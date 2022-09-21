Pittsburgh Steelers sign former Florida corner Quincy Wilson to practice squad

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a new addition to the practice squad on Wednesday, signing former Florida Gators cornerback Quincy Wilson.

Wilson was the 46th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, going in the second round to the Indianapolis Colts. He spent three seasons in Indy before playing the 2020 season with the New York Jets. The former Gator wasn’t on an active roster in 2021, instead, he was on the Reserved/Injured list for the New York Giants.

This offseason, Wilson was back in the Sunshine State after signing a reserve/futures contract with the Miami Dolphins. However, the Dolphins released him on Aug. 29, prior to the start of the 2022 regular season.

Wilson has played in 32 games, 11 starts, in his five years in the NFL. He’s racked up 61 career tackles (49 solo), two interceptions, eight passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

Steelers reveal injury report ahead of Thursday Night Football

Ahead of their Thursday night game against the Browns this week, the Steelers revealed their latest injury report from Tuesday. Pittsburgh practiced on Tuesday as they enter a short-week matchup with the Browns. The only player listed on the injury report was linebacker Devin Bush. Luckily for the Steelers, Bush was a full participant in practice despite his foot injury. Pittsburgh didn’t have any players listed as limited on Tuesday.

The Steelers did not practice on Monday with just three days in between their games against the Patriots and the Browns. Originally it was estimated that Bush would be a “limited participation” designation had they held practice.

Full Participation – Steelers: LB Devin Bush (Foot)

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns have several critical injuries heading into Thursday night.

Initially, the Browns ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney and DE Chase Winovich, according to coach Kevin Stefanski. On Tuesday’s list, DE Myles Garrett joined them as he was held out from practice with a neck injury.

On3’s Austin Brezina contributed to this report.