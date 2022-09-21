ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Frenkie de Jong breaks his silence on his summer of turmoil at Barcelona as he insists he 'ALWAYS wanted to stay' at the Spanish giants despite their desire to sell him - but admits his ideas 'clashed' with the club's amid Man United interest

By Ash Rose For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Frenkie de Jong has broken his silence on the Manchester United transfer saga that dominated the summer as he seemingly confirmed Barcelona wanted him to leave against his wishes.

The Dutch star was incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's number one target and a £63million fee had been agreed with the Spanish club to bring him to Old Trafford.

But agreeing personal terms proved too difficult, with the 25-year-old determined to stay with the LaLiga giants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBvMH_0i4iXmrH00
Frenkie de Jong says he always wanted to stay at Barcelona despite Man Utd's summer interest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXGiY_0i4iXmrH00
The Dutch star admitted that he and the Spanish club were not always on the same page 

Barcelona were keen on cashing in on De Jong as they looked to ease their perilous financial situation. United were willing to pay around £65million to secure the Dutchman's signature, a figure the Barca hierarchy were keen on taking.

Yet De Jong, despite the club owning him a hefty sum in wages, stood firm and has now addressed the situation while on media duty for Holland's upcoming Nations League fixtures with Poland and Belgium.

It had been widely known that De Jong wanted to stay and Barca had hoped to sell him to bring in much-needed funds. The Spanish club's treatment of the player attracted widespread criticism and reportedly caught the eye of global union Fifpro.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, De Jong said: 'Chelsea and Man United interest? I already decided in May that I wanted to stay at Barcelona. I never changed this decision during the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srDOu_0i4iXmrH00
Erik ten Hag had made De Jong his number on target this summer but the move didn't happen 

He later added that at times during the summer he and Barcelona did not always agree on where he would be playing his football this season.

'I can't give too much details away,' he said. 'But look.. the club has it's own ideas and I have my own ideas too and sometimes this clashes with each other. But at the end of the day things went okay.'

United spent most of the summer chasing De Jong - despite it being widely considered a forlorn chase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TJ0P_0i4iXmrH00
Ten Hag hoped to reunite with De Jong but the Dutchman never indicated he wanted to leave 

De Jong, who joined Barca for £65m in January 2019, never indicated he wanted to go to United. As the weeks ticked down it became clear that Ten Hag, keen on a reunion with a player who was a focal point of his Ajax side, would need to find alternative options.

United eventually signed Christian Eriksen on a free transfer and, after abandoning their pursuit of De Jong, splashed out £70m to bring in Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Both players have been quick hits at Old Trafford and after a disappointing start to the season, United are now on a four-match winning run in the Premier League.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku is spotted at Milan Fashion Week after being left out of Belgium's squad as the Inter striker poses for the cameras in a quirky silver shirt before taking front-row seats for the Versace show

Former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku rocked up to Milan Fashion Week in style on Friday after being left out of Belgium's latest Nations League squad. The Belgian international, who signed for Serie A giants Inter on loan, just one year after leaving them for Chelsea in a whopping £97.5million deal - has found other ways to entertain himself after missing out on international duty.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Roger Federer reveals he shed tears after realising his Wimbledon dream was over... as the Swiss legend recalls the exact moment he knew his hugely successful career was finished

Roger Federer has revealed how he wept when the searing realisation hit him that he was never going to win Wimbledon again. The moment came not this summer, but as far back as the lead-in to the Championships in 2021. The 41-year-old Swiss, who is making an emotional farewell to...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nearly TWO THOUSAND Liverpool fans have joined a lawsuit to sue UEFA over 'terrifying scenes' before the Champions League final... with the governing body accused of 'negligence' towards supporters and 'breach of contract in ticket sales'

Nearly 2,000 Liverpool fans are set to sue UEFA for their organisation of the Champions League final. The game between the Reds and Real Madrid was delayed by 35 minutes after disruption outside the stadium, with UEFA first blaming 'security issues' for the hold up. 1,700 fans claim they were...
UEFA
Daily Mail

The FA are set to meet with England players' families at Wembley to brief them on safety and culture in Qatar ahead of World Cup to avoid causing offence to locals... with loved ones to decide if they should travel

The families of England footballers will meet at Wembley tomorrow for a briefing with the Football Association ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. The meeting will likely influence the decisions of a number of family members as to whether or not they should make the trip to the Islamic country for the tournament in November.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Frenkie De Jong
Person
Christian Eriksen
Daily Mail

'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray

Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Even the players have had enough': Furious England fans turn on Gareth Southgate as the Three Lions slump to defeat to Italy with just one match before they head to Qatar for the World Cup

England fans have not held back in their criticism of Gareth Southgate after Friday's 1-0 loss to Italy in Milan. The Three Lions are now winless in their last five games, their longest drought in eight years. It comes at a bad time for Southgate, with England set to play...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are prepared to offer £30MILLION for Fulham teenager Luke Harris' after the 17-year-old midfielder grabbed a hat-trick against the Blues at youth level - as Todd Boehly plots a January swoop on west London rivals

