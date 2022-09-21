ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

KRQE News 13

Threat prompts investigation at Belen High

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen High School is in lockdown as police investigate a threat. Officials put the school on lockdown at the end of the school day. They say they simply received a threat and notified the police. Belen police say a text message was airdropped to students threatening to shoot up the school. They […]
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

Special agents up efforts stop car theft at Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you're planning on visiting the 50th Balloon Fiesta, you've probably planned out tickets and your visit schedule. But, have you thought about where you'll park your car and how to make sure its still there once you're done with the balloons? Here's what you need to know according to the state's […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque drivers raise concerns over NMDOT improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The New Mexico Department of Transportation's attempt to make the busy Tramway corridor near Central safer has some drivers saying the so-called improvements have only made their commutes worse, after experiencing traffic backups. "The reason that this project was done was actually in response to complaints that we were receiving at the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Crime & Safety
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Man takes BCSO on chase through South Valley neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly-obtained Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office video shows an Albuquerque man driving erratic through a South Valley neighborhood. Video shows him nearly hitting BCSO deputies along the way and leading them down a busy rush hour stretch of road. Deputies stopped outside the home of 31-year-old Anthony Gonzales on Henry Cir. SW back on August 17 just before 5 p.m. when they noticed a black Chevy Suburban without a registration plate.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD equipped with new device to stop fleeing vehicles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement's new device used across the country to stop a fleeing vehicle has landed in the Albuquerque Police Department. The Grappler is a police bumper tool that attaches to a suspect's vehicle, stopping it in its tracks. The technology is just three weeks old in APD, but the department says it's come […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe seeing an increase in property crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret crime is a problem in the state, and Santa Fe is no exception. Police say violent crime has stayed steady but property crime is on the rise. Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin with the Santa Fe Police Department, said, "In 2019, our burglaries in August, our motor vehicles […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police investigating death at home in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department say they tried to serve a search warrant at a home in northeast Albuquerque and instead found a person who had died inside. Officers found the person around 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Vienna Dr. near Montgomery. It's not clear if the person who had died was the subject […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Belen police give Meritorious Service awards to two officers

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Belen Police Department officers have been awarded the Meritorious Service award for some extraordinary actions. Police chief James Charris presented the awards at Monday night's city council meeting to Sergeant Daniel Kloeppel and officer Andrew Fillmore. Harris says Fillmore showed great compassion for a Marine veteran threatening suicide. A U.S. Marine […]
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque stabbing suspect will stay in jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leroy Lopez, the man accused of four stabbings in downtown Albuquerque, will stay locked up until trial. Lopez was in court Thursday afternoon for a detention hearing. Albuquerque Police Department detectives say he is accused of stabbing four people in less than two hours in downtown Albuquerque Sunday afternoon. They say he […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Fire Rescue mural repainted after vandalism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The area around Fire Station 1 in Albuquerque is looking a lot brighter. The mural on the side of the station has been repainted. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says they reached out to the artist who created it after someone vandalized one of the faces and asked him if he could fix it. Instead, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

