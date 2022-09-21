Supermodel Iman strutted into CBS studios in a pink and purple fall-forward outfit this morning. Iman is currently on the press tour for “Supreme Models,” a new six-part YouTube docuseries celebrating the historic journey of Black models in the fashion industry. For her appearance on “CBS Morning,” Iman wore a pink ribbed turtleneck with giant pink fur wrap around trim sleeves and a pair of relaxed-fit purple pants. The cherry on top of the outfit was her metallic gold platform open-toe strappy block heels. She finished off the look by accessorizing with a three-stone ring on her left hand. Beauty was a...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 15 MINUTES AGO