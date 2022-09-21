ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Soul and Blues Festival kicks off in Iowa City

5:00 p.m. - Culinary Delights & Beverage Garden at Iowa Avenue and Fun Stops at the Clinton and Washington Street intersection open. 6:30 p.m. - FunkDaddies at Main Stage. 9:30 p.m. - After Hours Jam Session with Blake Shaw & Friends at The Graduate Hotel. Iowa's News Now spoke with...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

New mural honoring RAGBRAI complete in downtown Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids newest mural honors the beloved Iowa biking event RAGRAI (Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa). RAGBRAI will be celebrating its 50th ride in the summer of 2023. The two-story high mural is on the side of Hall Bicycle Company at 419 2nd Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Free county fair at Old MacDonald's Farm

Cedar Rapids, Iowa -- If you're looking for things to do this weekend, Old MacDonald's Farm at Bever Park is having a free county fair for all ages on Saturday. Bring the family to the petting farm to feed the goats, cows, or many other animals at the park. There...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Wide Variety of Fall Into Marion Events Happening This Weekend

Marion promises to be an excellent place to enjoy a cup of hot coffee, cocoa, or perhaps your favorite pumpkin-spice drink this weekend. A lot is going on. A series of events kicks off Friday night as pianists from Midwest Dueling Pianos take to the Klopfenstein Amphitheater at Lowe Park. The outdoor event is from 6 to 8 p.m. Food vendors will be on-site, but you're also welcome to bring your own food and drinks.
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa

Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Records smashed by rare late-September heat

The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

UPDATE: Marion Public Library announces new opening date

MARION, Iowa — After several delays, another tentative opening date for the new Marion Public Library was announced Thursday. Library officials said they're hoping to have a soft opening by mid-November. The new facility was originally set to open in March of this year, then was moved to July...
MARION, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

New Iowa High School Won’t Hand Out Grades

A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids, Iowa and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
IOWA STATE
wsspaper.com

Top five ice cream places to try before winter

Summer’s almost come to an end, which means the peak time to enjoy a frozen treat is dwindling. If you’re looking for spots to find the best ice cream before summer’s over, these are the places for you. We visited some local shops that were recommended by West High students and came up with the top 5 best ice cream places in the Iowa City area.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Worker hurt after attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary

A nearly seven-million dollar overhaul of Marion City Square to include an outdoor ice skating area. Two Iowa nursing homes run by "Good Samaritan Society" are closing. A location in Postville as well as one an hour west of Des Moines will end their services on November 19th.
ANAMOSA, IA