Chelsea are plotting a swoop for Fulham teenager Luke Harris in January and are prepared to offer a blockbuster deal worth up to £30million, according to reports. The 17-year-old starlet, who is in the Wales squad ahead of their Nations League clash with Poland on Saturday, has riveted Todd Boehly's gaze after scoring a hat-trick against Chelsea at youth level earlier this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Frustrated top seed Daniil Medvedev mocks fans as he appears to make a monkey gesture to the crowd at Moselle Open during massive upset defeat by World No 284 Stan Wawrinka

Russian tennis player and former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev angrily mocked a section of French fans who booed him for throwing his racket during a three-set defeat by Stan Wawrinka at the Moselle Open in Metz on Thursday. Wawrinka secured a 6-4 6-7(7) 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Man United#Manchester United#Spanish#Dutch#Laliga#Nations League
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino is open to a Premier League return despite links to Nice, but what other managers are available for the next big hot-seat opening? Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel and Marcelo Bielsa are some of the 10 biggest names still out of work

The opening weeks of the season have indicated that managers are under more pressure than ever. There have already been two sackings and managerial changes at three different clubs in the Premier League, and keeping hold of a job in the dugout does not appear to be much easier on the continent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Kane admits Erling Haaland has had an 'incredible' start to the season after his rival netted 11 goals in his first seven games... but the Tottenham striker says he will 'focus on myself' as he looks to outshine the Man City star

Harry Kane has hailed the 'incredible' impact Erling Haaland has made on Manchester City since joining them in the summer. The Norwegian has been a key part of their performances so far this term, scoring 14 goals in 10 competitive appearances - and leads the Premier League golden boot race with 11 goals in seven City matches, including hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta 'plans stunning £103m DOUBLE RAID on Juventus for both Dusan Vlahovic and youngster Fabio Miretti'... as the Gunners boss 'reignites his interest in the Serbian striker' after January rejection

Mikel Arteta is reportedly planning a raid on Italian giants Juventus for two of their most prized players, in a double deal worth around £103million (€115m). The Spanish manager is thought to be interested in a move for both Dusan Vlahovic and 19-year-old midfielder Fabio Miretti, in a surely bank-busting move that would see Arsenal pick up two of Italian football's brightest young stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Portugal 4-0 Czech Republic: Man United defender Diogo Dalot nets a brace as his side run riot in Nations League with Red Devils team-mate Bruno Fernandes also on the scoresheet... before Liverpool's Diogo Jota rounds off the scoring

Portugal stormed to a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in their Nations League A-Group 2 match on Saturday thanks to a Diogo Dalot double and strikes by Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota. The victory sets up a crunch clash for the Portuguese on Tuesday at home to Spain, who...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Louis van Gaal's latest wacky idea sees the Holland boss add a VOLLEYBALL coach to his backroom staff - who he insists can give his goalkeepers the edge in World Cup shootouts by leaving penalty takers 'shaking'

Louis van Gaal is going to unique lengths to give his Netherlands side the edge for any possible penalty shoot-outs at the World Cup, by adding a volleyball coach to his backroom team. The 71-year-old, who came out of retirement to lead Holland to qualify for Qatar following their disappointing...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'I was scared for my life... I couldn't leave the house': Alex Scott reveals she received death threats after false reports she was set to replace Sue Barker as host of A Question of Sport - and admits she turned to drinking to cope with abuse from trolls

Alex Scott has detailed the abuse she suffered online after reports suggested that she was to replace Sue Barker as the host of A Question of Sport. The former professional footballer turned pundit received a slew of racist abuse online after being incorrectly tipped to become presenter of the classic BBC quiz show last year.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Arsenal Women 4-0 Tottenham Women: Vivianne Miedema bags a brace while Beth Mead and Rafaelle Souza also score as Gunners win north London derby bragging rights in front of record WSL crowd of 47,367 fans at Emirates Stadium

It was a day of broken records at the Emirates. The biggest ever attendance for a Women’s Super League match. An eighth clean sheet in a row for Arsenal, the first time it has been achieved in WSL history, and yet another victory over Tottenham. Oh, and Beth Mead scored again.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea 'could leave for FREE at the end of the season'... as the Red Devils 'weigh up extending his current deal by another 12 months' after the club declared a 19.1 per cent wage increase last year

Manchester United are yet to decide on David de Gea's future at Old Trafford, with the club considering triggering a one-year extension on his current deal. The Spanish goalkeeper's current United deal is up at the end of the season, and they currently risk letting one of their most important figures leave for nothing in nine months' time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

With a crop of young talent plying their trade in Europe, the USMNT believe they have a real chance at WINNING the World Cup... but as co-hosts in 2026 rather than in Qatar this winter!

With a crop of outstanding youngsters dotted around Europe's biggest clubs, Team USA believe they have a genuine shot of winning the World Cup when they co-host in 2026. The big dilemma surrounds next month in Qatar. Should they rely exclusively on Generation Z to give them fast-track experience or bring in short-term fixes to boost their chances of qualifying from England's group.
MLS
Daily Mail

CHRIS SUTTON: Do we just accept this? Gareth Southgate doesn't play heavy-metal football but the lack of courage and confidence is harming his side... this wasn't the kind of performance that makes you think England are going to win the World Cup

If what Gareth Southgate wanted was a performance, then this wasn't it. It wasn't the kind of performance that makes you think as a fan that England are going to win the World Cup. When Southgate plays bigger sides, he's going to go with a back three but it was...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

617K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy