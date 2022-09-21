Read full article on original website
Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto
In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon slammed crypto as dangerous - and called bitcoin a Ponzi scheme
Jamie Dimon slammed bitcoin and some other crypto as "decentralized Ponzi schemes." The JPMorgan CEO said they enable theft, money laundering, and other crimes. However, Dimon touted blockchain and said he would welcome a properly regulated stablecoin. Jamie Dimon has doubled down on his disdain for bitcoin and some other...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
CoinDesk
US Treasury to Recommend Issuing Digital Dollar if in National Interest: Source
The U.S. Treasury Department will advise the federal government to press forward on work to issue a digital dollar, though it should only take the final step if there’s sign-off that the government-created tokens are in the “national interest,” according to a person familiar with a report emerging soon.
u.today
Ethereum Whales Rapidly Dropped Their Holdings After Merge, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
CNBC
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
CoinDesk
Hacked Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Has $200M in Outstanding DeFi Debt
Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute, the victim of Tuesday's $160 million hack, has over $200 million in outstanding DeFi debt to several counterparties, according to on-chain data. The largest debt involves a $92 million tether (USDT) loan issued by TrueFi, which is due to mature on Oct. 15. Wintermute's loan book...
Broken Record? JPMorgan CEO Continues Rant On Bitcoin, Calls It A 'Ponzi Scheme'
JPMorgan Chase JPM CEO Jamie Dimon's tirade against cryptocurrencies continues. Despite the investment bank's ongoing efforts to boost its crypto capabilities, Dimon blasts Bitcoin BTC/USD for being a decentralized Ponzi scheme. "I am a major skeptic on crypto tokens, which you call currency like Bitcoin," he said. "They are decentralized...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Regulation Is a National Security Issue – Here’s Why
Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong thinks crypto regulation is a matter of national security for the United States. Armstrong says it’s critical for the US to pass crypto regulations that foster domestic innovation. “The US missed on semiconductors and 5G which is now largely manufactured offshore. It can’t afford...
u.today
GBR COIN (GBR) To Launch Much-awaited ICO Following Intensive Development
GBR COIN, a Polygon-based advanced blockchain project that offers payment gateway and decentralized finance (DeFi) services, is set to launch the ICO for its native token, GBR, on Friday, September 23. The upcoming ICO came sooner than expected following the announcement of the GBR COIN team last week, conveying that...
u.today
Ripple Moves 30 Million XRP, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish
u.today
Cardano: Exchanges Now Ready for Vasil Upgrade
According to Tim Harrison, vice president of Community and Ecosystem at Input Output, exchange readiness by liquidity now stands at over 87% ahead of the Vasil upgrade. The Cardano builder set the bar at the 25 top exchanges that represent roughly 80% of the ADA token’s liquidity. As reported...
dailyhodl.com
Ripple Will Spend Over $100,000,000 Defending Itself Against the SEC in XRP Lawsuit, Says CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says the cost of his firm’s lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will be well above the nine-figure mark. In an interview with Ryan Selkis, CEO of crypto analytics firm Messari, Garlinghouse says Ripple Labs is, in a way, representing the whole industry by taking on the SEC.
u.today
XRP Shows Most Bullish Set-up in Crypto Now, This Trader Insists
Credit Suisse aims for stronger franchise from global review
HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) top two executives have told staff the bank is working to establish a stronger franchise in the longer term, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Saturday, amid uncertainty over a global review of its operations.
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Says One Factor Will Determine Bitcoin and Crypto Market Direction
Shark Tank celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary reportedly says that policies will impact investments in the digital asset space as he shares his optimism that US policymakers will be supportive of crypto. Benzinga reports that O’Leary anticipates upcoming policies to have a positive stance for stablecoins because this will be...
u.today
XRP Is up 26% in Week, Here Are Two Factors That Contributed to Recent Rise
