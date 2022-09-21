A homeless couple’s argument over money led to the husband’s arrest in Leesburg. Henry Small Myers, 59, had been driving a car in which his wife was a passenger early on the evening of Sept. 18 when an argument over money erupted, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The homeless couple had been staying in motels. When she said that she was going to call 911 during the argument Myers took the cell phone from his wife as he drove the car. He denied striking his wife.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO