The wild view from the field as Alabama students sing Dixieland Delight
Alabama led Vanderbilt 48-3 but the student section was almost packed. The amped-up atmosphere of a night game in Bryant-Denny Stadium had one major element left on the plate. After scoring its second-to-last touchdown of the night, the first few notes of Dixieland Delight, a 1983 hit by the band Alabama set the crowd off.
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s trip to No. 1 Georgia
The latest installment of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be an afternoon kickoff. Auburn’s matchup with top-ranked Georgia next weekend will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on CBS, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be part of a CBS doubleheader, with Texas A&M at Alabama as the second game of the day on the network.
Auburn updates depth chart with a few changes ahead of LSU game
Auburn made a few changes to its official two-deep depth chart ahead of its SEC West clash with LSU this weekend. Robby Ashford, coming off his first career start, is listed as Auburn’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s 6 p.m. matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium (ESPN), while the backup spot is shared by freshman Holden Geriner and T.J. Finley, who are separated by an “OR” on the two-deep. Finley started the first three games of the season after winning the starting job in fall camp, but he missed last week’s SEC opener against Missouri due to a shoulder injury he sustained against Penn State. It’s unclear if Finley will be available for the LSU game, but Bryan Harsin said Monday the junior will practice this week. Geriner, meanwhile, made his debut against Missouri, playing parts of two drives in the third quarter of Auburn’s 17-14 win.
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s upcoming game against LSU
Auburn’s SEC opener against Missouri was far from pretty; in fact, quarterback Robby Ashford went so far as to call it a “grimy” game. But Auburn ultimately got the job done, holding off Missouri in overtime thanks to an unlikely turnover that sealed the 17-14 win for Bryan Harsin’s team.
Tate Johnson to miss 6-8 weeks as Auburn moves on to 3rd starting center
Auburn will be on its third starting center following an injury to Tate Johnson. Johnson will undergo surgery on his elbow on Thursday and miss between six and eight weeks, Auburn coach Bryan Harsin announced Monday. Johnson injured his elbow during Auburn’s 17-14 overtime win against Missouri last week, remaining on the field for several moments before walking to the sideline gingerly holding his left arm.
Auburn’s Derick Hall earns SEC weekly honor for performance against Missouri
Auburn edge defender Derick Hall was honored by the SEC for his performance in his team’s conference-opening win against Missouri last weekend. Hall was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced Monday as part of its weekly awards. Hall is the first Auburn player to be recognized by the league for an individual performance through the season’s first four weeks.
Rewinding Alabama win with bonus notes, explaining offensive play calling
There are some who won’t admit it, but the September segment of Alabama’s schedule -- Texas excluded -- amounted to a preseason slate. That changes this week with a trip to No. 20 Arkansas in the first of three straight against ranked opponents. Before testing the 15-game winning streak against the Razorbacks, Alabama pushed the number to 23 straight wins over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. The 55-3 win was an all-out offensive blitz with 628 Crimson Tide yards to 129 for the Commodores.
After opening as slight favorite, Auburn a home underdog against LSU
Auburn will head into its SEC West matchup with LSU as a one-score underdog. After opening as an early 1.5-point favorite against LSU last month, Auburn is now a 7.5-point underdog against for the Week 5 matchup, according to VegasInsider.com. An error earlier Sunday showed the preseason line (Auburn minus-1.5) as the opening line for the matchup, but the updated odds were announced Sunday afternoon. Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) welcomes LSU (3-1, 1-0) to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff under the lights on ESPN.
Alabama-Texas A&M kickoff time, TV set
The highly-anticipated Alabama-Texas A&M game will get a prime TV spot. After the summer controversy stoked the fires, the two will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Oct. 8 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will air on CBS. Aside from the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher dust up, this will also be a rematch of last year’s 41-38 Texas A&M win over the Crimson Tide.
Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game
Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
Joseph Goodman: It was an instant classic for the SEC’s village idiots
It was entertaining in the way that drunken amateur backyard wrestling might capture the imaginations of village idiots. Anyone who watched the entirety of Auburn 17, Missouri 14 on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium muttered variations of those words again and again and again throughout the game like some brain-addled degenerate staring into a black sun. In the end, we were all blinded by our own idiocy for not looking away. There were no winners in that backyard of freaks where self-harm is fun, but sooner or later someone had to lose it all trying to be a hero.
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
Alabama is 2-touchdown favorite in betting odds at Arkansas
Alabama’s first road game on the SEC schedule should be a good one but the betting lines aren’t quite reflecting that. The Crimson Tide is a two-touchdown favorite when it heads to No. 20 Arkansas for the 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday game in Fayetteville. Alabama is favored by...
Auburn defense finally ends lengthy turnover drought, but work remains
Derick Hall for a moment Saturday felt like he was a junior in high school again. The Auburn senior edge defender looked skyward as he hopped over cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and Missouri receiver Luther Burden, the two tangled on the turf below him. Hall reached out his hands and looked in the tipped pass initially thrown by Brady Cook on Missouri’s opening drive.
Power 25 Rankings: Auburn solidifies top spot with Opelika next, Thompson jumps to No. 2
Auburn High School solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings with a 42-21 win over No. 22 Ramsay last week. The Tigers garnered three of the four first-place votes and finished with 99 total points in this week’s poll, which ranks the top teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification. Auburn has another tough test this week against rival and No. 15-ranked Opelika.
The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...
Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
Statistically speaking: Auburn has one of nation’s worst all-around offenses through Week 4
Auburn’s offense has had a rough go of things in September, to put it lightly. The Tigers’ revamped offense — under first-year offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, in collaboration with head coach Bryan Harsin — has trudged through the first one-third of the regular season, and the unit reached new levels of futility in the team’s 17-14 win against Missouri over the weekend.
Nate Oats, Alabama basketball add 4-star from North Carolina
Alabama basketball picked up a win on Saturday. Davin Cosby, a shooting guard, made his verbal pledge to Nate Oats and co. Cosby is a four-star and ranked 114th nationally on 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the fourth-overall player from North Carolina and attends Word of God Christian Academy. He is the second-highest rated guard from his state at 6-foot-5, 180-pounds.
What Nick Saban said about Alabama win, injury, offensive play
Alabama wrapped up a 55-0 win over Vanderbilt and Nick Saban met with reporters afterward. Here’s a quick rundown of what was said as the Crimson Tide moves to 4-0, 1-0 in the SEC. -- Saban said they’re continuing to show progress and getting closer to where they want...
Will Anderson opens up on early-season struggles, how mindset shifted
The number zero was prominent exiting Alabama’s season-opening win. It was the number next to Utah State’s name on the scoreboard but also next to sacks on the Crimson Tide stat sheet. For a team with all-time talent on the edge, there may have been some frustration there as Texas quarterbacks found relatively clean pockets for most of the day in Week 2.
