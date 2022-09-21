Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 2
Bonita Springs’ Josiah Sessler climbing the state record books
The Florida high school football record books are littered with big names. Some of the sport’s best once played right here in the Sunshine State. The rushing category is especially impressive with Derrick Henry and Emmitt Smith at the top. One Southwest Florida player is working his way up...
trazeetravel.com
2 Underrated Destinations in Florida
You know Miami and Fort Lauderdale, St. Augustine and Jacksonville. So, where do you go in Florida when you’re looking for something brand new? Try one of these two underrated neighborhoods in the Sunshine State. You may know their bigger siblings, but these neighborhoods are vacation-worthy destinations all on their own.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sweetgrass Galleries moves to new location in East Naples
Sweet Grass Galleries is moving to a new location after spending 20 years at its location on Trade Center Way in North Naples. The company, a resource of design industry professionals seeking fine couture silk florals, trees and greenery for homes and commercial establishments, is opening an expanded showroom at 2416 Tamiami Trail E. in East Naples. The East Trail Showroom will feature the growing popularity of grass as seen throughout Florida’s coastal terrain. Sweetgrass Galleries designs can be seen in private homes throughout Gulf Coast communities in Old Naples, Grey Oaks, Port Royal, Mediterra and Pelican Bay.
Marconews.com
Watts for Dinner:’ Jersey Mike’s keeps expanding, and so will your tummy
Our next dining destination is Jersey Mike’s Subs, which recently opened a new location at Freedom Square in South Naples and has plans for a Marco Island location (in addition to their established East Naples location on Tamiami Trail). When choosing from the restaurant’s vast menu, one of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marconews.com
Dome homes offer look into future of Ten Thousand Islands area
TEN THOUSAND ISLANDS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, FLORIDA — Tiny waves lap along a deserted stretch of shell-laden beach as the sun sets over the Gulf of Mexico. Brown pelicans plummet from the purple- and salmon-hued sky and crash into the waters in search of a late-day meal. Off in...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples student becomes national merit scholarship semifinalist
A Naples high school senior is a national merit scholarship semifinalist and the first ever for Village School of Naples. Joseph Weaver, 18, took the PSATs like thousands of other seniors. But, unlike thousands of others who took the standardized test, Joseph scored in the top one percent nationwide. “My...
Collier County prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
Collier County officials are monitoring Tropical Storm Ian as it moves toward Florida on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero Village Council secures 31.5 acres of green space
The Village of Estero requested a land-use change and a rezoning for a 31.5-acre property at the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Corkscrew Road on Wednesday. This property, south of the Estero River, is half of the 62-acre land the Village purchased in 2019, known as the Estero on the River Trails project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barron Collier wins, becomes the only 4-0 team in Southwest Florida
NAPLES, FLORIDA – The Barron Collier football team has a message for all the doubters who thought the Cougars were due for a down year. "I don't really care what other people think," said Mark Jackson, in his eighth season coaching the Cougars. Neither do his players. With a 23-0 win at home over ...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New bank coming to Gateway of Naples retail center
Q: What’s happening at the northeast corner of Tamiami Trail and Golden Gate Parkway? Looks like a building has been knocked down and there’s a fence around the area. A: A former Frantz EyeCare office recently was demolished to make way for a new Fifth Third Bank branch in the Gateway of Naples retail center across from Coastland Center mall. The freestanding 5,000-square-foot bank office with drive-thru lanes is targeted to open in late July 2023 in the retail center anchored by the original Food & Thought, said Jennifer Auray, vice president of regional marketing and communications for Fifth Third Bank in Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
After Irma flood, home buyout program offered in Bonita Springs
The flood damage in Bonita Springs during Irma in 2017 was so bad the federal government sent the city $5 million to make sure the same damage wouldn’t occur again. The program was supposed to be used to buy homes that suffered severe flooding, but five years later, the city has only purchased three homes. The city is supposed to buy them at market value.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples-Marco Island area ranks fifth on Most Expensive Cities for Single-family Home Rentals list
The Naples-Marco Island area’s $3,495 a month median asking price for rent for August was enough to rank it fifth on Dwellsy’s Most Expensive Cities for Single-family Home Rentals list. The area experienced a 9.4% increase in asking price compared to August 2021. San Jose, Calif., was the most expensive city, followed by California’s Salinas, Santa Barbara and San Francisco.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gulfshorebusiness.com
South Street bar and grill’s second location set to rock Naples area
Cue the music. The second location of South Street City Oven Bar & Music launched this week in the Naples area with bigger plans to rock the house. Anchoring The Pointe at Founders Square, the new South Street is designed to be more musically focused than the original venue that anchors Goodlette Corners retail center in Naples. “It will be more music-oriented because the stage is larger and music is needed out this way,” said Diana Pleeter, who co-owns both venues with her husband, Bruce.
capecoralbreeze.com
Island Coast cadet earns rare perfect score on U.S. history exam
An Island Coast High School student received a perfect score on his U.S. History End of Course exam taken during his junior year last year. “I was pleasantly surprised when I got the score. It was something I could brag about. I didn’t expect it to be much of a big deal,” JROTC Cadet Battalion Commander Dezmin Goodman said. “It made me feel really good about myself, supercalifragilisticexpialidocious felt that I was capable of doing the best on some of the hardest things.”
Hurricane preparedness tips from City of Naples
The City of Naples is reminding all residents and visitors to stay alert as Tropical Depression Nine could potentially impact the area.
WINKNEWS.com
Baseball Coach Charlie Maurer hired at St. John Neumann
A former Barron Collier baseball coach, whose firing upset parents and students, now has a new job. Charlie Maurer has been hired as head coach at St. John Neumann High School in Golden Gate. Athletics Director Damon Jones said he was very excited to have Maurer coaching the baseball team.
WINKNEWS.com
Comparing projected path of Tropical Storm Ian to Hurricane Charley
Longtime locals may recall the path of Hurricane Charley being very similar to the projected path of the storm seemingly coming toward Southwest Florida. Hurricane Charley happened 18 years ago and surprised a lot of people when that hit Charlotte County. Wayne Sallade was the Charlotte County emergency manager when...
getnews.info
Titanz Plumbing and Air Conditioning Voted the Fastest Growing Company in Southwest Florida
TitanZ is a leading Plumbing and Air Conditioning company serving Charlotte County, Florida. The professional and experienced team from the company has the expertise and flair to deliver beyond the expectations of their clients, saving them time and money. Charlotte County, FL, USA – TitanZ is a full-service, family-owned company...
How to prepare your home and family for a potential tropical system
Fox 4 continues to track tropical depression nine. While everything is changing by the day, you can prepare for your family now.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Chicken Salad Chick opens in Fort Myers, 5 more planned for SWFL
The first time Scott Pace encountered a Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, he wanted little to do with it. But his wife, Kendal Potesta, urged him to go inside. Three seconds after trying it, Pace said he was hooked. So hooked, the husband-and-wife team of Potesta and Pace bought the franchise rights to bring six Chicken Salad Chick restaurants to Southwest Florida.
Comments / 0