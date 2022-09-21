ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Midland’s evening social and networking event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a way to wind down and socialize after your work week, a local organization, “Becoming Leading Lady” will be hosting a networking social, “Ground Breakers Evening Networking Social”. The evening social will take place on Saturday, October...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Gang Awareness Hoop Fest in Northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Recreation Commission and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be partnering to host a Gang Awareness Hoop Fest, in hopes to educate young people about the growing concern for gangs and how to protect themselves from involvement. The Hoop Fest will take...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Strengthen core for a strong foundation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lori Lapin is a personal trainer and the owner of Strong Foundations Training Facility in Forest Acres. She joined Soda City Live to show viewers how they can strengthen their core for everyday life to build a strong foundation for stability. Lori looked at building a...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Society
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Steel Paws event to help canine with special needs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Steel Hands Brewing’s “Steel Paws” is an initiative that aims to provide year-round support for canines. It will be hosting a fundraising event to help canines with special needs, and you can help make it happen. Clink the link here...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Gun Buy Back event in Lower Richland community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With no questions asked, guns can be turned in for compensation at a gun buyback event in Lower Richland. The event is the product of a partnership between two local nonprofit organizations, The Bridge Over Foundation and J.U.M.P.S. (Juveniles Upholding Morals and Principles Society). It’s a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Gaston’s thirty-ninth annual Collard and BBQ Fest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s officially fall and that means it’s time for events like the fair and small-town festivals. The Collard and BBQ festival is no different happening and has been a long-time tradition in Gaston returning on October 1 for its thirty-ninth year. Attendees can enjoy...
GASTON, SC
WIS-TV

GRAPHIC: Woman attacked by raccoon while on vacation

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WJCL) – A woman from South Carolina is recovering after being attacked by a raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island. People in the area know to keep their eyes peeled for alligators when out and about, but raccoons aren’t typically top of mind. “Hilton...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WLTX.com

THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS
WIS-TV

Police in Sumter searching for missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police are searching for a missing teen and are asking the public for assistance. Kenya Sole’ Davis, 16, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19 by her family. Investigators said she was dropped off by a family member in the Robney Drive area and never returned home.
SUMTER, SC
The Post and Courier

Fight the Power: Black Columbia artists share experiences on working in the South, Columbia

I was a hip-hop dude performing in Columbia for more than 20 years. I quickly discovered that being a young Black artist, I could always feel that things seemed to be more difficult for me to have outlets to showcase and share my art. Some venues had a "we just don't do rap" policy. Other spots over the years got flat out caught using racist tactics and not wanting any Black folks. It's something that's gotten better but there are still challenges.
COLUMBIA, SC
myfoxzone.com

South Carolina mother, boyfriend arrested after baby covered in bruises dies on life support

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged with the death of a four-month-old child in Richland County. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to an area hospital on Sept. 6 after the baby was brought and was unresponsive. Deputies noticed bruises on the baby's body, including the back, arms, legs, and ears.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Sankofa Festival Celebrates African Culture

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Sankofa is a word from the Fanta language of Ghana. It means to go back and get it. This will be a FREE family-friendly event for all age levels. Come listen to live music, watch traditional African dances, and enjoy some good food from local vendors.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Utility disaster re-enacted for public awareness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A safety office and gas company partnered to simulate an underground emergency at the South Carolina Fire Academy on Monday. S.C. 811 is the state’s underground utility locator designated for contractors to protect surrounding communities when excavating an area. The office says some contractors bypass the toll-free call at the expense of community safety.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

