Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvementAnita DurairajSanta Fe, NM
Related
Threat prompts investigation at Belen High
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen High School is in lockdown as police investigate a threat. Officials put the school on lockdown at the end of the school day. They say they simply received a threat and notified the police. Belen police say a text message was airdropped to students threatening to shoot up the school. They […]
Special agents up efforts stop car theft at Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re planning on visiting the 50th Balloon Fiesta, you’ve probably planned out tickets and your visit schedule. But, have you thought about where you’ll park your car and how to make sure its still there once you’re done with the balloons? Here’s what you need to know according to the state’s […]
Over 100 buried as part of Bernalillo County’s unclaimed indigent program
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 100 people were laid to rest Thursday as part of Bernalillo County’s unclaimed indigent program. The program provides burials for people who have not been claimed after death. 107 people were buried at the Fairview Cemetery Thursday, six of them veterans. Officials say they hold each person for two years […]
Albuquerque drivers raise concerns over NMDOT improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation’s attempt to make the busy Tramway corridor near Central safer has some drivers saying the so-called improvements have only made their commutes worse, after experiencing traffic backups. “The reason that this project was done was actually in response to complaints that we were receiving at the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Man takes BCSO on chase through South Valley neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly-obtained Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office video shows an Albuquerque man driving erratic through a South Valley neighborhood. Video shows him nearly hitting BCSO deputies along the way and leading them down a busy rush hour stretch of road. Deputies stopped outside the home of 31-year-old Anthony Gonzales on Henry Cir. SW back on August 17 just before 5 p.m. when they noticed a black Chevy Suburban without a registration plate.
Santa Fe seeing an increase in crime, repeat offenders main cause
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret crime is a problem in the state, and Santa Fe is no exception. Police say violent crime has stayed steady but property crime is on the rise. Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin with the Santa Fe Police Department, said, “In 2019, our burglaries in August, our motor vehicles […]
Valencia County fire is hiring to help with the demand in emergency calls
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Fire Department is overwhelmed. It’s seen a nearly 50% increase in calls since last year. They’re doing their best to fill the gaps by hiring more people. Fire chief Matt Propp says all those calls are covered by 12 full-time firefighters and 25 volunteers. They cover all the unincorporated areas […]
Part of I-25 to close during night hours due to repairs
A New Mexico road is closing during bridge repairs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOAT 7
PNM working to keep balloonists and spectators safe during Balloon Fiesta
Balloon Fiesta is a time when we see hundreds of balloons in the Albuquerque sky. While balloons fly, pilots need to be aware of powerlines in the area in order to stay safe. Although these types of incidents are rare, PNM wants to remind everyone what to do if a balloon comes into contact with a powerline.
City of Santa Fe allocating funds to help homebuyers
How does the local government help with the costs of homes in Santa Fe?
Families of missing and murdered Indigenous people call for help at Haaland event in Albuquerque
Thursday night inside the UNM School of Law was a homecoming for Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who was warmly received by an audience of hundreds. But outside, families representing 17 missing or murdered Indigenous people were crying in the rain, asking when their loved ones, or justice, will come to their homes.
APD equipped with new device to stop fleeing vehicles
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement’s new device used across the country to stop a fleeing vehicle has landed in the Albuquerque Police Department. The Grappler is a police bumper tool that attaches to a suspect’s vehicle, stopping it in its tracks. The technology is just three weeks old in APD, but the department says it’s come […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Fe seeing an increase in property crime
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is no secret crime is a problem in the state, and Santa Fe is no exception. Police say violent crime has stayed steady but property crime is on the rise. Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin with the Santa Fe Police Department, said, “In 2019, our burglaries in August, our motor vehicles […]
Female officer sues former Bernalillo police chief over hidden camera
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A female police sergeant claims she was targeted by her own police chief when he placed a hidden camera inside an air conditioning vent in her office. KRQE Investigates brought that case to light last year. Since then, the police chief at the center of it all left the department and the […]
KOAT 7
This Balloon Fiesta marks 40 years since deadliest festival crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For four decades, it’s been considered one of the worst crashes in Balloon Fiesta history. “So it was my first Balloon Fiesta, and my first day working as a police officer during one of the mass suspensions,” said Ray Schultz. On Sunday morning on...
Police investigating death at home in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department say they tried to serve a search warrant at a home in northeast Albuquerque and instead found a person who had died inside. Officers found the person around 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Vienna Dr. near Montgomery. It’s not clear if the person who had died was the subject […]
Belen police give Meritorious Service awards to two officers
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Belen Police Department officers have been awarded the Meritorious Service award for some extraordinary actions. Police chief James Charris presented the awards at Monday night’s city council meeting to Sergeant Daniel Kloeppel and officer Andrew Fillmore. Harris says Fillmore showed great compassion for a Marine veteran threatening suicide. A U.S. Marine […]
Albuquerque stabbing suspect will stay in jail until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leroy Lopez, the man accused of four stabbings in downtown Albuquerque, will stay locked up until trial. Lopez was in court Thursday afternoon for a detention hearing. Albuquerque Police Department detectives say he is accused of stabbing four people in less than two hours in downtown Albuquerque Sunday afternoon. They say he […]
Albuquerque Fire Rescue mural repainted after vandalism
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The area around Fire Station 1 in Albuquerque is looking a lot brighter. The mural on the side of the station has been repainted. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says they reached out to the artist who created it after someone vandalized one of the faces and asked him if he could fix it. Instead, […]
University of New Mexico Hospital adopting new surgical suite standard
“I am so excited that UNMH is creating a state-of-the-art medical facility to be able to deliver more to the people of New Mexico,” Clinical Facilities Development Executive Director April Jaglo said.
Comments / 3