April 11, 2021 was a huge trade deadline for the New Jersey Devils. The Devils traded pending unrestricted free agent Taylor Hall for what is now, forward Dawson Mercer and defenseman Kevin Bahl. Then, in a smaller trade -- or perhaps we thought -- New Jersey acquired defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler for a third-round pick, which is now Brent Johnson, a defenseman who scored 3 points in 23 games for the University of North Dakota in '21-22. Siegenthaler, 25, assembled quite the season for the Devils after being traded. Although he managed just 14 points in 70 games, Siegenthaler was one of the NHL's top shut-down defenders and to some, he was THE best.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO