Read full article on original website
Related
Century-old pipes causing present-day drainage problems in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent flooding on Cherokee Street in downtown Columbia is causing problems for surrounding residents. "When we had the big sink hole, you can see the construction going on," Cherokee Street resident Luevenia Bluefort said. According to Columbia Water, Bluefort's neighbors on Washington Street had a pipe...
WRDW-TV
Brush fire slows traffic on westbound I-20 near Wagener
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heavy smoke from a brush fire was slowing traffic around midday on Interstate 20. The brush fire was reported around noon alongside the westbound side of the interstate near Old Ninety-Six Indian Trail. It steadily grew and started affecting traffic around 12:30 p.m. That’s when the...
‘20 is plenty’: Columbia leaders consider lowering neighborhood speed limits to 20 mph
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia city leaders are looking at ways to bump speed limits down in neighborhood streets to 20 mph. Residents living in the Earlewood neighborhood like Rebecca Haynes said they are fed up with speeders . "I have a three and a half year old. He desperately...
WIS-TV
School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule due to additional funding
State leaders said they have been able to accelerate some transportation projects in South Carolina thanks to additional federal and state funding.
coladaily.com
Four weeks of road closures expected in Blythewood
Drivers in Blythewood could experience delays and road closures over the next four weeks. A US 21 road resurfacing project is taking place beginning at Wilson Blvd. (Main St.) and extending south to Pisgah Church Rd. The project is expected to last a month and work is scheduled to be...
WIS-TV
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
live5news.com
Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Wednesday morning. Around 7:35 a.m., a vehicle with five occupants was traveling south on US 301 near 4 Holes Road when it crossed the median and overturned into a ditch, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
abccolumbia.com
Military procurement company expanding operations in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Military procurement and distribution company M.G.S., LLC announced they will expand their operations to Richland County. The $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs. The international company will assist the government acquire police and military equipment. They will offer law enforcement and security services, and ammunition...
coladaily.com
Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
Friend responds to woman's death at Belk
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Victim identified in deadly Newberry County 18-wheeler crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly 18-wheeler collision was identified Friday. The Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity was the victim of an early morning crash on Sept. 21. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a 911 call...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Kudzu Staffing-Columbia Branch Celebrates Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening in Lexington
Hill Construction joined the owners of Kudzu Staffing with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce. The Kudzu Staffing Columbia Branch is off Hwy. 1 on Brookside Parkway. Located in The Barn at Brookside multi-tenant office, Kudzu has been serving staffing needs in the Upstate, Columbia, Charleston, Fort Mill as well as Augusta and Savannah, GA since 2006.
Small earthquakes return to Elgin after break
ELGIN, S.C. — A small earthquake happened in Elgin Thursday, and along with the one that took place the other day, represents a return to activity after a temporary halt in the earthquake swarm that's plagued the area all year. The 1.3 magnitude tremor happened at 12:52 p.m. in...
Columbia may see changes in the way help provided to homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As of Wednesday, the Task Force to Prevent and End Homelessness will no longer be meeting, but Mayor Daniel Rickenmann says the work is not done yet. "We're going to get a written report, then start working in smaller groups so we can start to put the pieces together," Rickenmann explained. "At the end of the day I wish we could say that we can end homelessness but that's not realistic... I think we can massively reduce it."
WIS-TV
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
Pick-up truck overturned after 18-wheeler crash in Beech Island
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Dodge pick-up truck. According to Aiken County dispatch, the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Sand Bar Ferry Road and Bonner Lane in Beech Island. The call came in at 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning, stating […]
abccolumbia.com
Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points. Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium. According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am...
abccolumbia.com
CFD: House fire on Farrow Road under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia firefighters responded to a house fire overnight. Officials say it happened on Farrow Road before 2 a.m. They haven’t said if anyone is hurt. It has been extinguished but the cause remains under investigation.
Comments / 2