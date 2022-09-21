Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Jealous German Shepherd has hilarious reaction to owner petting cat
Video footage of a German Shepherd looking suitably flabbergasted has gone viral after the dog’s hilarious reaction gained more than 1.2 million views on TikTok. Pet owner’s around the world will be able to relate to this clip… especially those who have multiple animals under their roof!
Camera in Kennel Shows View of Shelter's Longest-Serving Dog: 'Ignored'
A viral video of a dog struggling to find his forever home in Orlando, Florida has captured hearts this week after being viewed more than 3 million times. Photographer Albert Harris has been working for Orange County Animal Services for the last five years as a government photographer and content creator. He often posts video updates about animals from the shelter on the popular video-sharing app TikTok.
Pet of the week: Meet Tony, the dancing dog who never misses a beat
Get on your dancing shoes and prepare to wag your tail with Tony the dancing dog. This adorable pooch has gone viral for her unique dance moves, accompanied by her owner, who is a musician and she is always excited to show fans and followers some joyful moments.This...
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Clearly Saying the Word 'Hello' Is Going Viral
All animal lovers talk to their pets, and people who don't have any pets probably think we're a little bit crazy for doing this. However, any pet owner will tell you that our animals communicate with us too. It may sound absurd, but one woman captured a video of her cat clearly speaking to her as proof.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cat's sweet goodbye to dying dog leaves netizens in tears
While it's never easy losing a beloved pet for us humans, spare a thought for our furry companions. Bunny the cat has gone viral for her tender goodbye to her family's dog, leaving many netizens tearful. In the emotional video, seen 3.5 million times over on TikTok channel @ekkykay (opens...
Bride shocks husband and guests with dramatic transformation during wedding day
One bride-to-be decided to have a dramatic haircut on the morning of her wedding, much to her groom's surprise. We all know a lot of prep goes into planning a wedding, from the dress to the decorations, to the mid-morning hair chop. Okay, maybe not the last one, but it...
Henry County Daily Herald
Big Dog Obsessed With Cats Gets His Very Own | The Dodo Odd Couples
Archie the Samoyed is so obsessed with cats that he will become an anchor and forget how to walk when he sees any cats. Even when he's at doggy daycare surrounded by other dogs, he begs to go outside to watch the cats for hours on end, which they call his "Cat TV." His parents finally caved and got Archie his very own kitten, B. B the kitten took a bit to get used to Archie, but now they even go on walks together and cuddle!
hotnewhiphop.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Attacked In Brawl At Dubai Nightclub: Watch
Tekashi 6ix9ine has found himself in yet another altercation. A few weeks after being issued a no-contact order following a domestic violence incident with girlfriend Jade, the Brooklyn rapper made headlines once again for fighting in a Dubai nightclub. Hollywood Unlocked broke the news that Tekashi was reportedly attacked in a brawl at the Soho Palm Club in Dubai after the DJ refused to play his music.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pethelpful.com
Adopted Cat Who Was Returned After One Day for Being 'Too Shy' Serves As an Important Reminder
Pet adoption is a joyous occasion for all animal loves. The idea of welcoming a new pet to the family is exciting, and we spend a lot of time imagining how our new pet will fit in with the family. However, we must remember to be patient with our new pets as they adjust to a new environment.
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
Luke Bryan Hugs Teary-Eyed Girl Who Lost Her Dad To Suicide, Dedicates “Drink A Beer” To Her
We like to poke fun at Luke Bryan for some of his corny pop country songs (looking at you “One Margarita”) and the relentless ass-shaking at his concerts, but it’s easy to see that Luke is genuinely a kind and compassionate guy who cares about people. He...
Noah Cyrus Sings Emotional Duet with Father Billy Ray Cyrus on “Noah (Stand Still)”
Taking one of her most personal songs off her recent release The Hardest Part full circle, Noah Cyrus teamed up with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus for the first time, for a duet of the opening track “Noah (Stand Still).”. Centered around a heartfelt and encouraging message Billy Ray...
Kid's outpouring of emotion meeting his baby brother for the first time has us wrecked
We've all seen our fair share of older-sibling-meets-new-baby videos, which are generally pretty darn adorable. But once in a while, one comes along that socks us square in the heart and has us desperately reaching for a tissue. Brace yourselves, friends, because this is one video that truly requires a...
pethelpful.com
Male Cats Who Are 'In Love' With the Neighborhood Girl Cat Are Just Too Funny
Every so often you can tell that your pet has a little bit of a crush. But one person online was positively tickled after seeing that all three of her cats couldn't stop staring at the neighbor's cat. We guess the boys just liked what they saw! And now video of the cats taking a good, long, look has people online laughing.
London Zoo staff get ‘mega workout’ holding tiger cub triplets for health check
London Zoo staff were pleased to confirm they have a trio of “super strong” Sumatran tigers in their care after the cubs’ first health check.The triplets were given a clean bill of health after a nose-to-tail examination, including their eyes, heart and weight, as keepers contended with “sharp claws” and “feisty personalities”.Staff were also glad to discover the sexes of the striped cubs – two males and a female – as their mother, Gaysha, waited outside in the paddock while they received their first vaccinations.Zookeeper Lucy Reed admitted holding the triplets still for their injections felt like “doing a mega...
Cat and His Lookalike 'Buddy' Go Viral as They Walk Back Home Side-By-Side
A cat and his pal trotting home together are taking over TikTok. However, it's not just their friendship that has grabbed people's attention—but their size and striking resemblance. User @hcj1976 (real name Hanne) shared the cute clip of her cat Nils and his "buddy" on September 2, with the...
Internet backs man after finding out girlfriend fed her dog the dinner he made for her
In a now viral post, online commenters were furious that this woman fed her dog her boyfriend's food and instead back the boyfriend after telling her to leave once he found out what she was up to.
Watch dog’s overdramatic reaction to meeting a cat for the first time
A Romanian rescue dog has gone viral thanks to her hilariously overdramatic reaction when she met a cat for the first time. Cara, a mixed breed pooch, who was adopted from Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, England, isn’t used to being around felines – but when her owner took her around a friend’s home she was faced with their pet cat.
Girl, 6, Who Burst Into Song While Sitting in Business Class Divides Opinion
A video of the young child belting out "Let It Go" on a plane did not delight every TikToker who commented.
105.3 KISS FM
Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT
105.3 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissfm1053.com/
Comments / 0