Read full article on original website
Related
Silver Spring Drug Dealer Faces Life In Prison For Fatal Fentanyl OD Of Minor In Bethesda: DOJ
A Maryland drug dealer faces life in prison for selling the fentanyl that killed a minor who overdosed on a counterfeit “Percocet” pill, federal officials announced. Silver Spring resident Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, also known as “Mick,” 24, has been charged with the distribution of fentanyl that resulted in the death of teen Branden Hausman, of Bethesda, US Attorney Erek Barron announced.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Burglary and Attempted Rape on Northampton Drive
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are investigating a burglary and attempted rape of an adult female in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring. According to detectives, an adult female stated that as she was entering her apartment...
Accused Killer Arrested After Mortally Wounded Victim Drove To Maryland Business Seeking Help
Detectives have arrested a man accused of mortally wounding a victim who drove himself to a Chillum business seeking help before succumbing to his wounds in 2021, authorities say. Beran Samuels, 27, has been charged with the murder of Oshane Davis, 31, after allegedly shooting him on Nov. 3, 2021,...
Second Person Convicted Of Murdering Man During Armed THC Vape Cartridge Robbery In Bryans Road
A 21-year-old Maryland man may spend the rest of his life behind bars for a fatal THC drug robbery of a high school student in Charles County. Waldorf resident Mikayle Tahed Qawwee was convicted by a Charles County jury on a host of charges following an eight-day trial and less than 24 hours of deliberation over the murder of Bradley Brown in 2020, the Charles County State's Attorney announced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smile, You're On Candid Camera: Shooting Suspect Caught On Tesla Cam Sentenced In Maryland
An unexpected sleuth helped detectives in Maryland bust a Montgomery County man who opened fire in downtown Silver Spring and will now spend more than a decade behind bars, the state's attorney announced. John Tomlinson was sentenced at the Circuit Court for Montgomery County to 30 years in prison with...
Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car
UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
Body Of Man Assaulted, Abducted In Anne Arundel Found In Trunk Of Burning Baltimore Vehicle: PD
An investigation has been launched in Maryland after a man was allegedly abducted in Anne Arundel County and his body was found the following day in a burning vehicle in Baltimore the following day, authorities said. At approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers from the Anne Arundel Police...
Man Found Dead Inside Overturned SUV Riddled With Bullet Holes
A man was found dead inside of an overturned vehicle covered in bullet holes overnight in Washington D.C., reports NBC 4. Detectives say that a suspect pulled up to the victim and began shooting at him on an off-ramp to Kenilworth Avenue NE shortly after midnight on Friday, Sept. 23, causing the victim's vehicle to crash and flip over onto its roof, continues the outlet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Victim Killed While Walking On Oxon Hill Crosswalk Identified
Detectives have identified a Washington D.C. woman as the pedestrian in a fatal hit and run over the weekend in Oxon Hill, authorities say. Brenda Hackett, 56, was killed after being struck while in a crosswalk on Indian Head Highway around 2:40 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, according to Prince George's County police.
Bay Net
PGPD Investigating Circumstances Of Double Fatal Shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal shooting inside of a home in the city of Hyattsville shortly after midnight. At approximately 12:20 am, officers with the Hyattsville Police Department were dispatched to the report...
Alert Issued For Person Wanted For Hate Crime Assault On Blue Line Metro Train In DC
Law enforcement officials in the region are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a person wanted for an alleged assault that is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The FBI's Washington Field Office issued an alert on Friday, Sept. 23, and provided photos...
fox5dc.com
Dumfries drug dealer convicted of causing multiple overdoses
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - A Dumfries man was convicted Wednesday by a federal jury on charges of distributing fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and possession with the intent to sell the deadly drug. According to court records and evidence presented during the trial, 28-year-old Michael Vaughn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Federal charge in fentanyl death of Montgomery County high school student
The pill that a 16-year-old Walt Whitman High School thought was oxycodone was actually laced with fentanyl. Now, the man who sold the pill faces a new federal charge in connection with Landen Hausman’s death. In April, Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew, 24, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was charged with the...
Silver Spring Shooter Nabbed During Traffic Stop: Police
The suspect in an early September shooting was arrested during a traffic stop, officials said. On Sept. 6, at around 4:30 p.m., a male suspect was arguing with a large group of people in the 1900 block of Treetop Lane, according to the Montgomery County Police Department. The suspect pulled...
Driver Busted With More Than A Pound Of Pot During Stop In Crofton, Police Say
A 28-year-old is facing drug and weapon charges after being busted with more than a pound of weed and illegal weapons during a routine traffic stop in Maryland, police said. Crofton resident Camonte Pettiford was arrested by members of the Anne Arundel Police Department after being caught by officers during a stop at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to officials.
Man found in overturned SUV near I-295 after shooting in DC dies
Editor’s Note: Some of the initial information from police changed, and the story has been updated to reflect those changes. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the death of a man whom officers found in an overturned SUV after a shooting. MPD said that late Thursday night, […]
alxnow.com
14-year-old arrested after allegedly pistol-whipping and robbing juvenile in West End
A 14-year-old Alexandria boy was arrested and charged with robbery after allegedly pistol-whipping a juvenile in the West End. The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 5, in the 400 block of N. Armistead Street. Police found the juvenile victim with a “large amount of blood” on his hands, as well as abrasions on his head and cheek, according to a search warrant affidavit.
WUSA
2 weeks since the Prince George's curfew began; So far there's been two violations
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — In the two weeks since the Prince George's County Executive announced a curfew for those under 17, there have been two violations, according to county police. A spokesperson for the Prince George's County Police Department reported the following incidents:. On Monday, Sept. 12, around 10:35...
foxbaltimore.com
Man found dead in overturned, bullet-riddled car in northeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police said a man found dead in a bullet-riddled car early Friday morning appeared to have died as a result of a crash. Just after midnight, officers responded to Kenilworth Avenue Northeast at Interstate 295 for reports of shots fired, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a witness saw occupants of one vehicle shoot at another.
WANTED: Hyattsville Murder Suspect At-Large, Police Offer $40K Reward
Local police and the U.S. Marshals Service are working to find and arrest a recent Hyattsville homicide suspect, officials reported. On Aug. 18, Stephon Jones shot and killed the victim during an argument at a shopping mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
Comments / 0