Experts suggest early vaccinations as flu season approaches

MISSOULA - The start of fall doesn't just mean colder weather, it is also the start of flu season.

"The flu vaccine just like anything, is one of those options that we have to ask to help minimize the risk of disease," said Dr. Kristen Anderson with Community Medical Center Public Health Medicine.

As we still manage the COVID-19 pandemic , flu vaccines are highly encouraged by doctors.

Although the flu vaccine has been around for a while now, experts suggest getting the vaccine early this year, especially for our younger generations.

"And in this case, we hope that if it does not completely...take away your chances of getting the flu, it could reduce the symptoms that you might experience or that family members might experience," said Anderson.

Anderson encourages people to talk to their primary health care provider to determine the best option for them.

Clinics will be hosted by the Missoula City-County Health Department and CareVan at the following locations:

Sept. 22 – Bonner Elementary School: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sept. 23 – Clinton Elementary School: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Seeley Swan High School: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sept. 30 – Frenchtown Fire Station: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. ( WALK-IN )

) Oct. 6 – Lolo Community Center: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. ( WALK-IN )

) Oct. 13 – Elections Center in Missoula: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Curry Health Center Health Service Pharmacy manager Kenneth Chatriand told MTN News shots are available weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and walk-in appointments are also available.

Chatriand added that mobile clinics will also soon be starting up at the University of Montana including in dorms.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that during the 2019-2020 flu season, 38 million U.S. residents experienced flu, 400,000 people were hospitalized and 22,000 flu deaths occurred.

Additional influence influenza and COVID-19 information can be found online on the MCCHD website .

