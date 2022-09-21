Read full article on original website
Spencer Fire Chief Asks Residents To Check Furnaces As Cooler Temperatures Arrive
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It is starting to feel a little bit more like Fall which will have some people contemplating kicking in the furnace for the first time in several months. Before doing that though, Spencer Fire Chief John Conyn asks that those units be looked at and maintained to avoid serious problems down the road.
City of Spencer Working To Find New Planning Director
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is working to fill one more department head position, this time in the Planning Department. City Human Resources Director Jessica Wright tells KICD News the City Council interviewed two candidates on Thursday evening with an offer expected to be made sometime Friday.
Fair Emergency Team Sees Near Average Medical Calls
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The weather during the Clay County Fair is being credited for helping bring higher numbers of people to the grounds this year, but Mother Nature is also being praised for having around average numbers for medical calls. Clay County EMS Director Tammy McKeever told the Board...
Possible Injuries Reported in Dickinson County Crash
Wahpeton, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s department reports possible injuries when two pickups collided 3 miles west of Wahpeton Wednesday afternoon. 48 year old Christopher Pratt of Superior was Eastbound on 180th Street, and 52 year old Joseph Berg of Milford was Northbound on 140th Avenue when they both entered the intersection at the same time.
Connie Sorbe, 76, of Spencer
Funeral services for 76-year-old Connie Sorbe of Spencer will be Tuesday, September 27th, at 10:30 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at 1:30 p.m. at Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral...
Winter Games 42 Chair and Co-Chair Announced
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the Chair and Co-Chair for the 42nd Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games. Michael Meyers, the City Administrator for the City of Okoboji and last year’s Co-Chair, will serve as the Chair in 2023. He first became involved in Winter Games in 2020 when he was elected to be an official cheerleader.
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
Lyon County dips toe into pond purchase
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County might have found a new fishing hole. The board of supervisors decided to wait and see if it can negotiate down the asking price but new land for the conservation department could soon get approval. Conservation director Justin Smith first spoke about the idea in August...
Darleen Caskey, 99, of Sioux Rapids
Funeral services for 99-year-old Darleen Caskey of Sioux Rapids will be Monday, September 26th, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Church in Sioux Rapids with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
Minnesotan cited for OWI after accident
ROCK RAPIDS—A 40-year-old Rushmore, MN, woman was cited Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The citing of Amy Marie Dammer stemmed from her being involved in a motor vehicle accident about 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the intersection of Highway 9 and Union Street in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Alcohol Reported in Fiery Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident
A Montevideo area woman was injured and may face charges following a fiery single vehicle accident last night in Murray County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Katelyn Mae Hillerud, (24) was injured when the westbound 2017 Jeep Cherokee she was driving left Highway 30 near Highway 59 in Mason Township, rolled and started on fire.
Storm Lake Superintendent Shocked at Open Enrollment Numbers Following State Policy Change
The Storm Lake School Board on Wednesday approved recent open enrollment numbers for the district. Storm Lake has received 82 open enrollments into the district since August 1st, and 16 open enrollments out of the district. One open enrollment into Storm Lake was denied, which consisted of a special education student whose future programming needs won't be able to be provided by Storm Lake at this time due to space issues.
Lake Park man arrested for OWI by Harris
HARRIS—A 45-year-old Lake Park man was arrested about 1:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, near Harris on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymundo Martinez stemmed from a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup found parked on the travel portion of Main Street in Harris, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Massive Fish Kill Costs Iowa Farmer over $30 Thousand
After over a year, an Iowa dairy farmer has been fined after a manure spill caused a massive fish kill. On April 14th, 2021, Bernard Bakker contacted his local DNR Field Office to report a spill on his dairy operation. Bakker owns and operates Rock Bottom Dairy in Rock Rapids, Iowa where he raises around 3,600 head of cattle.
Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City
Orange City, Iowa– A passenger in a Sheldon teen’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:45 p.m., 15-year-old Aidan Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving a 2009 Buick westbound on 5th Street Northeast in Orange City. They tell us that 51-year-old Cristi Kelch of Orange City was southbound on Albany Avenue in a 2018 Chevy SUV.
Tigers, Pioneers, and Generals With Good Showings at Sioux Center XC Invitational
Sioux Center, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers had a good showing at the Sioux Center XC Invitational Thursday afternoon at Dordt University. Here is coach Valerie Hamilton on how the Tigers ran. For Area results in the girls race, Sibley-Ocheyedan went 1 and 2 with Madison Brouwer taking...
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Returning To Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning to Spencer on Saturday with hopes of continuing to raise money to help find a cure for the disease that affects millions of Americans. Lauren Livingston is the Communications Director for the Alzheimer’s Association. She tells KICD...
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Estherville Man Wins $10,000 Lottery Prize
(Storm Lake)--An Estherville man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Alfredo Leon won the 14th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Super 20s” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at the Casey’s located at 1615 Central Ave. in Estherville. Leon claimed his prize Tuesday...
