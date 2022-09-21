Read full article on original website
Justice, Manufacturers at Odds Over Amendment 2
West Virginia’s personal property tax on machinery, equipment and inventory has long been a sore spot with the business community. For decades, various business groups have lobbied against the tax and produced studies showing how the tax inhibits economic growth. Governor Cecil Underwood’s Commission on Fair Taxation report way...
Justice, with a cut-property-taxes agenda in the past, now campaigns against amendment
Gov. Jim Justice has hit the road to oppose an amendment that could lead to lower property taxes, and the executive director of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association is puzzled. Her reason is the governor’s past support. “Certainly we’re disappointed that the governor is taking this position and maybe...
Governor says state can’t afford income tax cut plus property tax cut
Gov. Jim Justice, former supporter of property tax cuts for businesses, has concluded the state would get more economic juice from an income tax cut — and that it can’t afford to do both. The governor says the state’s current financial health now means it can afford a...
Upson named West Virginia Women’s Commission executive director
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Friday the appointment of Jill Upson as executive director of the West Virginia Women’s Commission. Upson, a former state lawmaker, serves as the executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs. She will...
American Heart Association youth ambassador hails from West Virginia
MINGO, W.Va. — A Mingo County student has been named a national Youth Ambassador for the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge. Hillary Gore, a junior at Mingo Central High School, will represent the association during in-school initiatives across the state while sharing her personal story of suffering a stroke at birth.
