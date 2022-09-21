At least 15 people have been killed after a gunman with a swastika on his T-shirt opened fire at a school in the western Russian city of Izhevsk.Among the dead were 11 children, said police. Two teachers and two security guards were also killed.Another 24 people were injured, including 22 children, Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said, amid fears the death toll could climb higher. The gunman later killed himself, said the committee, who also revealed the details about what he was wearing.The committee is looking into the attacker’s suspected neo-Nazi links and named him as Artem...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO