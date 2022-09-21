Read full article on original website
A Lights Out 2nd Half Moves Dogs to 5-0
There is nothing quite like Homecoming Friday at Carmi-White County High School. The annual homecoming parade and pep rally kicked off what would be a night full of celebration for the Bulldogs as they hosted the Fairfield Mules at Harrington-Jeffries Sports Complex. To say this game was a much anticipated...
Local Sports Recap – September 23, 2022
The Carmi-White County boys golf team took part in the Black Diamond Conference Tournament yesterday in West Frankfort, and the Bulldogs finished in 6th place with a team score of 386. Maxon O’Daniel shot a team best 92, Connor Newell shot a 94, Gabe Winkleman shot a 97, Zack Roark shot a Travor Mason shot a 108 and Aidan Willis shot a 112. Both the boys and girls golf teams will travel to Mt. Carmel on Monday.
Teen arrested at high school football game, deputies say
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says an incident at a North Posey football game led to a teenager’s arrest. The sheriff’s office posted about it on social media Saturday, a day after the incident happened. Before the football game Friday night, a 17-year-old allegedly was involved in an “altercation” on […]
G2E: Lawrenceville vs Casey-Westfield
CASEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Lawrenceville vs Casey-Westfield
G2E: Evansville Harrison vs Vincennes Lincoln
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Evansville Harrison vs Vincennes Lincoln
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
Branda Renez Burke-Ramirez
Lifetime Grayville, Illinois, resident, Branda Renez Burke-Ramirez, 49, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and friends. She was born November 11, 1972, in Fairfield, Illinois, the daughter of David Allen Burke and Karen Jean (Riley) Burke. Branda was an active, community-minded resident who loved...
Meet the 2022 White County 4-H Corn King and Queen Candidates
Aaliya Robinson is a five-year member of the Enfield Blue Ribbon 4-H Club and the daughter of Ryan and Amber Robinson of Norris City. Aaliya has enjoyed taking different projects throughout the past four years, but her favorite would have to be her bucket calf that she purchased by herself. Other projects would be her cake decorating, dog care, swine, and her rabbit.
Hometown Girl Comes Back to Fairfield to Practice Medicine
Dr. Lauren Williams, a Fairfield native says she’s happy to be home and working alongside Dr. Patrick Molt at Fairfield Memorial Hospital. Dr. Williams was in Carmi Thursday with a contingent of FMH representatives to discuss her schooling, experiences, and future serving the community. A general surgeon, Williams received her medical degree from Rush Medical College of Rush University and served as Chief Resident for the Rush University System of Health.
Sarah Tolley
Passed Away: At 3:10 P.M., Friday, September 23, 2002 at Hamilton Memorial Nursing & Rehab Center, McLeansboro, IL. Visitation: Will be held 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., September 27, 2022 at Harre Funeral Home, McLeansboro, IL. Funeral: Will follow at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, Harre Funeral Home. Burial: Hickory Hill Cemetery,...
West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog dumped at Evansville business
WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Employees at Salvage Candy in Evansville are hoping the public can help find the person responsible for throwing a dog on their property. Surveillance video shows someone in a white Dodge Challenger pull up Friday night and throw a bag […]
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
PHOTOS: Water main break floods downtown Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed there is currently a water main break on Bob Jones Way between 6th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near the DoubleTree Hotel.
Rare, white hummingbird spotted in Carmi yard
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - A rare, white hummingbird has seemingly set up shop in the yard of a Carmi, Illinois, family. Stephanie Penrod sent us photos and a video of the bird. She says it showed up Thursday, but has seemed to claim one of their 11 hummingbird feeders for its own.
LAUNDRY STAYS CLEAN IN CARMI WITH HELP FROM WISBDC AT SIC
Angie and Joe Bolin were already in the trenches of starting a small business when a second opportunity presented itself. Shortly after finalizing their plans to start construction on Angie’s Wash and Fold in Carmi, the couple added dry cleaning to their laundry list of services. The purchase of...
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
17-year-old cited after 3 other injured in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A 17-year-old faces several charges after a crash on Sept. 21 injured three people. He faces charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident and illegal possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor. The teen was...
Illinois welcomes new healthcare provider
The Lawrence County Illinois Health Department has a new provider. The department used social media to welcome Amelia Pauley, a mental health services provider. She has an Associates Degree from Lincoln Trail College and a Bachelors in Nursing from the University of Wyoming and a Masters in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan.
