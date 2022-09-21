ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest in 2020 murder case

By WTXL Digital Staff
 5 days ago
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Wednesday that it made an arrest in an alleged homicide incident that occurred in 2020.

According to the news release, 60-year-old Rickey Brown was arrested Wednesday and is facing a first degree murder offense.

According to the police department, on Oct. 26, 2020 , after 8:30 p.m., the police department responded to the 800 block of Old Bainbridge Road for a welfare check on an individual.

When officers arrived at the scene, an adult male was discovered dead inside the residence.

Based on the evidence discovered at the scene and the completion of an autopsy of the dead individual, the death was determined to be a homicide.

Before the victim’s death, it was determined that the victim died from injuries following a physical assault.

DNA evidence at the scene was collected and examined by TPD along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Earlier this year, law enforcement officials were able to connect DNA collected at the scene to Brown. A lengthy investigation led to the detainment of Brown.

