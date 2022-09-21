Read full article on original website
STATE POLICE REPORTS
State police at the Fern Ridge barracks charged Alexys Naranjo, 23, of Albrightsville, with driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 3. when she stopped at the intersection of Route 940 and Buck Boulevard in Tobyhanna Township. • Christian Rosario, 24, of Tobyhanna, was charged by state police at...
Suspect sought in Monroe bank robbery
Pocono Township Police are seeking information about a bank robbery just before noon Friday in Monroe County. The robbery occured at the First Keystone Bank, Route 611 in Swiftwater. The suspect is a black male in his 20s. He was wearing all black clothing and ran towards Pocono Brewing Company...
Lehigh County Fraud cases
State police at Bethlehem reported on incidents being investigated by troopers:. • Troopers said a 40-year-old woman from Slatington joined her friend in a business proposition. The suspect, disguised as another woman that was known to the victim, was using a duplicate Facebook account and was able to convince the victim to send them $3,500 in funds electronically. Troopers said the mobile checks that were sent did not clear after being deposited. The investigation is continuing. The incident began on June 28.
Drug task force auctions off seized vehicles in Monroe County
CRESCO, Pa. — A red Mercedes and a dump truck were just a couple of the vehicles auctioned off at Auto in Motion in Cresco. More than 10 cars, most of which were seized by the Monroe County Drug Task Force, were sold to the highest bidder. Collin Waas...
Beaver Meadows man defrauded of over $10,000
BEAVER MEADOWS, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 60-year-old man from Beaver Meadows reported $10,800.00 stolen from his bank account. PSP say the man walked into the station to report a theft by wire fraud on September 15. Police have no active suspects at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Noxen woman re-sentenced for 2010 fatal crash
WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Noxen was re-sentenced to state prison Friday on multiple probation violations stemming from a fatal crash in 2010. Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni II re-sentenced Caitlyn Marie Hermanofski, 34, to one-to-two years, seven months in prison for the drug and alcohol induced crash that killed Joseph Hauze, of Ashley, on state Route 309 in Fairview Township on June 8, 2010. Hauze died during surgery two weeks after the crash.
Fleeing cyclist eludes police
Police are looking a motorcyclist who led police on a chase beginning in Lehigh County and ending in Carbon County. State police at Bethlehem said the incident began at 5:11 p.m. on Sept. 20 when troopers attempted to stop a motorcyclist along Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County. The male cyclist fled troopers and the ensuing pursuit entered East Penn Township, in Carbon County. The cyclist managed to elude troopers by entering the D & L Trail along Lehigh Drive in the township.
Scranton teens charged as adults in fatal stabbing
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — District Attorney Mark Powell confirms with Eyewitness News all three teens involved in the fatal stabbing, of an 18-year-old will be charged as adults. According to D.A. Powell, District Justice Sean McGraw ruled there was sufficient evidence to place all charges against Amir Williams, 16, Nahsyeis Williams, 16, and Sheldon Datilus, […]
Crash reported in Pa. Turnpike tunnel
State police at the Pocono barracks reported investigating a three-vehicle, rear-end crash at 3:42 p.m. Sept. 15 on the northeast extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in East Penn Township. Troopers said Kasey E. Stahler, 27, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2016 Volkswagen GLI, Johanna Eisenreich-Casagrande, 24, of Jim Thorpe, driving a...
State police looking for motorcyclist who led troopers on pursuit earlier this week
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a motorcyclist they say led troopers on a pursuit earlier this week. The man fled from troopers on Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County Tuesday and led troopers on a pursuit into East Penn Township, Carbon County, according to a news release from state police.
UPDATED: Bank robbed in Plains Township
PLAINS TWP. — Police Friday said the FNCB Bank on state Route 315 was robbed, possibly by the same person who later hit a bank in Monroe
Teen accused of DUI high-speed chase ending in crash
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is being charged with DUI after a high-speed chase with officers ends in a crash. According to the South Abington Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 1:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Northern Boulevard, an officer attempted to pull over a car that was […]
Schuylkill crashes
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Schuylkill County:. • A two-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle, was reported at 4:31 p.m. on Aug. 28 along Route 61 in Port Clinton. Troopers said Michael G. Rodgers, 85, of Hamburg, was driving a 2020 Hyundai...
Bethlehem driver will spend at least 4 years in prison for killing pedestrian
A Bethlehem man was sentenced to four to 20 years in state prison for killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in 2020, according to court records. Isaac Ricki Resto, 22, struck and killed Eliezer Montano-Lopez, 46, of Allentown, on Oct. 8, 2020, court records say. The Lehigh County District...
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
Police update Lansford crash
Lansford Police are still investigating a crash which injured a teenager last Thursday. A woman driving on Route 209 struck the 14-year-old girl, who was crossing the road in front of the Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank branch. The driver stopped immediately after the crash, called 911, and spoke with officers...
Woman sentenced for role in foiled hit on detectives
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who police say delivered cash to an undercover trooper posing as a hitman pled guilty and was sentenced in Luzerne County court. According to online court records, Samantha Loughney, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, pled guilty Monday to three separate crimes. Investigators say in April of 2021, William Lynn, 27, an […]
Murder suspect allegedly struck another inmate 8 times with a broomstick, police say
A man charged in connection with a murder conspiracy is now accused of throwing hot liquid at a fellow prison inmate and whacking him eight times with a broomstick, according to police. Giovani Cagle was charged Wednesday with assaulting the other Northampton County Prison inmate on Saturday, according to a...
Police search for bank robbery suspect in the Poconos
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are actively searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery in Swiftwater. The robbery happened around 12:00 p.m. Friday at First Keystone Community Bank on Route 611 in Swiftwater. Police tell Eyewitness News the suspect fled the scene on foot in the direction of Pocono Brewery. Officers are currently […]
Rummaging through Ross Township’s past
He Ross Township Historical Society will host an open house at its museum on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We’re encouraging everyone to come, including residents and members of other historical societies,” said Martha Rezeli, secretary of the historical society. It will include a ribbon-cutting...
