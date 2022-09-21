ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rifle, CO

westernslopenow.com

45th Annual Colorado West Marching Festival

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–It’s fall in Colorado… and fall sports are in full swing. But there’s another group of kids competing right here in Grand Junction tomorrow — and it’s not what you might think. The 45th annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival is...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

New Carbondale ‘destination stewardship’ message urges visitors to walk softly

“Take it Easy” is the newest slogan for Carbondale Tourism, urging visitors to be more conscientious about their impact on the community and its surroundings. Carbondale is a unique destination in that it’s not your typical tourist town, said Sarah-Jane Johnson, who handles tourism promotions for the Carbondale Chamber through Roadmap Consulting.
CARBONDALE, CO
nbc11news.com

Solutions to pests affecting ash trees in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drought conditions have affected us here in the Grand Valley over the summer, with the most significant concern being wildfires. However, another problem around town is affecting the ash trees: pests. In Grand Junction, ash trees are an essential part of the town, according to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs council boosts affordable housing offerings in exchange for property encroachment at Meadows Development

Glenwood Springs City Council voted Sept. 15 to ensure 15 units at a development underway in Glenwood Meadows are designated affordable in perpetuity in exchange for a necessary encroachment on city land. BLD group and Glenwood Meadows, LLC are developing 300 units south of Wulfsohn Road. The project requires an...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Eileen “Molly” Malone Downs

Molly Downs left the Roaring Fork Valley for the last time on 9/18/2022 at age 90 after 4 years of wonderful care by the staff of Grand River Care Center in Rifle. She was born on her parents’ farm on 5/16/1932 in Melrose, IA. After moving to Denver, she...
RIFLE, CO
KJCT8

Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Deadly overnight house fire in Orchard Mesa kills one

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sirens echoed through the valley last night as Grand Junction Fire raced to a house fire in Orchard Mesa that killed one person and injured another. The GJFD reports that at 11:04 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a home on the 2800 block of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs trounces 4A GJ Central in front of homecoming crowd

The Glenwood Springs Demons rode the running legs of junior quarterback Joaquin Sandoval on homecoming Friday night at Stubler Memorial Field and posted a 28-6 win over the 4A Grand Junction Central Warriors. Sophomore fullback Mason Markovich contributed touchdown runs of 14 and 9 yards, helping along a Glenwood offense...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood volleyball stands proud in tight homecoming loss to Palisade

Glenwood Springs came up a rally short in a back-and-forth, five-game dual with always-tough Palisade in 4A Western Slope League volleyball action on homecoming week Thursday night at Spencer-Chavez Gymnasium. But, it was a moral win nonetheless for the Lady Demons, who endured an emotional week following the unexpected resignation...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

