ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Volvo’s all-electric EX90 will replace XC90 SUV and include a LiDAR-powered ‘invisible shield of safety’

By Scooter Doll
electrek.co
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Autoweek.com

Climbing Behind the Wheel of a Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Muscle Car

The N Vision 74 hydrogen fuel cell car has 670 hp, rear-wheel drive, and a claimed 370 miles of range. The design was inspired by the car Giugiaro turned into the Delorean DMC-12, the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept. Sadly, the automaker has no plans to put the N Vision 74...
CARS
insideevs.com

Mercedes-Benz Announces eAtego Medium-Duty Electric Truck

Mercedes-Benz Trucks is not slowing down its electrification efforts and just announced a new battery-electric model at the 2022 IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. The company intends to introduce a medium-duty model for distribution transport (below the eActros), called Mercedes-Benz eAtego. According to the press release, work on the eAtego...
CARS
electrek.co

How Jeep’s solar-powered EV chargers compare to Rivian’s Adventure Network

Owning a Jeep comes with the perk of being able to drive both on and off-road. To accommodate its drivers who tend to take the road less traveled, Jeep released plans to roll out solar-powered EV chargers across popular off-roading trails. Meanwhile, Rivian, a new favorite in the EV industry and expected competitor in the rugged SUV market, also plans to launch its own charging network for off-road enthusiasts. How do the two compare?
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Rowan
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
CARS
pv-magazine-usa.com

U.S. startup unveils 5 kW solar canopy for EV charging

California-based Paired Power has unveiled a 5 kW solar canopy with built-in EV charging capabilities. Its PairTree product can be used in on-grid or off-grid modes and can be paired with lithium-ion battery systems with storage capacities of up to 40 kWh. “The product is currently only being sold in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Volkswagen partners with Elia group to explore vehicle-to-grid (V2G) services

Volkswagen says it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) Friday with Ellia Group to explore V2G technology and how it can potentially help stabilize the energy grid while rewarding EV drivers. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology has immense potential as more electric vehicles hit the road. EV chargers and the technology behind...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Xc90#Volvo Group#Lidar#Suv#Vehicles#Ev#Chinese#Geely Holding Group#Torslanda
insideevs.com

Volvo EX90 To Debut November 9 As Brand's Safest Vehicle Ever

Volvo Cars finally has a name for its upcoming electric flagship SUV and a debut date: it will be called the EX90 and will be unveiled on November 9 as the brand's safest vehicle ever. Unfortunately, the automaker hasn't started teasing the vehicle's design yet, although that is not exactly...
CARS
electrek.co

Bird Bike with 50-mile of range sees $800 discount to $1,500 in New Green Deals

Bird’s official e-bike is a solid way to get around town this fall. At $800 off its normal going rate, it’s now more affordable than ever before with a return to its all-time low. Delivering 50 miles of range and a 20 MPH top speed, you’ll also enjoy puncture-resistant tires out of the box and a digital LCD to keep tabs on speed, riding range, and more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
insideevs.com

Report: Samsung SDI To Expand Its Battery Pack Production In Michigan

Another day brings another report about an EV battery-related investment, which probably is something that we should be accustom to, considering the rapid expansion of the plug-in car market. According to The Elec, Samsung SDI intends to expand its battery pack manufacturing capacity in Michigan, at the facility acquired in...
MICHIGAN STATE
electrek.co

The world’s first Tesla solar neighborhood is becoming reality

The world’s first Tesla solar neighborhood is becoming a reality in Austin, where Tesla is deploying solar roofs and Powerwall in a brand-new development. Last year, Tesla signed a breakthrough deal to deploy solar roofs and Powerwalls on a “large scale” in a new community in Austin, Texas. The project is in partnership with Brookfield Asset Management and Dacra, where they are offering Tesla Solar Roofs and Powerwalls as packages on brand new houses in a new 12,000-home development project called Easton Park.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
electrek.co

NIO boosting its EV battery lease business with swap station expansion across Europe

Chinese EV automaker NIO has already rooted its flag in the soil of Europe, yet is still merely getting started with its plans to expand beyond its home turf. The company’s president recently shared that NIO plans to offer battery lease programs and a huge expansion of available swap stations as a strategy to entice more EU customers and gain a larger chunk of the growing EV market overseas.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

These countries lead the world in renewables manufacturing and installation

A global renewable energy employment report released today by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) reveals which countries are leading the world in wind and solar manufacturing and installation. “Renewable Energy and Jobs: Annual Review 2022” shows that the number of people working in...
AGRICULTURE
electrek.co

Tesla plans ‘thousands of Humanoid Robots within factories’

Tesla is planning to have “thousands of Humanoid Robots within its factories,” according to a new job listing for the Tesla Bot program. With science fiction promising us flying cars and robot butlers for decades, people aren’t taking tech companies announcing humanoid robots seriously. When Elon Musk...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

LG Energy Solution and Snow Lake Lithium team up to establish lithium supply chain for EVs in North America

Carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium and battery production specialist LG Energy Solution announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a domestic supply chain of lithium in North America. When Snow Lake’s lithium mining operation gets up and running in 2025, it plans to supply LG with the precious Earth material essential to current EV battery chemistry. This domestic supply chain could help several automakers qualify for US federal tax credits as well.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy