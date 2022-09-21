Read full article on original website
North Liberty receives $1 million grant to hire firefighters
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — North Liberty has been awarded over $1 million to help the city hire full-time firefighters. This is a three-year grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. With North Liberty's continued growth and with it an increasing number of emergency calls, this is...
Cedar County Democrats hold fundraiser event at West Branch
West Branch — Sunday evening, Cedar County Democratic officials held a fall fundraiser and Democratic Candidate forum at the West Branch Town Hall. Deidre DeJear - Running for Iowa Governor. Mike Franken - Running for Iowa Senate. Christina Bohannon - Running for Congress. Deb VanderGaast - Running for Iowa...
Linn County Izaak Walton League celebrates Hunting and Fishing Day
Cedar Rapids — Saturday morning, the Linn County Izaak Walton League Chapter sponsored a special event to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day in Cedar Rapids. It will be a family -oriented day, with fun and educational activities designed to introduce people, young and old, to the outdoor sports while teaching them about the important role that hunting and fishing play in Iowa’s wildlife conservation programs.", said Bill Grams, spokesperson for the Linn County Chapter in Saturday's Press Release. "It’s a perfect opportunity to create a better public understanding of hunting and fishing and to create a better public awareness of the important role that outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen have played in conservation and improving our natural resources.
Dubuque's Red Basket Project awarded grant to continue fighting 'period poverty'
DUBUQUE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Red Basket Project now has $10,000 to continue its mission to provide menstrual products across the Dubuque area. The group received a DRA Core Grant, which the project says will "help build the nonprofit’s capacity for service through community engagement."
Joensy's Restaurant closing October 15
Center Point — Joensy's Restaurant, known for their tenderloins and family friendly atmosphere, will be closing their doors October 15. An equipment auction will take place with Backes Auctions sometime after closing. You can still dine at the restaurant at 220 Franklin St Center Point , IA. You can...
Newbo Market holds 8th Annual Asian Festival
Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, Newbo Market held it's Eighth Annual Asian Fest event. This event celebrates the culture and heritage from all over Asia. This family-friendly festival welcomed residents to:. Dine. Dance. Develop an appreciation for all the Asian communities in the area. The event was free and...
Cedar Rapids PD make arrest, stemming from Mistrial
Cedar Rapids — Friday night, the Cedar Rapids Police Department (CRPD) announced they've made an arrest on charges stemming from Mistrial. As the result of an investigation associated with an August 2022 mistrial, Nakia Long, 23, of Cedar Rapids was arrested on charges of Perjury and Fraudulent Practices. On...
Corner Pocket hosts Sixth Annual Illowa Cup Competition
Cedar Rapids — Sunday evening, Corner Pocket hosted the Sixth Annual Illowa Cup competition in Cedar Rapids. This is a yearly billiards competition, typically held sometime between September and November. The winning team from the year prior hosts the competition the next year. The Corner Pocket Team won last...
St. Wenceslaus Church celebrates centennial Czech Goulash Day
Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, St. Wenceslaus Church in Cedar Rapids started celebrating it's centennial Czech Goulash Day at 11:30 a.m. The festival has overcome challenges to stay alive for the past 100 years, including past years when it was suspended due to:. The 2008 Flood. The 2020 Covid...
Authorities ask for help locating missing girl
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl that was reported missing nearly two weeks ago. They say Tosha Kraus was last seen on Tuesday, September 13 at her home in rural Lamont after she was voluntarily picked up by someone she knows.
Suicide Prevention Month: Linn-Mar Senior's project to improve mental health among teens
Cedar Rapids — A local high school student is working to improve mental health among her peers this Suicide Prevention Month. Sanya Oli is a Linn-Mar Senior and is working on a project called "Mental Health Equals Wealth: Reducing Stigma and Spreading Awareness to Raise Awareness for Teen Mental Health Issues."
Soul and Blues Festival kicks off in Iowa City
5:00 p.m. - Culinary Delights & Beverage Garden at Iowa Avenue and Fun Stops at the Clinton and Washington Street intersection open. 6:30 p.m. - FunkDaddies at Main Stage. 9:30 p.m. - After Hours Jam Session with Blake Shaw & Friends at The Graduate Hotel. Iowa's News Now spoke with...
Northern Iowa pulls away in 2nd, beats W. Illinois 52-17
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Theo Day threw three touchdowns passes to lead Northern Iowa to its first win of the season, a 52-17 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday. Day was 23-of-29 passing for 260 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to Desmond Hutson and one to Quan Hampton, each from inside the red zone. Dom Williams and Harrison Bey-Buie each had a short-yardage scoring run and combined for 118 yards rushing on 25 carries for Northern Iowa (1-3, 1-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference).
Iowa defense scores twice, Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 27-10
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cooper DeJean scored on a 45-yard interception return and Keavon Merriweather returned a fumble 30 yards for another first-half touchdown as Iowa rode its defense to 27-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday night. Leshon Williams scored on a 2-yard run and Drew Stevens kicked two...
Coe College scores blowout win over Simpson College
Coe College scores 41-straight points over the course of its 48-10 blowout of Simpson College. The Kohawk improve to 3-1 with the win.
I on the Hawks: Rutgers
Iowa's News Now sports anchor Jett Beachum and Hawkeye Nation's Rob Howe breakdown Iowa's marathon win against Nevada last week and preview the Hawkeyes' first road game of the season against Rutgers. Sports anchor Owen Siebring takes us behind enemy lines for a closer look at the Scarlet Knights.
