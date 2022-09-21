Read full article on original website
Double takes at the Rt. 66 Festival
It’s not just the hundreds of classic cars or thousands of people that demand a second look, but celebrity lookalikes, too, at the this year’s International Route 66 Mother Road Festival in downtown Springfield. From monster boom boxes, to live music, to food that will make you think...
Big dreams come true for Taylorville small business
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – In just over a year of business, a local sustainability shop continues to thrive in a small town setting. Located just off the courthouse square in downtown Taylorville, Down to Earth Sustainability offers a wide variety of items, including face wash, laundry detergent, shampoo and conditioner, dish soap, toilet bombs and […]
Downtown Springfield Architecture Scavenger Hunt Coming Up This Week
The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Illinois is partnering with Downtown Springfield, Inc. to launch the third annual Architecture Scavenger Hunt series. The Architecture Scavenger Hunt challenges participants to find the location of eight architectural features in downtown Springfield using only a small, visual clue, with the opportunity to win prizes for their efforts. The scavenger hunts are free and open to the public. Participants may pick up a worksheet between 4-7 p.m. at the Downtown Springfield, Inc. office (3 W Old State Capitol Plaza, Springfield), located on Fifth Street across from the Old State Capitol. People are encouraged to participate in any or all three hunts: • Wednesday, Sept. 28 • Wednesday, Oct. 5 • Wednesday, Oct. 12 Participants may also pick up a worksheet at the Springfield Visitors Center, 1 S. Old State Capitol Plaza (the corner of Sixth and Adams) between 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. The last opportunity to participate in each week’s hunt is at the Old Capitol Farmers Market on Saturdays, where participants can pick up and drop off their completed form between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Market Information Tent. The first 10 participants to complete each hunt will receive a $10 Downtown Gift Card. After each scavenger hunt, the sheets completed and returned will be entered to win a $100 gift card and Downtown Gift Basket. “We are pleased to be a partner in this scavenger hunt and encourage participants to explore, wander, and uncover details of our architecturally rich buildings,” said Stacey Pfingsten, Executive Vice President of AIA Illinois, the statewide association of architects. “We know you’ll find some surprising design elements you may have walked by many times.” “We’re excited to continue this unique opportunity for our community to explore our downtown through the lens of architecture,” said Kayla Graven, DSI Executive Director. For more information, visit www.aiail.org/scavengerhunt. About AIA Illinois AIA Illinois, the state component of the national American Institute of Architects (AIA), represents more than 4,200 members working to build livable communities from Cairo to Chicago to Rockford. It is empowered by members to champion the profession of architecture. Learn more at www.aiail.org. About Downtown Springfield, Inc. (DSI) Downtown Springfield Inc. is the downtown business association (501c6) and nationally accredited Main Street organization dedicated to creating and supporting a vibrant neighborhood through collaboration, creativity, and leadership. Because a better Downtown means a stronger Springfield and Sangamon County. Learn more at www.downtownspringfield.org.
Gilham House Ready For Opening on Saturday
Gilham House, the former Gilham Funeral Home next to the Morgan County Courthouse, saw a successful soft opening last night. The building will be the home of several small businesses contained in their own space offering a variety of retail options from owner Colleen Flinn’s Nothing Fancy Supply beeswax wraps to macrame and even vinyl records.
Two Springfield Residents Honored By Mendoza During Hispanic Heritage Month
Two Springfield residents are among the people being honored by Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza in an observance of Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s one of several events being held by Mendoza to note the contributions of Hispanic Americans. Among those featured in Monday’s event in Springfield are Monica Zanetti, the owner of Wild Rose Artisans Boutique in Springfield… and Julio Barrenzuela, a motivational speaker known locally as the “Salsa Ambassador.”
Apple 'n Pork Festival to be held in Clinton this weekend
CLINTON — The 54th annual Apple 'n Pork Festival returns this weekend, Sept. 24 and 25, in downtown Clinton. The festival is free to everyone and features 25 food booths as well as live music. Marian Brisard, director of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce, said they are expecting great...
City asks Bloomington LGBT bar to remove PRIDE hearts from street
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rainbow hearts from an LGBTQ Pridefest are stirring controversy in downtown Bloomington. Last month, The Bistro, hosted its annual downtown Pridefest with around 6-7,000 attendees from all over Central Illinois. To add to the event, Bistro owner, Jan Lancaster drew rainbow hearts on Main Street to spruce up the block.
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
Downtown Springfield Road Closings In Effect For Route 66 Festival
The International Route 66 Mother Road Festival returns this weekend, with multiple downtown streets closed to accommodate the classic car show and other entertainment. Portions of streets from 4th through 7th and Jefferson to Capitol will be closed from Friday afternoon until Sunday at 5pm to allow for the cars to be on display, as well as for live music and other events related to the show, including Saturday’s “burnout competition.”
High School Football Highlights for Sept. 23, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Prairie Central, Eureka and Ridgeview-Lexington stayed unbeaten with high school wins on Friday night. Each team is now 5-0. Peoria High can move to 5-0 with a Saturday afternoon win over Manual. Here’s your week 5 scores: Pekin def. Morton, 14-7 Metamora def. Canton, 54-20 Washington def. Limestone, 49-0 Dunlap […]
Macon Speedway’s final 2022 race to determine champions
MACON — The annual BRANDT Season Championship Night is set to put a cap on the 2022 racing season this Saturday night at Macon Speedway. The track will host six divisions of racing for the special cup feature trophies in addition to points to determine the final standings. Mechanic races and a powder puff will be held at the end of the night.
School gives update after 2 Central A&M students hurt in crash
SHELBY COUNTY (WAND)- Central A&M High School Principal Charlie Brown gave an update after two students were hurt in a car crash Thursday. He said in a Facebook post that the students' injuries are non life-threatening. "One student will be undergoing surgery tonight to have a rod placed in his...
Wyndham Zoning Variance Advances, Against Recommendation Of Regional Planning Staff
Springfield’s planning and zoning commission has voted in favor of a proposed zoning variance to allow the Wyndham City Centre downtown to be converted to mostly apartments, even though staff of the Regional Planning Commission recommended against the variance. After Springfield aldermen rejected earlier proposals that called for even...
Construction Truck Found On Fire on I-72, Linked to Copper Theft from Local Construction Company
Local authorities are looking for the identities of a man who stole a truck and trailer from a local construction company and then set it on fire and left it to burn. According to a Facebook post from the Henson Robinson Company, a man broke into their lot in the 3500 block of Great Northern Avenue in Springfield and took copper pipe and fittings along with a Petersburg Plumbing and Excavating truck and Trotter trailer between 10pm and 1am.
Lopez Set To Be Released From Prison Next Month
The former Springfield school board president who went to prison in a $1.5 million fraud scheme could be released as early as late October… less than 18 months after his 11-year sentence was handed down. Adam Lopez pleaded guilty to bilking family members and others in his role as...
Pleasant Plains Football Player Collapses During Game
Pleasant Plains and other area communities are rallying around a Plains football player who collapsed during Saturday’s game against Riverton and is now hospitalized. The student had just come off the field when he collapsed on the sidelines late in the first half. Medical personnel tended to him until an ambulance arrived. The game was halted and will be finished at a later date.
Crime Stoppers Warn of Continued Car Burglaries in Jacksonville
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are asking the public to lock their vehicles in the City of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Police Department has received 5 separate reports that parked vehicles have been entered into and rummaged through with personal property taken over the last week. The thefts...
Springfield Man Sent To Prison On Gun, Fraud Charges
A Springfield man will spend three-and-a-half years in prison on weapons and COVID fraud charges. 32-year-old Carlos Wright was indicted in June of last year on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors say he was found driving around with the loaded gun in the front seat. Then in December, a second indictment was handed down, charging Wright with wire fraud and making false statements in order to obtain more than $40,000 in COVID relief funds. Wright got the money through the Paycheck Protection Program that was designed to help business retain and pay their workers, but Wright did not own a business and was not employed when he got the money.
Springfield man sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man will spend time behind bars for being a felon with a gun, wire fraud, and making false statements on pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan applications. We're told 32-year-old Carlos Wright received $41,666 in PPP loan funds. At the sentencing...
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
