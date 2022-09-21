ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 1

Related
cw34.com

DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Riviera Beach, FL
City
Sunrise, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Traffic
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Government
wflx.com

Belle Glade residents prepare for possible hurricane

The storm track of the possible hurricane is still uncertain, but there is a possibility that the Glades and Lake Okeechobee could be in the path. WPTV spoke with people in Belle Glade on Friday, who are aware of the area's history with tropical systems, and it all centers on Lake Okeechobee.
BELLE GLADE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

PSL rezones U.S 1 parcel for new rental apartments

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously Sept. 12 to approve a needed rezoning so a Fort Pierce-based developer can construct a massive rental apartment complex and adjacent commercial component near the southeast corner of U.S. 1 and Savanna Club Boulevard. Planner Stephen Mayer presented a...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

WFLX First Alert Weather - Tracking Tropical Wave Invest 98-L

During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Police searching for 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT. Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation. Updated:...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Heavy Traffic#Construction Maintenance
cw34.com

Train like a K-9 with Port Saint Lucie police

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ciro, Jaxson , Bodhi and the newest members of the Port St. Lucie k-9 Team Landi and Ronin, are a big help to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Just last week K-9 Ciro help put a 32-year-old man behind bars after Port...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Fort Pierce launches home purchase assistance programs

If you are looking to purchase a home but having trouble financially, the city of Fort Pierce is offering help. The city's home purchase assistance program can help fund home purchases of eligible applicants. Officials announced Friday that there is a fund of $960,000 dedicated to the initiative and will...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Over 20 gallons of fuel spilled after crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Martin County left between 20 and 25 gallons of fuel on the ground. The crash occurred on Dixie Highway just south of Indian Street. The southbound lanes are closed and no injuries have been reported. Martin County Fire Rescue shared photos...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
wflx.com

Body found floating in canal near Palm City

A body was found floating Thursday in a canal near Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. The body was discovered in a waterway located off Sunshine Farms Way. Investigators did not say who first spotted the body. According to a Facebook post at about 3:30 p.m., detectives...
PALM CITY, FL
bocamag.com

Special Report: The Housing Crisis

Almost everyone in Boca Raton and Delray Beach has a story about the pandemic-era South Florida real estate market that a Palm Beach Post reporter this summer called “unhinged.”. Here’s one:. Last October, a house on the El Rio canal in southeast Boca Raton sold for $2.2 million....
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Public, Private Schools May Close For Incoming Storm

Rosh Hashana Holiday Forcing Schools To Make Early Decisions, Announcements. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County School District officials, as well as administrators at local private schools, are all closely monitoring what is now Tropical Depression 9 but may become a hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Attorney takes on $10,000 challenge to help send marching band to London

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local attorney stepped up to the $10,000 challenge in the drive to get a marching band from Riviera Beach to London. Gary Lesser, a managing partner at Lesser, Lesser, Landy and Smith, a firm in West Palm Beach, presented a $10,000 check to the Sounds of Success Community Marching Band on Friday.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Vehicle with 2 dogs inside stolen outside CVS store in Delray Beach

Delray Beach police are investigating after a vehicle with two dogs inside was stolen Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. outside a CVS store located on George Bush Boulevard. A person of interest has been detained, according to Ted White, a Delray Beach Police Department spokesperson.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

16-year-old girl missing from St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl, last seen on Sept. 13, still hasn't been found over a week later. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Isabel Sarai Ayala-Diaz was last seen by at her home in Fort Pierce, she attends Westwood High School but hasn't been in her classes this week.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy