ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Jamieson Sheahan's 11 Punts vs. Arizona Nowhere Close to the Bizarre NCAA Record

By Jeff Faraudo
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BU5lw_0i4idx2U00

Cal punted so often last year because its offense was shorthanded due to protocols.

Punter Jamieson Sheahan wouldn’t mind a light work day on Saturday when Cal faces Arizona at Memorial Stadium.

A less busy afternoon, in any case, than last November 11 when the teams met at Tucson.

The Bears were without 24 players, including quarterback Chase Garbers, all of them required to remain home due to COVID-19 protocols.

The result was a 10-3 Arizona victory which broke the Wildcats’ 20-game losing streak. The Bears’ toothless offense totaled just 122 yards and nine first downs.

Sheahan was called on to punt 11 times.

“Obviously, last year was a different situation. I was happy to do my part and kick 11 times. That’s not ideal for us,” Sheahan says in the video at the top of this story. “The least amount of punting I do, the better for the Bears.”

Sheahan, the senior from Australia, is the Pac-12’s leading punter and is No. 2 in the nation with a 48.8-yard average.

He said he’s been asked whether he emerged from that game with a tired leg, but explained in Australian rules football, which he played at home, he would sometimes kick the ball 25 or 30 times.

Kicking more often signals good things in Aussie rules football, but in American football it’s a sign of difficulty on offense.

When asked if he’d be OK punting just once or twice Saturday, Sheahan said, “Wouldn’t mind a nice 45-yarder just to say I contributed to our success, but I’m more than happy to sit on the sidelines and watch our boys win.”

Sheahan’s 11 punts were one shy of the Cal record of 12, shared by Gary Fowler vs. Indiana in a 17-14 win on Sept. 27, 1969, and Nick Harris vs. Illinois in a 17-15 loss on Sept. 16, 2000.

The Pac-12 record also happened in a game involving Cal. Ninety-nine years ago, on Nov. 17, 1923, Cal beat Washington 9-0 in Berkeley and the Huskies’ Leo Ziel punted 17 times.

Ziel’s 17 punts are child’s play compared to the NCAA record, set by Charlie Calhoun of Texas Tech against Centenary back on Nov. 11, 1939.

In a constant downpour at Shreveport, LA, Calhoun punted 36 times — 36! — in a game that finished in a scoreless tie. It’s right there in the NCAA record book and the Texas Tech media guide.

Calhoun punted for a total of 1,316 yards — nearly a mile — and averaged 36.6 yards on his punts, despite having one blocked.

Still, 36 punts? How was that possible?

The NCAA specifically researched this game in 1987 in order to confirm what clearly are crazy numbers.

The result was that the two teams combined for 77 punts — still the collegiate record. Calhoun’s leg apparently did become fatigued, because three of Tech’s 39 punts were made by another player. Centenary punted 38 times.

According to multiple sources, the weather and field conditions were so bad that both teams repeatedly punted on first down, hoping to flip field position and perhaps benefit from a fumble on the return.

In fact, 33 of Tech’s 36 punts came on first down, as the Red Raiders ran just 12 offensive plays, netting 1 yard. One source reported that the teams combined to punt on 22 consecutive plays in the second half.

None of it led to a touchdown.

And you thought the Cal-Arizona game last year was weird.

Cover photo of Jamieson Sheahan by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos

F ollow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

How to watch California vs. Arizona: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Arizona Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Wildcats and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. If the 10-3 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
fox10phoenix.com

Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen

The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
Greyson F

Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical Violations

U of A Stadium was hit with several health violations.Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash. Football season is back in full swing, and the Arizona Wildcats have already doubled their total win count from last season. With the Pac-12 schedule about to rev up and night games starting to cool down, it is a perfect time to head out to Arizona Stadium and catch a game. And nothing goes better with a game than concession food. Like every other restaurant, processing plant, and food truck, because food is prepared within the facility the stands are the subject of inspections from the health inspectors here in Tucson. In fact, each stand receives an individual grade. Inspections for the food stands were performed on September 10, and the stadium saw a number of critical infractions.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Raiders#American Football#College Football#The Bizarre Ncaa Record#Wildcats#Pac 12#Australian#Aussie
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.

Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
KOLD-TV

Semi-truck crashes on westbound I-10 near Tangerine Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-10 northwest of Tucson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near Tangerine Road at Milepost 240. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early in...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center

Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
MARANA, AZ
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy