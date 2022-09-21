A man was found dead inside of an overturned vehicle covered in bullet holes overnight in Washington D.C., reports NBC 4. Detectives say that a suspect pulled up to the victim and began shooting at him on an off-ramp to Kenilworth Avenue NE shortly after midnight on Friday, Sept. 23, causing the victim's vehicle to crash and flip over onto its roof, continues the outlet.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 22 HOURS AGO