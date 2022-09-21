BREAKING: Fairfax Pedestrian Hit By Car Has Serious Injuries, Police Say

A pedestrian was hit by a car in a Fairfax County parking lot on Wednesday, Sept. 21, police said.

Sometime before 2:30 p.m., officers arrived at the scene in the lot of 8389 Leesburg Park, where they discovered a woman had been hit by a car, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The driver stayed at the scene and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.