Bay News 9
Montana voters to decide on 'born alive' abortion bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters of...
Bay News 9
Commission proposes review of Wisconsin poll observer rules
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission on Wednesday started the process of reviewing the rules for election observers, an issue that's drawn attention and concern as Democrats and Republicans alike aggressively recruit partisan watchers to ensure election workers adhere to the law this November. The unprecedented recruitment...
Bay News 9
VP Kamala Harris to deliver keynote address in Austin at 2022 Texas Dems reception
AUSTIN, Texas — Vice President Kamala Harris is due to return to Austin, Texas, as the keynote speaker for the Texas Democratic Party Johnson-Jordan Reception on Oct. 8. With Gov. Greg Abbott’s political move of delivering migrants near Harris’ Washington home on Sept. 15 and Sept. 19, many suspect the VP has much to address.
Bay News 9
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act...
Bay News 9
Workers rally outside ECMC amid NYSNA contract negotiations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the New York State Nurses Association kicked off contract negotiations Thursday with Western New York's largest hospital, Erie County Medical Center, members and allies rallied in front of the facility. The union says it's bargaining for better workplace conditions and better wages, which it says...
Bay News 9
Sandbag operations set up in Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Emergency management officials in some Central Florida counties and municipalities are making sandbag materials available this weekend to help residents prepare their homes for the possibility of flooding if Tropical Depression Nine becomes a stronger storm and affects the area. Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties...
Bay News 9
Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened some ovenight. Winds are at 45 mph and it is moving west-northwest at 14 mph. No impacts with land is expected this weekend as it travels west-northwest through the Caribbean. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:. Cayman Islands. A Tropical...
Bay News 9
Eastman Kodak to recycle expired hand sanitizer produced during pandemic
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York state has entered into an agreement with Eastman Kodak to dispose of and recycle the expired hand sanitizer and packaging it produced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kodak will transport 168 tractor trailer loads of sanitizer to Eastman Business Park in Rochester where it will...
Bay News 9
Tropical Depression Nine is now Tropical Storm Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian is south of Haiti in the central Caribbean. It’s moving west and will stay over the open waters of the Caribbean this weekend. Wind shear has decreased, and that has allowed Tropical Depression Nine to intensify into Tropical Storm Ian. The water temperatures in the western Caribbean are in the upper 80s. This will provide plenty of fuel for the tropical system. It is possible it may become a hurricane by the end of the weekend.
