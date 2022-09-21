ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto

In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’

On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Powell
u.today

Ethereum Whales Rapidly Dropped Their Holdings After Merge, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency Exchange#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Major Crypto Exchange#The Wall Street Journal
CoinDesk

Hacked Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Has $200M in Outstanding DeFi Debt

Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute, the victim of Tuesday's $160 million hack, has over $200 million in outstanding DeFi debt to several counterparties, according to on-chain data. The largest debt involves a $92 million tether (USDT) loan issued by TrueFi, which is due to mature on Oct. 15. Wintermute's loan book...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

GBR COIN (GBR) To Launch Much-awaited ICO Following Intensive Development

GBR COIN, a Polygon-based advanced blockchain project that offers payment gateway and decentralized finance (DeFi) services, is set to launch the ICO for its native token, GBR, on Friday, September 23. The upcoming ICO came sooner than expected following the announcement of the GBR COIN team last week, conveying that...
MARKETS
u.today

Ripple Moves 30 Million XRP, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano: Exchanges Now Ready for Vasil Upgrade

According to Tim Harrison, vice president of Community and Ecosystem at Input Output, exchange readiness by liquidity now stands at over 87% ahead of the Vasil upgrade. The Cardano builder set the bar at the 25 top exchanges that represent roughly 80% of the ADA token’s liquidity. As reported...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

XRP Shows Most Bullish Set-up in Crypto Now, This Trader Insists

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Reuters

Credit Suisse aims for stronger franchise from global review

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) top two executives have told staff the bank is working to establish a stronger franchise in the longer term, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Saturday, amid uncertainty over a global review of its operations.
BUSINESS
u.today

XRP Is up 26% in Week, Here Are Two Factors That Contributed to Recent Rise

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy