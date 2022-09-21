Archie the Samoyed is so obsessed with cats that he will become an anchor and forget how to walk when he sees any cats. Even when he's at doggy daycare surrounded by other dogs, he begs to go outside to watch the cats for hours on end, which they call his "Cat TV." His parents finally caved and got Archie his very own kitten, B. B the kitten took a bit to get used to Archie, but now they even go on walks together and cuddle!

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO