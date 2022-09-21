ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Another reason to opt for an apple over potato chips: Fruits appear to be better brain food

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKjlb_0i4iXOrx00
  • Participants in a recent study answered questions about their fruit and veggie intake, including how often they eat them and portion size.
  • Those who consumed fruit more often showed reduced symptoms of depression and greater positive psychological well-being.
  • More frequent savory snacking, such as potato chips, was associated with increased anxiety, depression, stress and reduced psychological well-being.

Frequently snacking on fruits can make you feel better, while tasty but less healthy snacks such as potato chips may lead to psychological harm and memory problems, new research suggests.

Researchers from Aston University in Birmingham, England, published the findings in the British Journal of Nutrition this past spring.

The study included 428 healthy adults who filled out questionnaires about their weekly diet over the past year, including consumption of fruit, vegetables, sweets such as biscuits, cakes and chocolate, and savory snacks like chips. They also answered questions about their psychological health, alcohol intake, exercise and smoking status.

Those who ate fruit more often showed reduced symptoms of depression and greater positive psychological well-being, the researchers said. More frequent snacking of potato chips and other savory snacks was associated with increased anxiety, depression, stress and reduced psychological well-being.

"We're just kind of saying that there's easily modifiable habits that we could change to potentially boost our mental well-being and reduce our risk of potentially having low mood and developing depression," said Nicola-Jayne Tuck, a doctoral researcher and a co-author of the study.

Mental health treatment:More Americans have gotten mental health treatment since 2019, especially younger adults and women

Food and mental health:Eating processed foods is hurting your brain, study says. Even '2 cookies' can affect health.

More reasons to opt for fruit, vegetables over potato chips

Participants ate fruits and vegetables on average four to six times a week, and sweet and savory snacks two to three times a week.

An interesting finding was that eating a portion of fruit of any size (for grapes, a portion was a "handful of grapes") was good for mental health, Tuck said. Eating fruit twice a day was better than eating it four times a week, for instance.

"The total amount we consume isn't as important as how often we consume the fruit. That was really surprising because you expect that the quantity and the frequency would be equal. But they're not."

The researchers said frequently consuming fruits in raw form (whole fruits, for example), may maximize the absorption of nutrients with antioxidant properties, increasing their influence on psychological health.

Snacking on savory foods, especially potato chips, was associated with cognitive struggles, including memory failures, as well as more instances of depression, anxiety, stress and reduced overall mental well-being, Tuck said.

Though eating more fruit was not directly linked to improved cognition in the findings, "we can say that this nutrient-poor crisp (potato chip) consumption" is associated with reduced cognition, she told USA TODAY.

Previous research and limitations

Previous research has yielded similar results, including a 2020 study that found eating berries, bananas and dried fruits significantly reduced depressive symptoms.

A 2021 study found poor mental health outcomes among people who drank sugar-sweetened drinks at least once a day. Poor mental health was not found among those who drank 100% fruit juice at least once a day.

The more recent study does have limitations, most notably that it's a cross-sectional study that uses data from a snapshot in time – and doesn't directly say fruit and vegetables, or snacks, directly affect mental well-being, Tuck said.

But a new study she is working on does "explore causality in a better way ... looking at the relationship over time," she said.

For now, the study suggests healthy habits appear to have benefits. "Eating fruit more often and resisting the potato chips is one way that we might feel a little bit more positive day-to-day," Tuck said.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginiathe 757and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Doctors Swear By This One Fruit To Beat Bloating Fast Every Morning

If you’re frequently waking up bloated or experiencing other signs of indigestion in the morning, a doctor visit is vital. Before then, however, it’s important to keep track of what you do eat on a daily basis and your meal schedules. We checked in with doctors and other health experts for one fruit suggestion to not only beat morning bloat, but to also promote gut health and help you start your day with energy, all at the same time. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Daniel Boyer, MD, health and nutrition expert at Farr Institute, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
HEALTH
MedPage Today

Dairy Reportedly Bad for the Heart -- But Don't Lump Milk and Cheese Together

For people with established cardiovascular disease (CVD), greater consumption of various dairy products was associated with worse health outcomes in a Norwegian study. Rising daily intakes of total dairy and milk were each significantly associated with increased risks of stroke, cardiovascular mortality, and all-cause mortality over follow-up generally spanning 5 to 14 years in patients with stable angina, according to clinical dietitian Vegard Lysne, PhD, of University of Bergen and Haukeland University Hospital, and colleagues.
HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato Chips#Fruit Juice#Processed Foods#Linus Regimen#Diseases#General Health#Aston University
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar

Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Nutrition
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Sausage recall: 2 tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination

It’s time to check your refrigerator and freezer for any Sunset Farm Foods sausage you might have purchased recently. That’s because the company issued a recall for 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage that might be contaminated with extraneous material. Specifically, customers discovered thin blue plastic inside the meat product, triggering the recall.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

613K+
Followers
67K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy