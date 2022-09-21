ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?

Stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears of Fed tightening. Investors can look to Emerson Electric, McDonald's, and ExxonMobil for likely dividend increases in the near future, based on past experience.
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Msft#Microsoft Corporation#Stock Performance
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street.
TheStreet

Apple Stock is the Last One Standing In Tech: Chart

We're seeing stocks drop left and right, as US stock indices come under renewed selling pressure. However, Apple (AAPL) is holding in pretty well. The recent pain started last week with the hotter-than-expected inflation report, resulting in the worst one-day trading session for the S&P 500 in two years.
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Alphabet vs. Microsoft

Microsoft and Alphabet have evolved into two of the most prominent cloud stocks. Microsoft has outperformed Alphabet over the last five years.
