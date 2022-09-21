Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Former AT&T employee arrested for “buying” iPhones and charging them to closed accounts, including one account belonging to a deceased man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ron’kel Marquis Corley, 33, was arrested overnight and charged with grand theft and identity theft after an AT&T store reported the theft of 12 iPhones, valued at $15,402. An AT&T investigator contacted Gainesville Police Department (GPD) about an ex-employee stealing phones from the store at...
leesburg-news.com
Homeless couple’s argument over money results in husband’s arrest
A homeless couple’s argument over money led to the husband’s arrest in Leesburg. Henry Small Myers, 59, had been driving a car in which his wife was a passenger early on the evening of Sept. 18 when an argument over money erupted, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The homeless couple had been staying in motels. When she said that she was going to call 911 during the argument Myers took the cell phone from his wife as he drove the car. He denied striking his wife.
leesburg-news.com
Man caught rummaging through vehicles in impound lot
A Leesburg man was arrested on burglary and drug charges after playing hide-and-seek with police in a tow truck impound lot early Friday. A Leesburg police officer responded shortly after midnight to a report of a burglary in progress at Aces Towing and Auto Repair, 1390 W. North Blvd. A tow truck driver at the business reported seeing a man jump the fence into the back impound lot, which is one of several lots the police department uses to house vehicles from crashes, crimes, and other investigations. The lot is completely fenced and is equipped with warning signs, barbed wire, and security cameras, according to the police report.
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation charged with forcing entry into Holly Heights residence, punching resident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Napoleon Filer III, 36, who is on probation from a May arrest, was arrested last night and charged with burglary with battery and battery on a person over 65 years of age. Filer was arrested on a warrant associated with a September 17 incident in which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
Man with prior theft convictions accused of stealing from Ocala Walmart
A 54-year-old Ocala man with several prior theft convictions was arrested after he was accused of stealing multiple items from a local Walmart. On Monday, September 19, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in reference to a retail theft incident.
villages-news.com
Bicyclist riding without lights arrested with syringes and methamphetamine
A bicyclist riding without lights was arrested with syringes and methamphetamine. Cody Michael McTaggart, 25, of Tavares, was riding the bicycle in the wee hours on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. McTaggart was carrying a large backpack. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the bag, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested again with kids in her car
A Leesburg woman jailed last year for having drugs with her children in the vehicle was arrested again with her kids in the car – this time for failing to pull over for a traffic stop because her boyfriend told her not to. Michelle Nicole Harbin, 37, of 12019...
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom previously ordered into anger management
A football mom arrested this past week after an alleged post-game attack at South Sumter High School previously had been ordered into anger management. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
Ocala child drowns in community pool at apartment complex
The Ocala Police Department is conducting an investigation after a 5-year-old boy drowned in a community pool at a local apartment complex on Sunday. Shortly before 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, the police department received an emergency call in reference to a child drowning in a community pool at Grand Reserve Apartments located at 3001 SW 24th Avenue in Ocala.
WCJB
Man arrested after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville. Gainesville police officers arrested 51-year-old Vincent Lutrell Mobley early Saturday morning. He is charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash. The arrest report says Mobley was driving...
WCJB
Gainesville Man arrested on driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville. Gainesville Police officers arrested Vincent Lutrell Mobley, 51, early Saturday morning. He is charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash. The arrest report says Mobley was driving...
ocala-news.com
MCSO asking for public’s help to locate missing, endangered 15-year-old girl
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Ocala on Sunday. According to a media release from MCSO, Lily Anastasia Moore said goodnight to her family at approximately midnight on Sunday, September 25. Lily then proceeded to leave her residence, which is located in the 2700 block of NE 49th Avenue in Ocala, and she has not returned home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
MCSO drug drop-off box program collects unwanted, unused medications
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to take advantage of the drug drop-off box program, which offers them a way to safely dispose of their prescription medications throughout the year. The program was instituted by MCSO in 2019 with the goal of combating the local, state, and...
click orlando
5-year-old boy drowns in Ocala swimming pool, police say
OCALA, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy drowned in a community swimming pool Sunday at an Ocala apartment complex, according to police. Ocala police said the child was found unresponsive in a pool at the Grand Reserve Apartments, on SW 24th Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Police began...
ocala-news.com
Marion County sheriff seeks help in locating strong arm robbery suspect
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old man who is wanted for strong arm robbery. During his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, Sheriff Woods stated that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 35-year-old Daniel Westbrook.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for DUI hit and run after allegedly striking a pedestrian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vincent Lutrell Mobley, 51, was arrested early this morning after allegedly hitting a pedestrian while driving under the influence and then leaving the scene of the accident. Around 1:00 a.m. this morning, a pedestrian was hit at 200 W. University Avenue, and a witness told Gainesville...
WCJB
Two Gainesville Police officers suspended following Terrell Bradley’s arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department has completed its internal affairs investigation of the officers involved in the K9 mauling of a suspect. Two officers are suspended without pay, three more officers were given warnings for their conduct. Five officers were found to have violated GPD policy following...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department looking for missing 17-year-old girl
The Ocala Police Department is asking the public for any information as to the whereabouts of missing teenager Zayda Hope. Zayda, who is 17, ran away from her northwest Ocala residence on Thursday, September 15, and she has not returned. She is currently six months pregnant and was recently in the West Palm Beach area, according to a social media post from OPD.
leesburg-news.com
Umatilla man charged with June burglary of Leesburg home
An Umatilla man was arrested this week in connection with the June burglary of a vacant Leesburg home. The owner of the home on Harbor Shores Road contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on June 26 to report a burglary the previous day. He told the responding deputy he had a six-camera security system installed after his mother passed away and the home was empty, according to the probable cause affidavit.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Four arrested in Levy County homicide incident
Investigators arrested four individuals associated with an alleged Cedar Key home invasion robbery that led to the death of one man in August. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) release, Aonesty T. Smith (21), Ocean Cary Dunn (24), Jerry Cordel Clanton (30) and Theriyus Leequina Banks (24) were connected with the homicide of Anthony Brown.
Comments / 6