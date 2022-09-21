Read full article on original website
70k square-foot space aimed at inclusion officially opens
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two organizations officially opened a new facility aimed at inclusion. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal and Easterseals of Central Illinois joined ribbons at a ceremony Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Both organizations will utilize the new 70-thousand square foot space in Bloomington. It’s a space that is...
Local High Schoolers Experience Museum on Wheels
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A museum came to students at three Peoria high schools this week. The Peoria Regional Office of Education hosted the Mobile Museum of Tolerance also known as MMOT. It is a joint project between the Midwest office of the Simon Wiesenthal Center and the Illinois State Board of Education. The traveling museum and classroom aims to inspire students to speak up against anti-Semitism, bullying, racism, intolerance, and hate.
How central Illinois wineries thrive in a cold climate zone
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Central Illinois is home to many local wineries, but typically grapes like hot and dry climates. So, how does it work? Diane Hahn, General Manager of Mackinaw Valley Winery, said “In order to have grapes that produce well and are healthy and thrive, we grow French-American hybrids. They can withstand our winters, if the temperature gets down to thirty below they will not die.”
A new type of modular housing equipped for global warming is being built in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE - A Chillicothe entrepreneur is building affordable housing for the age of global warming. Timothy Tobin, owner of Eagle Companies, has designed a super-efficient steel house that can be dropped on a semi and shipped anywhere. Units are priced at $110,000 for a one-bedroom, and can be combined and stacked to create a larger living space or multi-family housing. Equipped with high-tech construction materials and efficient appliances, the units use very little energy. The addition of solar panels, a $20,000 option, can take inhabitants off the grid.
Committee chair raising money for bench in Bartonville
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chair of the Bartonville’s Park Committee is raising money to give back for her 50th birthday. According to a GoFundMe press release, Committee Chair Heidi J. Rhea is raising money for a bench swing in Bartonville’s Alpha Park for her birthday. “Since...
Peoria Guild of Black Artists partners with Ameren ‘spark’ conversation with energy murals
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With the stroke of a brush, the Peoria Guild of Black Artists is trying to bridge the gap between Southside Peoria neighborhoods and Ameren. Murals are coming to three locations: the East Bluff Community Center, House of Hope, and UFS building. The East Bluff mural is nearly complete, according to the artists. It will be featured in an unveiling ceremony on October 18.
The Place for Children with Autism opens enrollment
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Young Children with Autism now have a new school-like to explore and learn with other kids just like them. The ‘Place For Children With Autism’ just held its grand opening for the newest in Bloomington. It’s the 15th location in Illinois and a...
Vacation Rental Ruse: How An Idyllic Farmington Property Lured Many Across Illinois and Beyond
(NBC Chicago) - It was branded as an outdoor adventure. Only a three-hour drive southwest of Chicago, and 30-minute drive from Peoria, customers could escape to the town of Farmington, staying at an eight-bedroom, 30-acre lakeside vacation rental retreat. Surrounded by open farmland, online advertisements for the vacation rental showed...
Bartonville pigs ready for their forever farm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Remember those pigs that were found in Bartonville? All six of them are ready for their forever home, but there’s a catch: it has to be a farm. The six pigs are being temporarily housed at Peoria County Animal Protection Services. PCAPS staff said...
Unemployment rates down, jobs up across state
(25 News Now) - The unemployment rate across Illinois is down along with an increase in jobs, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Unemployment Security. In the Peoria metro, the unemployment rate decreased to 4.9%, down one percent from August...
IHSA honors ‘hardest working man in Central Illinois’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois High School Association is honoring 25 News Now Sports Director Jim Mattson with a Distinguished Media Service Award. Mattson started covering local sports in 1985. His colleague, 25 News Today’s Donnie Tillman calls Mattson “the hardest working man in Central Illinois.”
Debt collector faces at least five class action lawsuits: report
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A Central Illinois-based collection agency and so-called “customer engagement agency” is subject to at least five class action lawsuits around the country essentially accusing the firm of mishandling a massive data breach. The suits have been filed by former customers and employees of Bloomington-based...
40,000 pounds of food makes trip from Salt Lake City to Bloomington/Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A massive food donation arrived at the Midwest Food Bank headquarters in Bloomington-Normal on Wednesday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints sent the shipment of 40,000 pounds of various non-perishable food items from their headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. Local leader Corey Wurtzbacher said when they have an abundance of food, they try to find areas of greatest need to send donations.
Peoria police sergeant recognized as ‘Las Primeras’ in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria police sergeant gained special recognition Thursday. According to a Peoria police Facebook post, Sgt. Ruth Sandoval was recognized as one of “Las Primeras” in law enforcement in Illinois. She was recognized during the first annual Latinas in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fundraising...
Modern Meets Charm in this $2.25M Park-like Private Estate in the Heart of Groveland
The Estate in Groveland is a luxurious home featuring expansive floor plan designed with large open spaces together with a state-of-the-art kitchen, ideal for family and friends gathering now available for sale. This home located at 4851 Sheridan Rd, Groveland, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,544 square feet of living spaces. Call Michael Miller (Phone: 309-294-5649, 309-340-1000) – RE/MAX Rising for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Groveland.
Community to choose design for Peoria County’s flag.
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - The community is deciding what Peoria County’s new flag will look like. Voting is underway online, at libraries and at he Peoria County Courthouse to choose among three finalists. A local group selected the three finalists from 41 submitted designs, while members of...
Community leaders change roles for PPS Principal for a Day program
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria community leaders are stepping out of their normal roles and into the classroom, as part of Peoria Public Schools’ Principal for a Day Experience. This Tuesday, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali served as principal at her alma mater Manual High School. She shadowed full-time principal Devon Hawks, met with students, and […]
'Celebrating Red' for ISU's 2022 Homecoming
Illinois State University’s annual Homecoming brings the campus community together every year through football games, parades, camaraderie and lots of red attire. Homecoming 2022, with the theme of “Celebrating Red,” is taking place from Oct. 7 through Oct. 16, with the highly-anticipated football game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15.
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
Medici's annual Oktoberfest to return to Uptown Normal
Medici’s annual Oktoberfest celebration will be taking place from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday on North Street in Uptown Normal. The event will feature 10 different Oktoberfest beers and various foods, including brats, pretzels, pork sandwiches, ice cream, baked goods and more. General manager at Medici, Alex Ebbert, explained...
