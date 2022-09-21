CT School Officials Share Details After Firearm Threat Prompts Early Dismissal, Lockdown

A Connecticut school district has shared new details about a firearm investigation that prompted a high school to be dismissed early and the other schools to be placed on lockdown.

Windham Public Schools Superintendent Tracy Youngberg announced that at about 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Willimantic Police Department received a report about an armed intruder at Windham High School.

Willimantic Police officers and officers from the Eastern Connecticut State University searched the building and campus and found no indication of an active threat or danger, Youngberg said.

Police placed the school and Central Office on lockdown, along with other schools in the district during the incident.

"After consulting with the police department and considering the heightened level of anxiety building wide, I determined that dismissing Windham High School early was prudent," Youngberg said. "The dismissal of Windham High School was done classroom by classroom to ensure continued safety with the outside campus secured. Once Windham High School was dismissed, we then lifted all safety protocols in our other school buildings."

Youngberg said the district will have crisis teams in each building available for staff and students who were frightened during the incident, and the district requested an increased police presence at the high school on Thursday, Sept. 22.

"As a school system, we will continue to collaborate with both the Willimantic Police and the State Police on all school safety matters," Youngberg said. "I wish I had words to share with you that could alleviate the anxiety of our students, families and staff. All I can say to you is that we will do everything in our power to ensure every member of our learning community remains safe."