Virginia Union stays perfect with gritty win over Fayetteville State
Virginia Union got down early against Fayetteville State, but its defense and running back Jada Byers saved the day. The post Virginia Union stays perfect with gritty win over Fayetteville State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Elite LB Sammy Brown Enjoys 'Electric' Atmosphere on Rocky Top
Jefferson (Ga.) standout linebacker Sammy Brown is more than familiar with Tennessee as he has frequently visited Knoxville since becoming a coveted recruit. He returned to campus on Saturday for Tennessee's clash against Florida, and he discusses the visit and more here. “Electric," Brown ...
Local sporting events scheduled for Sunday and Monday, September 25-26, 2022
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER Benedictine at Monmouth, 3 p.m. ...
