Port St. Lucie has plan for yard waste pickup ahead of possible storms
If there is a hurricane set to come to the area, Port St Lucie has a contract with a third-party hauler to sweep the city before any storm.
How South Florida school districts are preparing for storm threat
As you prepare your home and family for a potential storm, our area school districts are getting plans in place as well.
Experts warn of rapid intensification of storm that could hit landfall in Florida next week
The Caribbean Sea is brewing a tropical cyclone that has the Florida Peninsula in its crosshairs, and forecasters warning of a rapid intensification that could slingshot the system to major hurricane strength as it nears the Sunshine State. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the disturbance dubbed Tropical Depression Nine was still gaining strength...
DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the parts of Florida that are in the cone of uncertainty of Tropical Depression 9. Twenty-four counties fall under the directive. Those areas include Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. The...
Belle Glade residents prepare for possible hurricane
The storm track of the possible hurricane is still uncertain, but there is a possibility that the Glades and Lake Okeechobee could be in the path. WPTV spoke with people in Belle Glade on Friday, who are aware of the area's history with tropical systems, and it all centers on Lake Okeechobee.
West Palm Beach nursing academy has first in-person graduation in years
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. For quite a while, the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations has had to hold its graduations virtually. However, Thursday was different, as they had their first in-person gradation in nearly two years. Since the...
PSL rezones U.S 1 parcel for new rental apartments
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously Sept. 12 to approve a needed rezoning so a Fort Pierce-based developer can construct a massive rental apartment complex and adjacent commercial component near the southeast corner of U.S. 1 and Savanna Club Boulevard. Planner Stephen Mayer presented a...
WFLX First Alert Weather - Tracking Tropical Wave Invest 98-L
During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Police searching for 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT. Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation. Updated:...
Train like a K-9 with Port Saint Lucie police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Ciro, Jaxson , Bodhi and the newest members of the Port St. Lucie k-9 Team Landi and Ronin, are a big help to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. Just last week K-9 Ciro help put a 32-year-old man behind bars after Port...
Fort Pierce launches home purchase assistance programs
If you are looking to purchase a home but having trouble financially, the city of Fort Pierce is offering help. The city's home purchase assistance program can help fund home purchases of eligible applicants. Officials announced Friday that there is a fund of $960,000 dedicated to the initiative and will...
Palm Beach County woman returns from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
A Palm Beach County woman said she was in Puerto Rico longer than she expected after going to the island to prepare her vacation home for the peak of hurricane season. Hurricane Fiona disrupted those plans. "This is where I live in the town of Camuy. Where Fiona hit is...
Over 20 gallons of fuel spilled after crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Martin County left between 20 and 25 gallons of fuel on the ground. The crash occurred on Dixie Highway just south of Indian Street. The southbound lanes are closed and no injuries have been reported. Martin County Fire Rescue shared photos...
Deputies searching for St. Lucie County man missing after Uber ride
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man they say is on pretrial release and has not been seen after taking an Uber ride to a Port St. Lucie location.
Body found floating in canal near Palm City
A body was found floating Thursday in a canal near Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. The body was discovered in a waterway located off Sunshine Farms Way. Investigators did not say who first spotted the body. According to a Facebook post at about 3:30 p.m., detectives...
Special Report: The Housing Crisis
Almost everyone in Boca Raton and Delray Beach has a story about the pandemic-era South Florida real estate market that a Palm Beach Post reporter this summer called “unhinged.”. Here’s one:. Last October, a house on the El Rio canal in southeast Boca Raton sold for $2.2 million....
Coral disease plaguing reef tract from Martin County to Florida Keys
Jupiter charter fishing boat captain Bill Taylor says he's concerned about the reef and coral in it off of the Palm Beach County coastline.
Palm Beach County Public, Private Schools May Close For Incoming Storm
Rosh Hashana Holiday Forcing Schools To Make Early Decisions, Announcements. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County School District officials, as well as administrators at local private schools, are all closely monitoring what is now Tropical Depression 9 but may become a hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Attorney takes on $10,000 challenge to help send marching band to London
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local attorney stepped up to the $10,000 challenge in the drive to get a marching band from Riviera Beach to London. Gary Lesser, a managing partner at Lesser, Lesser, Landy and Smith, a firm in West Palm Beach, presented a $10,000 check to the Sounds of Success Community Marching Band on Friday.
Vehicle with 2 dogs inside stolen outside CVS store in Delray Beach
Delray Beach police are investigating after a vehicle with two dogs inside was stolen Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. outside a CVS store located on George Bush Boulevard. A person of interest has been detained, according to Ted White, a Delray Beach Police Department spokesperson.
16-year-old girl missing from St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl, last seen on Sept. 13, still hasn't been found over a week later. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Isabel Sarai Ayala-Diaz was last seen by at her home in Fort Pierce, she attends Westwood High School but hasn't been in her classes this week.
