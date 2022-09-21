ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died

It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William

This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
Prince Harry Admitted To Meghan Markle He ‘Lost’ His Dad During Their Exit From Royal Family

Meghan Markle revealed that her husband Prince Harry felt that tabloids put a strain on his relationship with his father Prince Charles in a new interview with The Cut, published on Monday, August 29. After discussing her own strained relationship with her father Thomas, Meghan, 41, opened up about how Harry, 37, felt when they were in the process of stepping down from their royal duties.
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned down two Royal invites according to insiders

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain at the center of controversy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Manchester this week and many are wondering if they will spend time with any of the Royals. Some news outlets have been implying that Harry's family would ignore him and his wife but if new reports are accurate then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the ones who are not desiring to reconcile. If the latest from The Daily Mail is accurate Harry and Meghan have refused two attempts by the Royals to reconcile.
