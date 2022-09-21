Read full article on original website
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
It’s the wild, wild west for Illinois hemp growers
(The Center Square) – Hemp legalization set off a “gold rush” of hemp cultivation by enthusiastic growers across the country. Four years later, a significant number of hemp growers have left the business. And the amount of planted hemp acreage has dropped considerably. The Farm Bill of...
NFIB opposes labor amendment: ‘Very problematic for small business owners’
(The Center Square) – A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution is causing some concern among businesses over fears that it would give too much power to public labor unions. Supporters of the amendment say it secures the right for workers to collectively bargain for wages, hours and working...
State Farm Mobilizes Ahead Of Expected Hurricane Landfall In Florida
Illinois-based State Farm Insurance is sending teams to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. The storm is expected to strike Florida later this week at a potential Category 3 or Category 4 strength, which could cause substantial damage. State Farm is sending a fleet of “mobile catastrophe response vehicles” to areas of Florida and surrounding states that are expected to take the brunt of the storm’s impact.
Two Springfield Residents Honored By Mendoza During Hispanic Heritage Month
Two Springfield residents are among the people being honored by Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza in an observance of Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s one of several events being held by Mendoza to note the contributions of Hispanic Americans. Among those featured in Monday’s event in Springfield are Monica Zanetti, the owner of Wild Rose Artisans Boutique in Springfield… and Julio Barrenzuela, a motivational speaker known locally as the “Salsa Ambassador.”
Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82
An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
Newspaper Company Ends Business Relationship With Conservative Group After Pritzker Complaint
The company that runs a suburban Chicago newspaper is ending its contract with a conservative political group after Governor JB Pritzker’s campaign cried foul. Pritzker pulled out of a planned candidate forum with the Daily Herald newspaper after it was revealed that the Herald was printing and mailing political ads designed to look like newspapers that came from a group run by conservative activist Dan Proft. Pritzker says the Proft papers are filled with lies and designed to fool voters into thinking they’re a legitimate news publication. Paddock Publications says it does not dictate the content of clients who seek printing services, but says it will end its affiliation with Proft in order to get out of the middle of a political fight.
Raoul Joins Brief To Protect Rights Of Women To Cross State Lines For Abortion Services
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is wading deeper into the fight over abortion rights in other states. Raoul has joined a group of more than 20 attorneys general around the country who are filing a “friend of the court” brief in a legal challenge to abortion laws in Texas.
Illinois Gets Millions To Fight Opioid Abuse
Illinois is getting millions of dollars to assist in the fight against opioid addiction. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth say the Illinois Department of Human Services will get more than $37 million in federal grants for a variety of substance abuse prevention and treatment programs. The money can...
Pritzker Back In Candidate Forum After Newspaper Company Drops Conservative Publication
Governor JB Pritzker has agreed to take part in an upcoming candidate forum put on by a suburban Chicago newspaper… after the paper’s parent company dropped its contract to print and mail out a publication from a conservative group backing Pritzker’s opponent. Pritzker initially pulled out of...
Supporters, Opponents Of Pro-Labor Constitutional Amendment Make Their Cases [AUDIO]
Supporters and opponents of a proposed Illinois constitutional amendment are painting a different picture of its impact on the state and its workers and taxpayers. The amendment on the ballot would guarantee the right of workers to collectively bargain on issues including pay, hours, and working conditions. During a discussion before the Citizens Club of Springfield Friday, proponent Joe Bowen with Vote Yes for Workers Rights says the amendment is necessary to protect against efforts to roll back union power. But Todd Maisch with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce says the amendment would put Illinois at a competitive disadvantage with surrounding states that put limits on unions, and says the amendment opens up new areas of collective bargaining with unknown consequences.
National Farm Safety and Health Week focuses on child safety
(The Center Square) – It’s National Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois – the annual week when the Department of Agriculture reminds people to slow down and be vigilant about preventing farm accidents. Krista Lisser, public information officer for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said this...
Three People Shot Dead Outside Suburban Chicago Home; Suspected Shooter Also Dead
Three people have been shot to death outside a suburban Chicago home… and the suspected shooter was later found dead inside the home after it erupted in flames. Police were called to the home in Oak Park for a report of a domestic disturbance and found two wounded victims in the yard and one in the roadway. Officers got the victims into their squad cars and took them to nearby hospitals, but all three died of their wounds. As police surrounded the home, a child was sent out of the residence, and then smoke and fire became visible from the home.
Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision
A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
