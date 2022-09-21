Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
BARRY TROTZ READY TO RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH WHEN THE OPPORTUNITY ARISES
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the New York Islanders fired head coach Barry Trotz and replaced him with Lane Lambert, who was an associate coach on Trotz's staff. There were plenty of teams looking to hire Trotz in the off-season, including the Detroit Red Wings,...
markerzone.com
NHL VETOES THE DALLAS STARS' HIRING OF BEN BISHOP
Stars' GM Jim Bill announced today that the NHL has asked Ben Bishop and the club to stop their employment partnership, per Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. The league's reasoning here, is that Bishop is still under contract with the Buffalo Sabres until 2023. To summarize, the NHL must exercise...
markerzone.com
FLYERS GM CONFIRMS THE WORST REGARDING DEFENSEMAN RYAN ELLIS
On Tuesday, Frank Seravalli reported that Ryan Ellis was not expected to play in the 2022-23 season for Philadelphia, in a huge blow to the Flyers' defense. Today, GM Chuck Fletcher confirmed that Ellis would not play this season, and he dove into detail regarding the defender's full injury. Ellis' injury was to his hip but has been dubbed in the past as 'multi-layered,' which cannot be a positive thing.
markerzone.com
ARIZONA COYOTES TO OFFER OPENING NIGHT ATTENDEES UNIQUE PARTY FAVOR
The Arizona Coyotes are playing 2022-23 in a college stadium, roughly one-third the size of the average NHL arena. So, they absolutely must get creative in turning this transition phase into something long-lasting. A series of gimmicks and PR-wins is a good start, but ultimately it starts and ends with icing a digestible product for their fans.
markerzone.com
DEVILS' DEFENDER TOOK LESS MONEY ON NEW CONTRACT, BELIEVES 'SOMETHING BIG' LIES AHEAD
April 11, 2021 was a huge trade deadline for the New Jersey Devils. The Devils traded pending unrestricted free agent Taylor Hall for what is now, forward Dawson Mercer and defenseman Kevin Bahl. Then, in a smaller trade -- or perhaps we thought -- New Jersey acquired defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler for a third-round pick, which is now Brent Johnson, a defenseman who scored 3 points in 23 games for the University of North Dakota in '21-22. Siegenthaler, 25, assembled quite the season for the Devils after being traded. Although he managed just 14 points in 70 games, Siegenthaler was one of the NHL's top shut-down defenders and to some, he was THE best.
markerzone.com
NHL DOESN'T EXPECT RUSSIAN PLAYERS TO BE BARRED FROM PLAYING IN GLOBAL SERIES DESPITE PUSHBACK FROM CZECHIA GOVERNMENT
The National Hockey League is set to return to Europe for the first time since 2019 when the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks face off in a pair of games on October 7th and 8th in Prague. Roughly a month later, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche will...
markerzone.com
FLAMES DARRYL SUTTER TAKES A SHOT AT MATTHEW TKACHUK DURING PRESS CONFERENCE
One of the biggest stories of this past off season was, of course, the Matthew Tkachuk trade. Tkachuk decided he didn't want to stay with the Calgary Flames any longer. He was eventually shipped to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a draft pick. Even...
markerzone.com
JONATHAN TOEWS EXPRESSES FEELINGS ABOUT KIRBY DACH TRADE
The Chicago Blackhawks traded one of their upcoming stars to the Montreal Canadiens this offseason in Kirby Dach, and a couple of their veteran leaders have spoken out about all of the shenanigans. The Hawks long-time captain, Jonathan Toews, spoke out about the Dach trade; at first, he was not...
