiery exchange between Virginia Reps. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, and Bob Good, a Republican, reportedly started during a discussion of suicides by transgender teenagers.—Washington Post. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin told Kansans to “pick up the surf board” and ride the red wave during a campaign appearance for...
VIRGINIA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Matthew Williams, 43; service held

Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fire Station One is reborn on Church Avenue

115 years old and vacant for the past 15 years, the old Fire Station Number One building on Church Avenue in downtown Roanoke is back in business as an furniture retail showroom, with a bistro and boutique hotel soon to follow. A 7000 square foot showroom will allow local furniture maker TxTur to display more of its made-to-order, director-to-consumer “sustainable” furniture lines that are manufactured in Southeast Roanoke City. There’s also an event space where the former Fire-EMS locker rooms were. Roanoke City Councilman Bill Bestpitch was at the ribbon cutting this morning:
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy