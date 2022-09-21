ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Times News

STATE POLICE REPORTS

State police at the Fern Ridge barracks charged Alexys Naranjo, 23, of Albrightsville, with driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 3. when she stopped at the intersection of Route 940 and Buck Boulevard in Tobyhanna Township. • Christian Rosario, 24, of Tobyhanna, was charged by state police at...
TOBYHANNA, PA
Times News

Suspect sought in Monroe bank robbery

Pocono Township Police are seeking information about a bank robbery just before noon Friday in Monroe County. The robbery occured at the First Keystone Bank, Route 611 in Swiftwater. The suspect is a black male in his 20s. He was wearing all black clothing and ran towards Pocono Brewing Company...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehigh County Fraud cases

State police at Bethlehem reported on incidents being investigated by troopers:. • Troopers said a 40-year-old woman from Slatington joined her friend in a business proposition. The suspect, disguised as another woman that was known to the victim, was using a duplicate Facebook account and was able to convince the victim to send them $3,500 in funds electronically. Troopers said the mobile checks that were sent did not clear after being deposited. The investigation is continuing. The incident began on June 28.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Beaver Meadows man defrauded of over $10,000

BEAVER MEADOWS, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 60-year-old man from Beaver Meadows reported $10,800.00 stolen from his bank account. PSP say the man walked into the station to report a theft by wire fraud on September 15. Police have no active suspects at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
BEAVER MEADOWS, PA
Times Leader

Noxen woman re-sentenced for 2010 fatal crash

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Noxen was re-sentenced to state prison Friday on multiple probation violations stemming from a fatal crash in 2010. Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni II re-sentenced Caitlyn Marie Hermanofski, 34, to one-to-two years, seven months in prison for the drug and alcohol induced crash that killed Joseph Hauze, of Ashley, on state Route 309 in Fairview Township on June 8, 2010. Hauze died during surgery two weeks after the crash.
NOXEN, PA
Times News

Fleeing cyclist eludes police

Police are looking a motorcyclist who led police on a chase beginning in Lehigh County and ending in Carbon County. State police at Bethlehem said the incident began at 5:11 p.m. on Sept. 20 when troopers attempted to stop a motorcyclist along Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County. The male cyclist fled troopers and the ensuing pursuit entered East Penn Township, in Carbon County. The cyclist managed to elude troopers by entering the D & L Trail along Lehigh Drive in the township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton teens charged as adults in fatal stabbing

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — District Attorney Mark Powell confirms with Eyewitness News all three teens involved in the fatal stabbing, of an 18-year-old will be charged as adults. According to D.A. Powell, District Justice Sean McGraw ruled there was sufficient evidence to place all charges against Amir Williams, 16, Nahsyeis Williams, 16, and Sheldon Datilus, […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Crash reported in Pa. Turnpike tunnel

State police at the Pocono barracks reported investigating a three-vehicle, rear-end crash at 3:42 p.m. Sept. 15 on the northeast extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in East Penn Township. Troopers said Kasey E. Stahler, 27, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2016 Volkswagen GLI, Johanna Eisenreich-Casagrande, 24, of Jim Thorpe, driving a...
SAYLORSBURG, PA
WBRE

Teen accused of DUI high-speed chase ending in crash

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is being charged with DUI after a high-speed chase with officers ends in a crash. According to the South Abington Township Police Department, on Tuesday around 1:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Northern Boulevard, an officer attempted to pull over a car that was […]
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Times News

Schuylkill crashes

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers in Schuylkill County:. • A two-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle, was reported at 4:31 p.m. on Aug. 28 along Route 61 in Port Clinton. Troopers said Michael G. Rodgers, 85, of Hamburg, was driving a 2020 Hyundai...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Police update Lansford crash

Lansford Police are still investigating a crash which injured a teenager last Thursday. A woman driving on Route 209 struck the 14-year-old girl, who was crossing the road in front of the Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank branch. The driver stopped immediately after the crash, called 911, and spoke with officers...
LANSFORD, PA
WBRE

Woman sentenced for role in foiled hit on detectives

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who police say delivered cash to an undercover trooper posing as a hitman pled guilty and was sentenced in Luzerne County court. According to online court records, Samantha Loughney, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, pled guilty Monday to three separate crimes. Investigators say in April of 2021, William Lynn, 27, an […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police search for bank robbery suspect in the Poconos

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are actively searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery in Swiftwater. The robbery happened around 12:00 p.m. Friday at First Keystone Community Bank on Route 611 in Swiftwater. Police tell Eyewitness News the suspect fled the scene on foot in the direction of Pocono Brewery. Officers are currently […]
SWIFTWATER, PA
Times News

Rummaging through Ross Township’s past

He Ross Township Historical Society will host an open house at its museum on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We’re encouraging everyone to come, including residents and members of other historical societies,” said Martha Rezeli, secretary of the historical society. It will include a ribbon-cutting...
SAYLORSBURG, PA

