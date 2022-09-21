ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Experts suggest early vaccinations as flu season approaches

By Hannah Hislop
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mcVu_0i4iXiKN00

MISSOULA - The start of fall doesn't just mean colder weather, it is also the start of flu season.

"The flu vaccine just like anything, is one of those options that we have to ask to help minimize the risk of disease," said Dr. Kristen Anderson with Community Medical Center Public Health Medicine.

As we still manage the COVID-19 pandemic , flu vaccines are highly encouraged by doctors.

Although the flu vaccine has been around for a while now, experts suggest getting the vaccine early this year, especially for our younger generations.

"And in this case, we hope that if it does not completely...take away your chances of getting the flu, it could reduce the symptoms that you might experience or that family members might experience," said Anderson.

Anderson encourages people to talk to their primary health care provider to determine the best option for them.

Clinics will be hosted by the Missoula City-County Health Department and CareVan at the following locations:

  • Sept. 22 – Bonner Elementary School: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sept. 23 – Clinton Elementary School: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sept. 29 – Seeley Swan High School: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sept. 30 – Frenchtown Fire Station: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. ( WALK-IN )
  • Oct. 6 – Lolo Community Center: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. ( WALK-IN )
  • Oct. 13 – Elections Center in Missoula: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Curry Health Center Health Service Pharmacy manager Kenneth Chatriand told MTN News shots are available weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and walk-in appointments are also available.

Chatriand added that mobile clinics will also soon be starting up at the University of Montana including in dorms.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that during the 2019-2020 flu season, 38 million U.S. residents experienced flu, 400,000 people were hospitalized and 22,000 flu deaths occurred.

Additional influence influenza and COVID-19 information can be found online on the MCCHD website .

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants

HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
MONTANA STATE
bitterrootstar.com

Bitterroot Health Rehabilitation Services – 20+ years

The Bitterroot Health (BH) Rehabilitation team has helped thousands of people in the Valley return to the activities they love by alleviating pain, improving function, and enhancing their quality of life. Over the past two decades, BH Rehabilitation Services has stayed at the forefront of new technologies and treatments by using an integrated approach to therapy intervention.
HAMILTON, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Health
City
Frenchtown, MT
Local
Montana Health
City
Missoula, MT
Alt 95.7

Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need

The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
ALBERTON, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Cdc#Flu Symptoms#Colder Weather#Linus Influenza#Diseases#General Health#Carevan#Frenchtown Fire Station#Mtn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
montanarightnow.com

Sheriff IDs victims of crash at Roller Coaster Rd., HWY 10 near Missoula

UPDATE: SEPT. 21 AT 12:17 P.M. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Coroner has identified the people killed in the two-vehicle crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Sept. 13. The people killed in the crash were identified as:. Jordan L. Armijo, 27, of St. Ignatius. Tekla...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Missoula Apartment and a Church

On September 18, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of South 5th Street East. Dispatch advised officers that they had received multiple complaints of a male suspect, Zachary Ireland, potentially trespassing at the apartment building. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy