State police at Bethlehem reported on incidents being investigated by troopers:. • Troopers said a 40-year-old woman from Slatington joined her friend in a business proposition. The suspect, disguised as another woman that was known to the victim, was using a duplicate Facebook account and was able to convince the victim to send them $3,500 in funds electronically. Troopers said the mobile checks that were sent did not clear after being deposited. The investigation is continuing. The incident began on June 28.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO