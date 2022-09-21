ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

South Alabama return specialist Caullin Lacy honored by Sun Belt Conference

South Alabama’s Caullin Lacy is the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced Monday. Lacy, a sophomore from Mobile, returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown in a 38-14 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. It was the first career return touchdown for Lacy, and the first for the Jaguars in five years.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

5 things we learned from South Alabama’s 38-14 win over Louisiana Tech

South Alabama is 3-1 for the second straight season, but things feel a lot different this time around. The Jaguars scored their third double-digit victory in four games on Saturday night, leading throughout in a 38-14 win over Louisiana Tech at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Only a one-point road loss to a Power 5 program (UCLA) is keeping South Alabama (3-1) from an unbeaten record and some serious national buzz.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Brayden Jenkins runs unbeaten Theodore to road victory at Opelika

Opelika coach Erik Speakman had seen more than enough of Theodore running back Brayden Jenkins well before he finished with 267 yards on 31 carries and four touchdowns Friday night and wasn’t sure he was safe from the onslaught afterward. “He’s probably still running around out here somewhere,” Speakman...
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Football
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
Ocala Gazette

Uncertainty remains on Ian’s track

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday advised people from Tampa to Pensacola to keep their eyes on what could be a dangerous hurricane later this week. But while staging efforts were underway to prepare for the storm’s aftermath, DeSantis and emergency officials said it remained too soon for issuing evacuation orders because of uncertainty about the track of Tropical Storm Ian, which was expected to rapidly reach hurricane status Sunday.
FLORIDA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta

Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Smith
Person
Kane Wommack
WKRG News 5

Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Retailers of the Year announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Retailer of the Year award winners have been announced. Shoe Station has been named Retailer of the Year with annual sales over $20 million. Mo’Bay Beignets has been recognized as Emerging Retailer of the Year. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Bradley Byrne and...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#American Football#The Sun Belt Conference#Louisiana Tech#Division
WALA-TV FOX10

Court records shed new light on Gulf Coast Walmart arsons

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The alleged mastermind of a string of fires at Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast fled Nebraska just before he was to be sentenced on a wire fraud conviction, according to court records. An FBI agent laid out the timeline in a criminal complaint against a...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Photos show suspects in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, D’Iberville police released surveillance pictures of the suspects accused of killing a man outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino. Nicholaus Craig, of California, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the casino’s parking lot early Wednesday morning. Craig died at the scene from a single […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WKRG News 5

Crescent Theater may not be closing any more

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile’s favorite theater may not be closing anymore following an outpour of community support. The Crescent Theater off Dauphin Street was supposed to close on Oct. 1, and after the news broke, people expressed their concerns on social media. Max Morey is the owner of the Crescent Theater. Morey told […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating homicide at M&M Food Mart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle love triangle results in two people shot

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - A love triangle gone rogue in Citronelle, which resulted in a shooting. According to law enforcement, the shooter fired at his girlfriend’s ex and another person in the house, striking both in the face and chest. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for...
CITRONELLE, AL
AL.com

Prime Fairhope site sells for big bucks

Local and out–of-town investors paid $7 million for 34 acres at the northeast corner of Ala. 181 and Ala. 104 in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The property is across from the new Publix supermarket set to open later this fall and a new USA Health medical facility under construction. The buyers, Encounter Development, plan to develop outparcels and interior parcels and Herrington Realty will market the new project.
FAIRHOPE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
197K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy