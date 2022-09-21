ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

trazeetravel.com

2 Underrated Destinations in Florida

You know Miami and Fort Lauderdale, St. Augustine and Jacksonville. So, where do you go in Florida when you’re looking for something brand new? Try one of these two underrated neighborhoods in the Sunshine State. You may know their bigger siblings, but these neighborhoods are vacation-worthy destinations all on their own.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sweetgrass Galleries moves to new location in East Naples

Sweet Grass Galleries is moving to a new location after spending 20 years at its location on Trade Center Way in North Naples. The company, a resource of design industry professionals seeking fine couture silk florals, trees and greenery for homes and commercial establishments, is opening an expanded showroom at 2416 Tamiami Trail E. in East Naples. The East Trail Showroom will feature the growing popularity of grass as seen throughout Florida’s coastal terrain. Sweetgrass Galleries designs can be seen in private homes throughout Gulf Coast communities in Old Naples, Grey Oaks, Port Royal, Mediterra and Pelican Bay.
Marconews.com

Dome homes offer look into future of Ten Thousand Islands area

TEN THOUSAND ISLANDS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, FLORIDA — Tiny waves lap along a deserted stretch of shell-laden beach as the sun sets over the Gulf of Mexico. Brown pelicans plummet from the purple- and salmon-hued sky and crash into the waters in search of a late-day meal. Off in...
WINKNEWS.com

Naples student becomes national merit scholarship semifinalist

A Naples high school senior is a national merit scholarship semifinalist and the first ever for Village School of Naples. Joseph Weaver, 18, took the PSATs like thousands of other seniors. But, unlike thousands of others who took the standardized test, Joseph scored in the top one percent nationwide. “My...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Estero Village Council secures 31.5 acres of green space

The Village of Estero requested a land-use change and a rezoning for a 31.5-acre property at the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Corkscrew Road on Wednesday. This property, south of the Estero River, is half of the 62-acre land the Village purchased in 2019, known as the Estero on the River Trails project.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: New bank coming to Gateway of Naples retail center

Q: What’s happening at the northeast corner of Tamiami Trail and Golden Gate Parkway? Looks like a building has been knocked down and there’s a fence around the area. A: A former Frantz EyeCare office recently was demolished to make way for a new Fifth Third Bank branch in the Gateway of Naples retail center across from Coastland Center mall. The freestanding 5,000-square-foot bank office with drive-thru lanes is targeted to open in late July 2023 in the retail center anchored by the original Food & Thought, said Jennifer Auray, vice president of regional marketing and communications for Fifth Third Bank in Florida.
WINKNEWS.com

After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs

The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples-Marco Island area ranks fifth on Most Expensive Cities for Single-family Home Rentals list

The Naples-Marco Island area’s $3,495 a month median asking price for rent for August was enough to rank it fifth on Dwellsy’s Most Expensive Cities for Single-family Home Rentals list. The area experienced a 9.4% increase in asking price compared to August 2021. San Jose, Calif., was the most expensive city, followed by California’s Salinas, Santa Barbara and San Francisco.
gulfshorebusiness.com

South Street bar and grill’s second location set to rock Naples area

Cue the music. The second location of South Street City Oven Bar & Music launched this week in the Naples area with bigger plans to rock the house. Anchoring The Pointe at Founders Square, the new South Street is designed to be more musically focused than the original venue that anchors Goodlette Corners retail center in Naples. “It will be more music-oriented because the stage is larger and music is needed out this way,” said Diana Pleeter, who co-owns both venues with her husband, Bruce.
capecoralbreeze.com

Island Coast cadet earns rare perfect score on U.S. history exam

An Island Coast High School student received a perfect score on his U.S. History End of Course exam taken during his junior year last year. “I was pleasantly surprised when I got the score. It was something I could brag about. I didn’t expect it to be much of a big deal,” JROTC Cadet Battalion Commander Dezmin Goodman said. “It made me feel really good about myself, supercalifragilisticexpialidocious felt that I was capable of doing the best on some of the hardest things.”
WINKNEWS.com

Baseball Coach Charlie Maurer hired at St. John Neumann

A former Barron Collier baseball coach, whose firing upset parents and students, now has a new job. Charlie Maurer has been hired as head coach at St. John Neumann High School in Golden Gate. Athletics Director Damon Jones said he was very excited to have Maurer coaching the baseball team.
WINKNEWS.com

Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley

Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Chicken Salad Chick opens in Fort Myers, 5 more planned for SWFL

The first time Scott Pace encountered a Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, he wanted little to do with it. But his wife, Kendal Potesta, urged him to go inside. Three seconds after trying it, Pace said he was hooked. So hooked, the husband-and-wife team of Potesta and Pace bought the franchise rights to bring six Chicken Salad Chick restaurants to Southwest Florida.
