Science Daily
African sleeping sickness: How the pathogen colonizes tsetse flies
LMU researchers have deciphered a crucial signaling mechanism that enables trypanosomes to reach the salivary glands of the flies. Tsetse flies are common across much of Africa. They feed on the blood of humans and other animals. In the process they can transmit trypanosomes, a protozoan parasite. Trypanosoma brucei causes sleeping sickness in humans. Pathogens infiltrate the host through the saliva of infected tsetse flies: from the blood, they reach the brain, leading to fatal symptoms if untreated.
Science Daily
New research finds that viruses may have 'eyes and ears' on us
A virus's ability to sense its environment, including elements produced by its host, adds "another layer of complexity to the viral-host interaction," says Ivan Erill, professor of biological sciences and senior author on the new paper. Right now, viruses are exploiting that ability to their benefit. But in the future, he says, "we could exploit it to their detriment."
Science Daily
Monkeypox outbreaks associated with human-to-human transmission outside endemic areas
Since May 2022, cases of monkeypox have increased globally, stirring fears of a new pandemic. A study published in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens on September 22 by Professor Souha Kanj and colleagues at the American University of Beirut Medical Center, Beirut, Lebanon, presents synthesized descriptions of its clinical characteristics, risk factors, infection control and prevention measures, as well as potential treatments.
Science Daily
Newly discovered COVID-like virus could infect humans, resist vaccines
A recently discovered virus in a Russian bat that is similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it were to spillover, is resistant to current vaccines. A team lead by researchers in Washington State University's Paul G. Allen School for Global Health...
Science Daily
Scientists believe evolution could save coral reefs, if we let it
Coral reefs can adapt to climate change if given the chance to evolve, according to a study led by Coral Reef Alliance, Rutgers University, the University of Washington and other institutions. The recent study, published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, finds that coral reefs can evolve and adapt...
Science Daily
Fighting fungal infections with metals
Each year, more than one billion people contract a fungal infection. Although they are harmless to most people, over 1.5 million patients die each year as a result of infections of this kind. While more and more fungal strains are being detected that are resistant to one or more of the available drugs, the development of new drugs has come to a virtual standstill in recent years. Today, only around a dozen clinical trials are underway with new active agents for the treatment of fungal infections. "In comparison with more than a thousand cancer drugs that are currently being tested on human subjects, this is an exceptionally small number," explains Dr. Angelo Frei of the Department of Chemistry, Biochemistry and Pharmacy at the University of Bern, lead author of the study. The results have been published in the journal JACS Au.
Science Daily
SARS-CoV-2 infects fat tissue, creates inflammatory storm cloud, study finds
A study by Stanford Medicine investigators shows that SARS-CoV-2 can infect human fat tissue. This phenomenon was seen in laboratory experiments conducted on fat tissue excised from patients undergoing bariatric and cardiac surgeries, and later infected in a laboratory dish with SARS-CoV-2. It was further confirmed in autopsy samples from deceased COVID-19 patients.
Science Daily
RNA-editing tool a fast, sensitive test for COVID-19
An engineered CRISPR-based method that finds RNA from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, promises to make testing for that and other diseases fast and easy. Collaborators at Rice University and the University of Connecticut further engineered the RNA-editing CRISPR-Cas13 system to boost their power for detecting minute amounts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in biological samples without the time-consuming RNA extraction and amplification step necessary in gold-standard PCR testing.
Science Daily
New study reveals breakthrough infections increase immunity to COVID-19
Vaccine boosters and breakthrough infections following vaccination both provide a substantial and potentially pandemic-breaking immunity against COVID-19, according to new laboratory research from Oregon Health & Science University. The study, published Wednesday in the journal Med, is the latest in a series of OHSU discoveries using blood samples to characterize...
Science Daily
Exposing the evolutionary weak spots of the human genome
Mutations can be good and bad. Sometimes they help an organism adapt and survive. Other times they are so harmful that an organism can't survive or reproduce. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Adam Siepel's team has created a computer program that tracks the history of harmful mutations in the human genome throughout evolution. They discovered parts of the genome are especially vulnerable to mutations, meaning any mutations in those regions can result in severe or lethal consequences. Their findings may help guide clinicians seeking the origins of serious genetic diseases.
Science Daily
Mutation in key molecules could stop gonorrhea infection, biomedical sciences researchers find
Creating a mutation that inhibits how the bacterial pathogen Neisseria gonorrhoeae causes gonorrhea, a common sexually transmitted infection, could offer a new way to prevent and treat the disease, according to researchers in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University. The researchers found that generating a mutation in...
Science Daily
Most long COVID patients recover, says study
A McMaster University-led study has found that most people infected with the SARS-CoV2 virus recover within 12 months, irrespective of the severity. However, although 75 per cent had recovered at the 12-month mark after becoming ill with the virus, 25 per cent of patients still had at least one of the three most common symptoms, including coughing, fatigue and breathlessness. Researchers also found that patients with persistent symptoms also had antibodies associated with autoimmune illnesses, as well as raised levels of cytokines, which cause inflammation.
Science Daily
Termites may have a larger role in future ecosystems
Most people think termites are a nuisance that consume wood in homes and businesses. But, these termites represent less than 4 percent of all termite species worldwide. Termites are critical in natural ecosystems -- especially in the tropics -- because they help recycle dead wood from trees. Without such decayers, the world would be piled high with dead plants and animals.
Science Daily
Scientists use modified silk proteins to create new nonstick surfaces
Researchers at Tufts University have developed a method to make silk-based materials that refuse to stick to water, or almost anything else containing water for that matter. In fact, the modified silk, which can be molded into forms like plastic, or coated onto surfaces as a film, has non-stick properties that surpass those of nonstick surfaces typically used on cookware, and it could see applications that extend into a wide range of consumer products, as well as medicine.
Science Daily
It may already be too late to meet UN genetic diversity target, but new findings could guide conservation efforts
Climate change and habitat destruction may have already caused the loss of more than one-tenth of the world's terrestrial genetic diversity, according to new research led by Carnegie's Moises Exposito-Alonso and published in Science. This means that it may already be too late to meet the United Nations' proposed target, announced last year, of protecting 90 percent of genetic diversity for every species by 2030, and that we have to act fast to prevent further losses.
Science Daily
COVID-19 infections increase risk of long-term brain problems
If you've had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. Those who have been infected with the virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection, new research shows. Such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, depression, anxiety and migraine headaches, according to a comprehensive analysis of federal health data by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care system.
Science Daily
Reusable contact lenses more than triple risk of rare preventable eye infection
People who wear reusable contact lenses are nearly four times as likely as those wearing daily disposables to develop a rare sight-threatening eye infection, finds a study led by UCL and Moorfields researchers. The case control study, published in Ophthalmology, identifies multiple factors that increase the risk of Acanthamoeba keratitis...
Science Daily
Study findings suggest association between exposure to air pollution -- particularly in the first 5 years of life -- and alterations in brain structure
Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) A study published in the journal Environmental Pollution has found an association, in children aged 9-12, between exposure to air pollutants in the womb and during the first 8.5 years of life and alterations in white matter structural connectivity in the brain. The greater the child's exposure before age 5, the greater the brain structure alteration observed in preadolescence.The study was led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a research centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation.
Science Daily
Researchers test a novel hypothesis to explain the cause of autoimmunity in patients with type 1 diabetes
Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease in which the pancreas makes little or no insulin. The details on the events that occur during autoimmune destruction of the pancreatic beta-cells have been studied extensively yet the mystery of what causes autoimmunity is unknown. In a new study, researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM), Indiana University School of Medicine and Temple University School of Medicine, present a testable hypothesis to explain the initiation of autoimmunity. If validated, this would allow early detection and possible prevention of T1D in susceptible individuals.
Science Daily
Warming oceans are changing Australian reef fish populations
Shallow reefs and the creatures that inhabit them are changing due to rising ocean temperatures, but these impacts have been obscured by a lack of comprehensive local data. A team of researchers in Australia has been tracking changes in the country's reefs for over a decade, and in research publishing September 22 in the journal Current Biology they describe how they used fine-scale data to illustrate how warming waters impact tropical and temperate reef fish communities differently.
