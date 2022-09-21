COLUMBIA, S.C. — As of Wednesday, the Task Force to Prevent and End Homelessness will no longer be meeting, but Mayor Daniel Rickenmann says the work is not done yet. "We're going to get a written report, then start working in smaller groups so we can start to put the pieces together," Rickenmann explained. "At the end of the day I wish we could say that we can end homelessness but that's not realistic... I think we can massively reduce it."

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO