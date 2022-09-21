Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
WRGB
Display unveiled to honor Gold Star Families who lost a loved one in the line of duty
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — As part of Gold Star Mother and Family Day, the Albany International Airport unveiled a display to honor those families who have lost a loved one in the military in the line of duty. The ceremony took place on the observation deck on the last...
WRGB
Police in Vermont searching for missing woman
MANCHESTER, VT (WRGB) — Police in Manchester, VT are looking for a woman that was reported missing. 67-year-old Anne M. Dickinson was reported missing on Saturday. She was last seen in the area of Richville Road and Torrey Knoll back on September 16th. Anyone with information is asked to...
WRGB
Civil suit filed against Schenectady Police, Officer Brian Pommer
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A civil suit has been filed against the City of Schenectady and Officer Brian Pommer claiming excessive force from the officer. Breaking down the court paperwork, on or about September 18th, 2019, Carlyn Ringer was questioned by a detective on her willingness to act as a "confidential informant to assist in criminal investigations".
WRGB
Man arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated with a suspended registration
CHARLESTON, NY (WRGB) — A 22-year-old man was arrested on a list of charges after a single car crash in the Town of Charlston. State Police, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on North Green Road. It was there, according to police, they found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
Motorcycle rider killed in early morning collision with vehicle, say police
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Police in Glens Falls say a man has died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle over the weekend. According to Police, 36-year-old Nathan Varney was traveling north on Glenn Street near Oakland Avenue at around 5:00 AM, when he collided with a sedan in the middle of the intersection.
WRGB
Charges pending in fatal head on collision that claimed life of Cairo woman
TOWN OF ATHENS, NY (WRGB) — The Greene County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a head-on collision that claimed the life of a Cairo woman. According to investigators, at around 6:00 PM on September 24th, deputies responded to a crash on State Route 9W in the town of Athens.
WRGB
Speed believed to be a factor in fatal two car crash in Bolton, say State Police
BOLTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a South Glens Falls man is dead following a two car crash back on September 23rd. Troopers responded East Schroon River Road at around 4:15 PM for a report of a two car crash. According to investigators, 26-year-old Patrick J. Murray was...
WRGB
Meth use on the rise in the Capital Region
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — When a possible methamphetamine lab is uncovered in the Capital Region, local organizations take notice. "We’ve certainly seen them (labs) over the years in the more rural areas of the Capital District," said Laura Combs, executive director of New Choices Recovery Center. "Anytime you’re mixing different chemicals, unless you’re an expert, there’s absolutely danger there."
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB
NYS Sheriff's Association addressing gun law confusion following reenactment cancelations
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — This weekend the Rogers Island Military Camp historic re-enactment was supposed to take place in Fort Edward. The event which has happened in Washington County for the last 25 years was canceled as concerns over New York state gun laws grew; event organizers feared they could be arrested.
WRGB
Traffic stop turns into drug, other charges for Albany man
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man is facing a list of charges following a traffic stop by deputies from the Albany County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say 28-year-old Issiah I. Cain was found to be the driver of a vehicle that was stopped by deputies on September 24th in the area of Lark Street.
WRGB
Electric City makes way for more electric vehicles
The world of electric vehicles is making its mark on the Electric City!. Sunday the city of Schenectady hosted a National Drive Electric and Sustainability Fair. The event is for electric vehicle drivers to showcase their cars and experiences with potential drivers. The fairs are happening all over the country...
WRGB
Man in custody after crashing car into AT&T store, reportedly damaging property with a bat
NISKAYUNA. NY (WRGB) — Emergency crews were on the scene at the AT&T store at Mohawk Commons after a car crashed through the store front Sunday morning. Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Niskayuna Police say they responded to a report that a person was inside the AT&T store damaging property with a baseball bat. More information revealed the person crashed a car into the front doors of the store. When they arrived, police took Steven Carrion, 29, of Troy, into custody without further incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRGB
Heating prices to rise; assistance on the way
CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — Heating your homelike buying your groceries or putting gas in your car is going to have an impact on your wallet this year, even more than it did in the past. This winter season, National Grid is estimating a multi year high increase in natural...
Comments / 0