NFL World Reacts To Ruthless Amon-Ra St. Brown News
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is rapidly becoming a fan favorite in the Motor City - and not just for being a superb pass-catcher. Speaking to the media this week, Amon-Ra threw some shade at Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown. Amon-Ra said that he looked for Brown during the game because he remembered Brown being taken ahead of him in the 2021 NFL Draft.
markerzone.com
OILERS RE-SIGN RFA FORWARD RYAN MCLEOD
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $798,000 with restricted free agent forward Ryan McLeod. McLeod, 23, was drafted by the Oilers in the second round (40th overall) back in 2018. The Mississauga native appeared in 71 games for Edmonton during his rookie season in 2021-22, recording 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists), 12 penalty minutes and was a minus-two. He added four points in sixteen games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
markerzone.com
DUCKS WON'T NEGOTIATE NEW CONTRACTS FOR THREE YOUNG STARS DURING THE SEASON
The Anaheim Ducks will head into the 2022-23 season with three young stars in the final year of their respective contracts. Jamie Drysdale, Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras are all set to become restricted free agents at the conclusion of the season. Despite that, Anaheim Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek...
Pelicans, CJ McCollum Agree On $64 Million Extension
The New Orleans Pelicans and CJ McCollum have agreed on a two-year, $64 million extension, which locks him up through the 2025-2026 season.
markerzone.com
FLAMES RE-SIGN VETERAN FORWARD TO ONE-YEAR DEAL
After plenty of speculation over the past few days, the Calgary Flames announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have re-signed forward Brett Ritchie to a one-year, $750,000 contract. Ritchie, 29, has spent the past two seasons with the Flames, recording a combined seven goals and 12 points over 73 games....
markerzone.com
JAGR ON CHARA: 'NOBODY BELIEVED IN HIM, THEY LAUGHED AT HIM'
Call this a case of greatness recognizing greatness. NHL legend Jaromir Jagr has commented on the retirement of defenceman Zdeno Chara, who decided to call it a career earlier this week after close to 1700 regular season games in the NHL, along with another 200 playoff games. Jagr had high praise for Chara, but said no one in Slovakia believed he could make it to the NHL when he was younger because they thought his size would make him slow and uncoordinated.
markerzone.com
COYOTES RECEIVE BAD NEWS REGARDING VETERAN FORWARD ANDREW LADD
After struggling down the stretch last season, veteran forward Andrew Ladd failed his physical ahead of Arizona's training camp and will be placed on injured reserve, not LTIR. If he were to be placed on LTIR, the Coyotes would be below the salary cap floor. If Ladd doesn't play a...
markerzone.com
BOB MCKENZIE RELEASES HIS PRE-SEASON RANKINGS FOR 2023 NHL ENTRY DRAFT
Just over two months ago, the Montreal Canadiens selected Juraj Slafkovsky first overall in their own building during the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. With a new season right around the corner, the attention of scouts now turn to the 2023 draft, which has the potential to be the best draft class since 2015.
markerzone.com
BRUINS SIGN 930-GAME NHL VETERAN TO PTO
According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Boston Bruins have signed veteran defenceman Anton Stralman to a professional try-out contract. It was reported yesterday that the Bruins had offered Stralman a PTO, but they were just awaiting word on if he would accept the invitation or not. Stralman, 36, was mulling...
markerzone.com
SABRES SIGN GENERAL MANAGER KEVYN ADAMS TO A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION
The Buffalo Sabres have announced that they've extended the contract of General Manager Kevyn Adams. There wasn't a specific term on the deal, other than that it was a multi-year extension. "Kevyn's leadership and vision over the past two seasons has proven to be invaluable, and I am confident in...
markerzone.com
BILL GUERIN CONFIRMS TWO KEY PLAYERS TO MISS START OF SEASON
Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin confirmed today that forward Jordan Greenway and defenseman Jon Merrill will miss the start of the 2022-23 season, per Michael Russo of The Athletic:. Greenway, 25, has emerged as a permanent fixture in Minnesota's forward group, but he has yet to live up to the...
markerzone.com
VEGAS GM MCCRIMMON CONFIRMS THE WORST ABOUT FORMER SECOND-OVERALL PICK
Kelly McCrimmon today confirmed the report that Nolan Patrick will not play this season. Patrick was the second-overall pick in 2017, and for most of the period leading up to the draft he was the highest rated prospect on the board. He scored 205 points in 163 games for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL, and there is undoubtedly a wealth of talent there. Tragically, he cannot get shake his haunted past of head injuries.
