Justice, Manufacturers at Odds Over Amendment 2

West Virginia’s personal property tax on machinery, equipment and inventory has long been a sore spot with the business community. For decades, various business groups have lobbied against the tax and produced studies showing how the tax inhibits economic growth. Governor Cecil Underwood’s Commission on Fair Taxation report way...
Upson named West Virginia Women’s Commission executive director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Friday the appointment of Jill Upson as executive director of the West Virginia Women’s Commission. Upson, a former state lawmaker, serves as the executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs. She will...
American Heart Association youth ambassador hails from West Virginia

MINGO, W.Va. — A Mingo County student has been named a national Youth Ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge. Hillary Gore, a junior at Mingo Central High School, will represent the association during in-school initiatives across the state while sharing her personal story of suffering a stroke at birth.
