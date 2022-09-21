ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day 3: Trial for sailor accused of igniting fire aboard Navy Ship

By Marie Coronel
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It is day three in the trial of Seaman Ryan Mays who is charged with arson for the 2020 fire that happened on board the USS Bonhomme Richard.

Wednesday, an expert testified talking about the electrical framework of the ship, spending a lot of time on the heat sensors on board.

Earlier in the week, we heard from an ATF Specialist who had interviewed Mays. He says Mays repeatedly denied starting the fire that burned the ship.

We learned during a ship-wide announcement was made about the fire. Mays says he broke a broom over his knee and rushed in to help, even refilling O2 tanks.

But the ATF Agent pointed out inconsistencies with his story. He says Mays’ timeline doesn’t add up with the actions he had taken, adding it should have taken him much longer to do what he said he did.
ABC 10News was told a key witness is scheduled to testify Wednesday afternoon. We don’t know who that is or what that person’s connection is to this case.

Mays’ trial is expected to last two weeks.

