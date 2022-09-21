Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Soul and Blues Festival kicks off in Iowa City
5:00 p.m. - Culinary Delights & Beverage Garden at Iowa Avenue and Fun Stops at the Clinton and Washington Street intersection open. 6:30 p.m. - FunkDaddies at Main Stage. 9:30 p.m. - After Hours Jam Session with Blake Shaw & Friends at The Graduate Hotel. Iowa's News Now spoke with...
cbs2iowa.com
New mural honoring RAGBRAI complete in downtown Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids newest mural honors the beloved Iowa biking event RAGRAI (Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa). RAGBRAI will be celebrating its 50th ride in the summer of 2023. The two-story high mural is on the side of Hall Bicycle Company at 419 2nd Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids.
Fun Places in Iowa to Check Out With the Family This Fall
Whether you want to stay close to home here in Eastern Iowa or take a little road trip, there are plenty of places to visit with the family this fall! Here are a few of your options!. If your family is into spookier fall activities, you can check out a...
cbs2iowa.com
Free county fair at Old MacDonald's Farm
Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- If you're looking for things to do this weekend, Old MacDonald's Farm at Bever Park is having a free county fair for all ages on Saturday. Bring the family to the petting farm to feed the goats, cows, or many other animals at the park. There...
Where to Get a Late Night Meal in Johnson County [LIST]
A few weeks ago, we put together a list of restaurants in Cedar Rapids that serve food until midnight or later. Shortly after, someone asked about restaurants over in Johnson County. I jumped right on it!. With the help of Google and Facebook, I put together a list of restaurants...
cbs2iowa.com
New special mobility bikes make playground more fun & equitable for some Eastern Iowa kids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A group of local kids are getting more access to the first all-inclusive playground in Cedar Rapids. Variety Star Playground at Noelridge Park is built for kids with special needs in mind. It helps them gain strength and independence, while getting equitable...
KCRG.com
More inclusive playgrounds are coming to Cedar Rapids, part of a growing trend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 20-year-old playground at a popular Cedar Rapids Park is getting a more inclusive replacement. The city is working to make playgrounds accessible to children of all abilities as it updates its parks. If you’ve been to Bever Park over the last few days you’ve probably...
Wide Variety of Fall Into Marion Events Happening This Weekend
Marion promises to be an excellent place to enjoy a cup of hot coffee, cocoa, or perhaps your favorite pumpkin-spice drink this weekend. A lot is going on. A series of events kicks off Friday night as pianists from Midwest Dueling Pianos take to the Klopfenstein Amphitheater at Lowe Park. The outdoor event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Food vendors will be on-site, but you're also welcome to bring your own food and drinks.
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
cbs2iowa.com
Records smashed by rare late-September heat
The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Amateur Astronomers holds event to celebrate International Observe the Moon Night
ELY, Iowa — Cedar Amateur Astronomers (CAA) will be celebrating International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, Oct. 1. Doug Slauson, member of CAA, will give a lunar-themed presentation. Following the presentation will be an opportunity to look through CAA's large telescopes, weather permitting, and learn from CAA exhibits.
cbs2iowa.com
BALLOT BASICS: JoCo League of Women Voters announces lecture series on voting matters
IOWA CITY — The League of Women Voters of Johnson County and the Iowa City Public Library announced a new lecture series for voters ahead of the November election. Ballot Basics: Voting Matters begins October 12th. It'll be presented by Travis Weipert, Johnson County Auditor, and Kati McVay, Inside...
cbs2iowa.com
UPDATE: Marion Public Library announces new opening date
MARION, Iowa — After several delays, another tentative opening date for the new Marion Public Library was announced Thursday. Library officials said they're hoping to have a soft opening by mid-November. The new facility was originally set to open in March of this year, then was moved to July...
New Iowa High School Won’t Hand Out Grades
A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids, Iowa and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
wsspaper.com
Top five ice cream places to try before winter
Summer’s almost come to an end, which means the peak time to enjoy a frozen treat is dwindling. If you’re looking for spots to find the best ice cream before summer’s over, these are the places for you. We visited some local shops that were recommended by West High students and came up with the top 5 best ice cream places in the Iowa City area.
KCRG.com
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
KCRG.com
Worker hurt after attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary
A nearly seven-million dollar overhaul of Marion City Square to include an outdoor ice skating area. Two Iowa nursing homes run by "Good Samaritan Society" are closing. A location in Postville as well as one an hour west of Des Moines will end their services on November 19th.
KCRG.com
Commercial building fire in Cedar Rapids forces restaurant evacuation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a commercial building in the Newbo area in Cedar Rapids forced the evacuation of the Chrome Horse restaurant on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the building in the 1000 block of third street just after 5:30 p.m. Crews said they found a light...
