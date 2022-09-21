ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Louisiana man allegedly possessed over 2,300 Xanax, Fentanyl, and Ecstasy pills during drug bust

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ReMy5_0i4iZDEO00

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — For several months, the Monroe Police Department received information that 31-year-old Demario Leondria Ford has been allegedly selling narcotics from Parkview Apartments. Monroe Police initiated an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Ford and a search warrant for the residence.

According to police, they arrived at the residence on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, and made several callouts for Ford and other occupants to exit the residence. Authorities made contact with Ford and 25-year-old Joseph Demetrius Jones, placing them in handcuffs.

High chance of tropical development in the Caribbean this week

As officers went on to search the home, they discovered the following items:

  • 2,020 Ecstasy pills
  • PCP
  • Crack Cocaine
  • Cocaine
  • 200 Xanax tablets
  • Marijuana
  • 100 M 30 Fentanyl pills
  • Suboxone strips
  • SCCY 9mm handgun

According to authorities, all of the items were located in Ford’s bedroom. Surprisingly, occupants at the residence began clapping and thanked authorities for intervening in Ford’s alleged narcotics distribution during the arrest.

Jones advised officers that he provided Ford security while he sold narcotics. According to Jones, he allowed Ford to live and sell narcotics at his residence under the agreement that Ford would pay his rent and utility bills.

Mobile Police: Shots fired at officers in Birdville community

Ford was arrested and charged with 9 counts of Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Attempt and Conspiracy, 9 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. His bond was set at $75,000.

Jones was also arrested and charged with 9 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Attempt and Conspiracy.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Both suspects arrested linked to high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/22/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they have both suspects linked to a high-speed chase that ended in Calhoun, La. in custody. Desmashion Mahan of Atlanta, Georgia has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on […]
CALHOUN, LA
KNOE TV8

Richwood Rd. shooting kills woman, injures man

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another person. Officers responded to the shooting shortly after midnight on Sept. 23, 2022, on Richwood Rd. in Monroe. Monroe Police said in a press release they found two victims -- a male...
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Monroe, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Meth, guns, and more meth: Monroe duo arrested after anonymous tip; allegedly possessed nearly 20 firearms

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past month, the Monroe Police Department has received complaints that occupants of a residence on Point Drive in Monroe, La. were using methamphetamine. Officers began investigating the complaints and obtained a search warrant for the residence after gathering information. On […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities release additional information about the arrest of 2 armed robbery fugitives

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (09/21/2022; 3:18 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, at 3:18 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released additional information about the arrest of Bouwell and Stephenson. According to deputies, they responded to an Armed Robbery at the Oasis Bingo Hall in West Monroe, La. […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy