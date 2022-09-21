ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

BREAKING: Fairfax Pedestrian Hit By Car Has Serious Injuries, Police Say

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A pedestrian was hit by a car in a Fairfax County parking lot on Wednesday, Sept. 21, police said.

Sometime before 2:30 p.m., officers arrived at the scene in the lot of 8389 Leesburg Park, where they discovered a woman had been hit by a car, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The driver stayed at the scene and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WUSA9

Woman hit by driver in Vienna shopping center badly injured

VIENNA, Va. — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by the driver of a car in a shopping center parking lot Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department said in a tweet that the crash occurred at Pike 7 Plaza on Leesburg Pike in Vienna around 2:36 p.m. The woman hit by the car was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
VIENNA, VA
rockvillenights.com

Strong-arm robbery at Rockville bus stop

Rockville City police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at a bus stop early yesterday morning, September 21, 2022. The robbery was reported at a bus stop in the 2300 block of Veirs Mill Road at 2:19 AM Wednesday. That is in the Twinbrook area.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

DC woman identified as victim of deadly Oxon Hill hit-and-run

As police continue to search for the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a woman in Oxon Hill, Maryland, earlier this week, they have released the victim’s identity. The Prince George’s County police identified her as Brenda Hackett, 56, of D.C. Hackett’s body was found on...
OXON HILL, MD
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead Inside Overturned SUV Riddled With Bullet Holes

A man was found dead inside of an overturned vehicle covered in bullet holes overnight in Washington D.C., reports NBC 4. Detectives say that a suspect pulled up to the victim and began shooting at him on an off-ramp to Kenilworth Avenue NE shortly after midnight on Friday, Sept. 23, causing the victim's vehicle to crash and flip over onto its roof, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

