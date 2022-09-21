Read full article on original website
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
Detroit Pistons Land Kristaps Porzingis In Major Trade Scenario
Every NBA team does not enter every NBA season with the same intentions. Whether we like it or not, tanking is a real strategy. Moreover, you can hardly blame front offices for using it. The league’s lottery system rewards it. If you can increase your odds of landing a better lottery pick by losing games, and you’re a young team that’s clearly not in the running for a title, why wouldn’t you?
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Toews, Kane, Domi, Hossa, More
As training camp gets underway for the Chicago Blackhawks, onlookers are that much closer to witnessing the reality of what this roster may — or may not — be capable of this season. While progress is most pivotal for a rebuild, whether Chicago’s 2022-23 lineup also finds a way to remain watchable is yet to be seen.
markerzone.com
NHL DOESN'T EXPECT RUSSIAN PLAYERS TO BE BARRED FROM PLAYING IN GLOBAL SERIES DESPITE PUSHBACK FROM CZECHIA GOVERNMENT
The National Hockey League is set to return to Europe for the first time since 2019 when the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks face off in a pair of games on October 7th and 8th in Prague. Roughly a month later, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche will...
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract
The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
markerzone.com
RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP
The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
markerzone.com
NHL VETOES THE DALLAS STARS' HIRING OF BEN BISHOP
Stars' GM Jim Bill announced today that the NHL has asked Ben Bishop and the club to stop their employment partnership, per Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. The league's reasoning here, is that Bishop is still under contract with the Buffalo Sabres until 2023. To summarize, the NHL must exercise...
markerzone.com
JAGR ON CHARA: 'NOBODY BELIEVED IN HIM, THEY LAUGHED AT HIM'
Call this a case of greatness recognizing greatness. NHL legend Jaromir Jagr has commented on the retirement of defenceman Zdeno Chara, who decided to call it a career earlier this week after close to 1700 regular season games in the NHL, along with another 200 playoff games. Jagr had high praise for Chara, but said no one in Slovakia believed he could make it to the NHL when he was younger because they thought his size would make him slow and uncoordinated.
markerzone.com
NIKITA SOSHNIKOV RETURNING TO THE NHL AFTER THREE SEASONS IN RUSSIA
After spending the last three seasons in the KHL, former Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues forward Nikita Soshnikov is returning to the NHL. On Wednesday, the New York Islanders announced that they've signed Soshnikov to a one-year, one-way contract for the 2022-23 season worth $750,000. Soshnikov, 28, split...
markerzone.com
JONATHAN TOEWS EXPRESSES FEELINGS ABOUT KIRBY DACH TRADE
The Chicago Blackhawks traded one of their upcoming stars to the Montreal Canadiens this offseason in Kirby Dach, and a couple of their veteran leaders have spoken out about all of the shenanigans. The Hawks long-time captain, Jonathan Toews, spoke out about the Dach trade; at first, he was not...
markerzone.com
DUCKS WON'T NEGOTIATE NEW CONTRACTS FOR THREE YOUNG STARS DURING THE SEASON
The Anaheim Ducks will head into the 2022-23 season with three young stars in the final year of their respective contracts. Jamie Drysdale, Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras are all set to become restricted free agents at the conclusion of the season. Despite that, Anaheim Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek...
Yardbarker
Avalanche hit with brutal Gabriel Landeskog injury blow ahead of 2022 NHL season
The Colorado Avalanche will begin their defense of Lord Stanley’s Cup on October 12 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The champions will begin their title defense without one of their best players, however. Avalanche head coach Jan Bednar confirmed to the media recently that Gabriel Landeskog will miss the start...
NHL
Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
The Hockey Writers
3 Observations From Day 1 of Devils Training Camp
Temperatures have now dipped into the 60s, and shades of yellows and reds are slowly creeping into the tree lines. Signs of the new season are just as evident inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House as yesterday was the first day of New Jersey Devils training camp. I opened the door to the rink and was immediately met by a blast of cold air and the sounds of skates gliding over the ice. Pucks ricocheted off the glass, and head coach Lindy Ruff’s voice echoed throughout as he gave instructions to his players.
markerzone.com
CHECK IT OUT: MARTIN JONES' FIRST MASK WITH SEATTLE IS THE DEFINITION OF PERFECTION
Martin Jones became an unrestricted free agent this summer after spending last season in Philadelphia and signed a one-year, $2 million dollar contract with the Seattle Kraken. Jones will look to bounce back after a rough season with the Flyers, but he'll do so in style as his first mask...
markerzone.com
FLYERS GM CONFIRMS THE WORST REGARDING DEFENSEMAN RYAN ELLIS
On Tuesday, Frank Seravalli reported that Ryan Ellis was not expected to play in the 2022-23 season for Philadelphia, in a huge blow to the Flyers' defense. Today, GM Chuck Fletcher confirmed that Ellis would not play this season, and he dove into detail regarding the defender's full injury. Ellis' injury was to his hip but has been dubbed in the past as 'multi-layered,' which cannot be a positive thing.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Höglander Might Benefit From Time in the AHL
The Vancouver Canucks opened training camp in Whistler on Thursday split into three groups balanced with veterans, rookies and prospects. After head coach Bruce Boudreau teased the fact that he would be unveiling line combinations that he could use on opening night, that’s exactly what fans saw when the players took to the ice at the Meadow Park Sports Centre at various times throughout the day.
markerzone.com
OILERS GM KEN HOLLAND SHARES AN UNFORTUNATE UPDATE ON MIKE SMITH'S STATUS
It was reported in early-July by TSN's Darren Dreger that the Edmonton Oilers would likely be placing goaltender Mike Smith on long-term injured reserve due to the injuries he dealt with during last season. On Wednesday as training camps opened up, Oilers General Manager Ken Holland told reporters that Mike...
markerzone.com
MAT BARZAL HOPING TO SIGN LONG-TERM EXTENSION BEFORE THE 2022-23 SEASON BEGINS
New York Islanders forward Mat Barzal is entering the final year of a three-year deal and will become an RFA next summer. But the 25-year-old told the media on the opening day of training camp that he's hoping to work out an extension with the Islanders before the new season begins.
