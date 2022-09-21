ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers sign former Florida corner Quincy Wilson to practice squad

By Nikki Chavanelle
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ffwmd_0i4iYssC00
Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a new addition to the practice squad on Wednesday, signing former Florida Gators cornerback Quincy Wilson.

Wilson was the 46th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, going in the second round to the Indianapolis Colts. He spent three seasons in Indy before playing the 2020 season with the New York Jets. The former Gator wasn’t on an active roster in 2021, instead, he was on the Reserved/Injured list for the New York Giants.

This offseason, Wilson was back in the Sunshine State after signing a reserve/futures contract with the Miami Dolphins. However, the Dolphins released him on Aug. 29, prior to the start of the 2022 regular season.

Wilson has played in 32 games, 11 starts, in his five years in the NFL. He’s racked up 61 career tackles (49 solo), two interceptions, eight passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

Steelers reveal injury report ahead of Thursday Night Football

Ahead of their Thursday night game against the Browns this week, the Steelers revealed their latest injury report from Tuesday. Pittsburgh practiced on Tuesday as they enter a short-week matchup with the Browns. The only player listed on the injury report was linebacker Devin Bush. Luckily for the Steelers, Bush was a full participant in practice despite his foot injury. Pittsburgh didn’t have any players listed as limited on Tuesday.

The Steelers did not practice on Monday with just three days in between their games against the Patriots and the Browns. Originally it was estimated that Bush would be a “limited participation” designation had they held practice.

Full Participation – Steelers: LB Devin Bush (Foot)

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns have several critical injuries heading into Thursday night.

Initially, the Browns ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney and DE Chase Winovich, according to coach Kevin Stefanski. On Tuesday’s list, DE Myles Garrett joined them as he was held out from practice with a neck injury.

On3’s Austin Brezina contributed to this report.

On3.com

Dabo Swinney reacts to Dacari Collins leaving Clemson program

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney commented on the departure of wide receiver Dacari Collins on Wednesday during his press conference. “I don’t think he liked where he is on the depth chart,” Swinney said. “Again, that’s 2022. That’s really not much of a story anymore to me, to be honest with you. That’s going to be an every year deal in college football.”
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Dan Mullen makes Week 4 picks, including pair of Top 25 SEC showdowns

Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 4, including choosing the winner of two Top 25 SEC showdowns. To illustrate, Mullen’s former employer in the Florida Gators will try to take their show on the road and find victory against the Tennessee Volunteers. Additionally, Texas A&M and Arkansas will do battle in what should be a hard hitting game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Allen-Diggs, Stafford-Kupp among top NFL QB-WR duos

Which quarterback-wide receivers pairings are the best in the NFL?. On Thursday, FOX Sports' Greg Jennings joined "The Carton Show" to discuss his top three QB-WR duos — and he revealed which pair fell just short of his list. Let's dive in. 1. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, Buffalo...
NFL
On3.com

Mike Tomlin takes clear stance on Steelers quarterback room after Week 3 loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offense faltered in the second half versus the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. Out-scored 13-3 in the final frames, the Steelers ultimately lost the game 29-17. Despite quarterback Mitch Trubisky going 20-for-32 with no touchdown passes, head coach Mike Tomlin insisted after the Week 3 loss that he doesn’t intend to make a change at the position.
PITTSBURGH, PA
