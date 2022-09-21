ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Drug Dealer Faces Life In Prison For Fatal Fentanyl OD Of Minor In Bethesda: DOJ

A Maryland drug dealer faces life in prison for selling the fentanyl that killed a minor who overdosed on a counterfeit “Percocet” pill, federal officials announced. Silver Spring resident Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, also known as “Mick,” 24, has been charged with the distribution of fentanyl that resulted in the death of teen Branden Hausman, of Bethesda, US Attorney Erek Barron announced.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Burglary and Attempted Rape on Northampton Drive

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are investigating a burglary and attempted rape of an adult female in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring. According to detectives, an adult female stated that as she was entering her apartment...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Second Person Convicted Of Murdering Man During Armed THC Vape Cartridge Robbery In Bryans Road

A 21-year-old Maryland man may spend the rest of his life behind bars for a fatal THC drug robbery of a high school student in Charles County. Waldorf resident Mikayle Tahed Qawwee was convicted by a Charles County jury on a host of charges following an eight-day trial and less than 24 hours of deliberation over the murder of Bradley Brown in 2020, the Charles County State's Attorney announced.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Bethesda, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Bethesda, MD
City
Silver Spring, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
DC News Now

Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car

UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead Inside Overturned SUV Riddled With Bullet Holes

A man was found dead inside of an overturned vehicle covered in bullet holes overnight in Washington D.C., reports NBC 4. Detectives say that a suspect pulled up to the victim and began shooting at him on an off-ramp to Kenilworth Avenue NE shortly after midnight on Friday, Sept. 23, causing the victim's vehicle to crash and flip over onto its roof, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Drug Overdose#Counterfeit#Oxycodone#The Maryland Office
Bay Net

PGPD Investigating Circumstances Of Double Fatal Shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal shooting inside of a home in the city of Hyattsville shortly after midnight. At approximately 12:20 am, officers with the Hyattsville Police Department were dispatched to the report...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Dumfries drug dealer convicted of causing multiple overdoses

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - A Dumfries man was convicted Wednesday by a federal jury on charges of distributing fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and possession with the intent to sell the deadly drug. According to court records and evidence presented during the trial, 28-year-old Michael Vaughn...
DUMFRIES, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Voice

Driver Busted With More Than A Pound Of Pot During Stop In Crofton, Police Say

A 28-year-old is facing drug and weapon charges after being busted with more than a pound of weed and illegal weapons during a routine traffic stop in Maryland, police said. Crofton resident Camonte Pettiford was arrested by members of the Anne Arundel Police Department after being caught by officers during a stop at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to officials.
CROFTON, MD
DC News Now

Man found in overturned SUV near I-295 after shooting in DC dies

Editor’s Note: Some of the initial information from police changed, and the story has been updated to reflect those changes. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the death of a man whom officers found in an overturned SUV after a shooting. MPD said that late Thursday night, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

14-year-old arrested after allegedly pistol-whipping and robbing juvenile in West End

A 14-year-old Alexandria boy was arrested and charged with robbery after allegedly pistol-whipping a juvenile in the West End. The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 5, in the 400 block of N. Armistead Street. Police found the juvenile victim with a “large amount of blood” on his hands, as well as abrasions on his head and cheek, according to a search warrant affidavit.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Man found dead in overturned, bullet-riddled car in northeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police said a man found dead in a bullet-riddled car early Friday morning appeared to have died as a result of a crash. Just after midnight, officers responded to Kenilworth Avenue Northeast at Interstate 295 for reports of shots fired, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a witness saw occupants of one vehicle shoot at another.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy