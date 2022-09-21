Read full article on original website
WWEEK
Mayor’s Office Courts Private and Public Employers in Effort to Bring Employees Back to the Central City
Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office is courting both private and public employers in an effort bring back employees back to their offices across the city as Portland lags behind peer cities in post-pandemic recovery. Major private and public institutions involved in the discussions with the mayor’s office about return-to-work policy...
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Faces $77,000 Penalty From City Elections Program for Accepting Deeply Discounted Office Space Downtown
The city of Portland’s Small Donors Elections program proposes to penalize City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez for accepting heavily discounted office space downtown from Schnitzer Properties Management and failing to report the discount as a contribution. On Sept. 20, the program’s director, Susan Mottet, issued a penalty notice against...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Mayor Approves ShotSpotter Pilot, Landlords Ruined Portland's Cuddler, and White-Collar Russian Men Spared the Draft
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland: What a week!...
WWEEK
Murmurs: Thomas Lauderdale and Storm Large Pan City Charter Reform
LAUDERDALE AND LARGE PAN CHARTER REFORM: Thomas Lauderdale, leader of the band Pink Martini, and singer Storm Large are lining up against the city charter reform proposal that will appear on Portland’s November ballot. Lauderdale hosted a Sept. 19 cocktail fundraiser at his home for the “no”campaign. Tickets cost $100 apiece and included a special appearance by Large. Both musicians have been longtime social justice activists, so their opposition to the ballot measure—which has the endorsement of a number of nonprofits and coalitions—is a meaningful win for the campaign against charter reform. The “no” campaign hopes to defeat the measure at the ballot box and then rally behind an alternative proposal crafted by City Commissioner Mingus Mapps next spring. Opponents raised $14,500 at Lauderdale’s event. The bandleader tells WW the proposal headed for the ballot is too complicated and, although it expands the City Council to 12 members plus a mayor, does not guarantee better candidates will run for office. “Inclusivity is a very correct, total, great goal,” Lauderdale says, “but not at the expense of functionality.”
Pamplin Media Group
Old Town residents mull lawsuit against Lake Oswego over pickleball
Neighbors are unhappy the city didn't close George Rogers Park courts while looking for alternative locations. Residents of the Old Town neighborhood are lawyering up and considering filing a lawsuit against the city of Lake Oswego for keeping the George Rogers Park pickleball courts open amid a search for alternative sites.
Portland Galleria owners unveil $20M renovation project
PORTLAND, Ore. — Owners of the downtown Portland Galleria building, the one most pedestrians will know for the downstairs Target, unveiled their $20 million renovation project on Tuesday. Charlie Floberg of Unico Properties cut the ribbon at the building entrance, and attendees strolled into an art deco lobby. The...
Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego City Council upholds commission's decision over tree removals
Councilors vote 4-2 to allow nine trees to be cut down for the development of two single-family homes in First Addition. Barring a successful appeal at a higher court, First Addition trees will be removed as part of a development project. Lake Oswego City Council voted 4-2 Tuesday, Sept. 20...
Washougal affordable housing tenants face 40% rent increase
In Washington, where there is no rent control, some tenants at a low-income apartment complex in Washougal are panicked after getting a notice their rent is going up 40%.
opb.org
Portland school board renames central office for Matthew Prophet, district’s first Black superintendent
Portland Public Schools has renamed its district offices after Matthew Prophet, the first Black superintendent to lead the district. The board passed the resolution unanimously at its Tuesday meeting, agreeing that the Blanchard Education Service Center will now be known as the Dr. Matthew Prophet Education Service Center. The action...
Portland leads the parking reform movement, but what is it?
In 1972, Downtown Portland invested in transit, pedestrian and biking infrastructure and placed a cap on parking.
kptv.com
City plans to remove Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless encampment at Laurelhurst Park is set to be removed after the Portland City Attorney’s Office received a letter from a lawyer. The 20+ page legal document says it’s representing neighbors and that the trees above the encampment in the park aren’t safe. Specifically, on Southeast Oak Street and goes into detail about more than a dozen trees, saying an arborist report shows branches and limbs could fall off and severely hurt someone.
18 year old or perennial candidate? Gladstone voters to decide
Key city-council race pits recent high school grad against veteran of several previously unsuccessful campaigns.Voters for a key city-council race in Gladstone will either elect an 18-year-old as the youngest official in the state or a 50-year-old perennial candidate who has unsuccessfully run several previous political campaigns in Clackamas County. Public records show that Luke Roberts has not yet voted in an election as an adult, although he was eligible to participate in the May primary. At the time of the primary election, Roberts was preparing to graduate from Gladstone High School, where he had been elected by his underage...
Concerned about a Portland homeless camp? Here’s who to contact
Portland has a way for residents to report illegal camping or related garbage within the city. It’s called the One Point of Contact Campsite Reporting System.
WWEEK
The City Weighs Turning a Street Occupied by Tents and Car Campers Into a Pickleball Court or Off-Leash Dog Park, Among Other Ideas
For more than two years, a two-block strip abutting Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland has been occupied by dozens of homeless people in tents and cars. For at least two years, neighbors have lobbied—sometimes successfully—for the city to intervene and sweep the campers. Within days and sometimes even...
probrewer.com
Turn-Key Portland Oregon Brewery for sale
Award-winning Portland-based brewery. 15 BBL brewhouse with 5000+ BBL capacity with taproom. Loyal customer base with established brands with distribution in Oregon and Washington. Newer American-made brewhouse and tanks. Canning-line, 3 head keg washing system, walk-in coolers, glycol chilling system, and all other equipment necessary to continue growth. Taproom and fully-operational kitchen included. $1,250,000 sales Long term building lease available. Will consider lease of equipment and space.
theportlandmedium.com
Update On Portland’s Coming Political, Power Transformation
One of the areas that will be looked at as leaders in the city talk about the work ahead to transform the city government is how best to distribute political power in Portland? As reported in this publication before, a November ballot measure seeks to transform how Portland’s vast bureaucracy is run.
The Portland Mercury
A Tenant Enrolled in a City Affordable Housing Program Just Received a 50 Percent Rent Increase. How is That Possible?
When a new company purchased the Prescott apartment complex in Portland’s Overlook neighborhood in 2021, tenant Kelsey Schreiner expected to get a rent increase. “The previous owner didn’t increase it often, so I figured we’d maybe get a five percent rent hike—something like that,” said Schreiner, who lives in a two-bedroom apartment with her four-year-old daughter.
opb.org
Multnomah County passes tax exemption for manufactured homes
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners on Thursday passed a resolution intended to make manufactured homes more affordable. The resolution reduces property taxes for people who own their manufactured homes but lease the land they reside on, like at mobile home parks. It exempts $50,000 of the home’s value from owners’ property tax bills.
Clark County to take jail from sheriff's control after unanimous council vote
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A resolution to move control of the Clark County Jail away from the sheriff's office passed Tuesday evening. The county council voted unanimously to set up a new department to manage jail services. But some key players, namely the candidates running to be the next sheriff say they were totally caught off guard by the move.
