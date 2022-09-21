Read full article on original website
45th Annual Colorado West Marching Festival
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–It’s fall in Colorado… and fall sports are in full swing. But there’s another group of kids competing right here in Grand Junction tomorrow — and it’s not what you might think. The 45th annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival is...
Fruita Fall Festival Starts This Weekend
The Fruita Fall Festival will celebrate its 107th year on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, according to the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce.
New Carbondale ‘destination stewardship’ message urges visitors to walk softly
“Take it Easy” is the newest slogan for Carbondale Tourism, urging visitors to be more conscientious about their impact on the community and its surroundings. Carbondale is a unique destination in that it’s not your typical tourist town, said Sarah-Jane Johnson, who handles tourism promotions for the Carbondale Chamber through Roadmap Consulting.
Several New Restaurants Are Opening In Grand Junction Colorado
Are you ready for Five Guys, Culver's, and other restaurants opening in Grand Junction?. Hamburger lovers in the Grand Valley should be thrilled about the addition of two new classic hamburger joints that are likely to become favorite burger destinations for years to come. Five Guys and Culver's are both well-known commodities in the hamburger business.
Solutions to pests affecting ash trees in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Drought conditions have affected us here in the Grand Valley over the summer, with the most significant concern being wildfires. However, another problem around town is affecting the ash trees: pests. In Grand Junction, ash trees are an essential part of the town, according to...
Glenwood Springs council boosts affordable housing offerings in exchange for property encroachment at Meadows Development
Glenwood Springs City Council voted Sept. 15 to ensure 15 units at a development underway in Glenwood Meadows are designated affordable in perpetuity in exchange for a necessary encroachment on city land. BLD group and Glenwood Meadows, LLC are developing 300 units south of Wulfsohn Road. The project requires an...
(STATION NEWS) Upgraded over-the-air signal reaches all corners of the Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are an over-the-air viewer and have been unable to receive NBC or MeTv Western Colorado, we have great news! KKCO Eleven News has upgraded our over-the-air signal, just re-scan to receive 11.11, 11.12, and 11.13 today. KKCO has always broadcast its signal from...
Obituary: Eileen “Molly” Malone Downs
Molly Downs left the Roaring Fork Valley for the last time on 9/18/2022 at age 90 after 4 years of wonderful care by the staff of Grand River Care Center in Rifle. She was born on her parents’ farm on 5/16/1932 in Melrose, IA. After moving to Denver, she...
Inside Look at Public Lands Clean-up
We've reported on the clean-up of the public land the city is currently undergoing but now see up close what it actually looks like.
Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
Overnight House Fire Victims Identified
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office today confirmed 71-year-old Vivian Harris and 57-year-old Kevin Wilson died in the fire.
Colorado Sheepherder Missing Overnight Found 15 Miles From Last Location
A Colorado sheepherder has been found after disappearing overnight in Rio Blanco County. The sheepherder was missing through the night when they were lost outdoors within the Williams Fork area of the county notes the Sheriff’s Office. Before disappearing on Monday, September 12, the sheepherder and his boss were...
Accident causes lane closure on Highway 65, use alternate route
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident on Highway 65 east of Grand Junction has forced officials to close part of the road, causing over a mile of traffic congestion. This portion of the highway runs up to the Grand Mesa. Travelers are asked to take an alternate route. Details...
Omicron vaccine, flu shots available from Garfield County Public Health
Garfield County Public Health is now offering the COVID omicron vaccine to anyone eligible, a news release states. “This is a bivalent vaccine that is made up of 50 percent of the original mRNA vaccine and 50 percent omicron BA.4 and BA.5, the current dominant strains,” the release states.
Deadly overnight house fire in Orchard Mesa kills one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sirens echoed through the valley last night as Grand Junction Fire raced to a house fire in Orchard Mesa that killed one person and injured another. The GJFD reports that at 11:04 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a home on the 2800 block of...
Garfield County’s Sweetwater Lake posturing a point of contention in District 1 commissioner race
The challenger for Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky’s seat in the November election questions the use of taxpayer dollars for legal services in the county’s dispute with state and federal officials over plans to develop a state park at Sweetwater Lake. “I don’t think that’s an appropriate use...
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Glenwood Springs trounces 4A GJ Central in front of homecoming crowd
The Glenwood Springs Demons rode the running legs of junior quarterback Joaquin Sandoval on homecoming Friday night at Stubler Memorial Field and posted a 28-6 win over the 4A Grand Junction Central Warriors. Sophomore fullback Mason Markovich contributed touchdown runs of 14 and 9 yards, helping along a Glenwood offense...
Glenwood volleyball stands proud in tight homecoming loss to Palisade
Glenwood Springs came up a rally short in a back-and-forth, five-game dual with always-tough Palisade in 4A Western Slope League volleyball action on homecoming week Thursday night at Spencer-Chavez Gymnasium. But, it was a moral win nonetheless for the Lady Demons, who endured an emotional week following the unexpected resignation...
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
