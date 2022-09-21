ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Yuma County COVID cases drop significantly

By Samantha Byrd
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 5 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Even with a significantly lower number of COVID cases in Yuma County this week, Yuma Regional Medical Center says locals should also start preparing for the upcoming flu season.

Local COVID cases are down by 60 in just one week.

I spoke to one Yuma resident who says he feels like the COVID wave has passed.

“I don’t see the necessity of wearing a mask because I don’t really see it as much anymore. It makes me feel more comfortable with being out, being out with friends and not having to worry that I’ll get sick from covid,“ said Edwin Cuen.

And YRMC medical officer, Dr. Magu says the hospital has zero COVID patients in the intensive care unit.

“I think it’s where we want it to be, we have four patients in the hospital. None of those patients are in the ICU, so I think we are seeing a good level of immunity among our local community so that’s what we want,” said Dr. Magu.

Dr. Magu says he does however, expect COVID numbers to increase as temperatures cool down.

He also expects flu season to be worse this year.

Saying the flu has been suppressed by COVID for the past two years.

“That may not be the case this year. We’re expecting flu season to be worse than the last few years. We already know the flu has been worse in Australia and we expect the flu might complicate COVID upsurge even more,” said Dr. Magu.

So he encourages yuma locals to get the next booster shot, as well as the flu vaccine.

Dr. Magu says the new COVID booster shot should be available within a few weeks.

