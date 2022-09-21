Global Cloud Storage Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

Read full article on original website
HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack boasts an incredible 27,000 mAh charging capacity
Avoid losing power when you have the HyperJuice 245W USB-C Battery Pack. Designed for remote workers, on-the-go professionals, and more, it boasts a 27,000 mAh battery capacity. With 100W Power Delivery passthrough charging, this 245W USB-C power bank recharges the battery in an hour. Moreover, with an airline-safe portable design, it has 2 100W USB-C and 2 65W USB-C Power Delivery ports. That means you can charge 4 USB-C devices at the same time. Additionally, its OLED screen displays the remaining battery capacity along with the charging usage of each port. So you always know how much power you have left and how much power you’re using. Finally, smart power protection features like over current, over voltage, over temperature, and short circuit keep your gadget safe.
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
A quick checkup on consumer fintech activity ahead of Q3 data
When September wraps, we’ll start a countdown for earnings reports from consumer-serving fintech giants, data that will help us understand present-day market appetite for trading and investing products; given the sheer number of fintech startups that touch at least a part of that operating space, we have our eyes open.
Chunghwa Telecom Announced the Success of its 5G Private Network Deployment Project for DELTA Thailand with Joint Efforts of National Telecom Thailand and The White Space
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Chunghwa Telecom announces the successful deployment of the 5G Private Network for DELTA Electronics (Thailand) Bangpoo factory (Plant 1) this year, following the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for 5G private network collaboration by National Telecom (NT), The WhiteSpace (The WSP), and DELTA Electronics (Thailand) and Chunghwa Telecom in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005411/en/ CHT President Shui-Yi Kuo, Delta Electronics (Thailand) President Jackie Chang, NT President Sanpachai Huvanandana & The WSP Board of Directors Chaiyod Chirabowornku (left to right) at 5G Smart Integral Solutions Day in Thailand. (Photo: Business Wire)
Intel Announces AI Global Impact Festival Grand Prize Winners
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- What’s New: Today, Intel introduced six student groups and three teachers as the global grand prize winners at its AI Global Impact Festival. The annual festival brings together next-generation technologists, future developers, policymakers and academics who work to solve real-world problems using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005369/en/ Previous AI for Global Impact winners are greeted by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at the Intel Vision event in May 2022. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
How the cloud-software startup Gusto won over investors and small businesses by breaking away from the pack
Founded in 2011, Gusto makes software for small businesses to manage their employee-related needs, from payroll to retirement savings.
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: ZAGG wins Accessory Manufacturer of the Year
Congratulations to ZAGG, which has won the Accessory Manufacturer of the Year prize at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). The Accessory Manufacturer of the Year category recognised the companies that are helping customers get the most out of their mobile device, whether it’s a case, a charger or something completely different.
In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism
In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
Weave Named as a Leader in Five of G2’s Fall 2022 Reports
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, has released its Fall 2022 Reports on Optometry Software, Dental Practice Management, Patient Relationship Management (PRM) and Patient Engagement software. Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, was named a Leader in all five categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005756/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Integrated acoustic resonators in commercial fin field-effect transistor technology
In radio communication, the growth of beamforming and multiple-input"“multiple-output technologies, which increase transceiver complexity, have led to a drive to reduce the size, weight and power of radio components by integrating them into a single system on chip. One approach is to integrate the frequency references of acoustic microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) with complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor processes, typically through a MEMS-first or MEMS-last approach that requires process customization. Here we report unreleased acoustic resonators that are fabricated in 14"‰nm fin field-effect transistor technology and operate in the X-band frequency range (8"“12"‰GHz). The devices use phononic waveguides for acoustic confinement and exploit metal"“oxide"“semiconductor capacitors and transistors to electromechanically drive and sense acoustic vibrations. Fifteen device variations are analysed across 30 bias points, quantifying the importance of phononic confinement on resonator performance and demonstrating the velocity-saturated piezoresistive effect in active resonant transistors. Our results illustrate the feasibility of integrating acoustic devices directly into standard complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor processes.
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)
Knoetic lands $36M to unify diverse sources of HR data
Aiming to affect change, entrepreneur Joseph Quan founded Knoetic, a platform designed to provide insights on metrics like attrition, diversity and headcount growth. Knoetic integrates with HR systems to allow CPOs to run analyses and automatically generate reports, and it also delivers recommendations like how to improve employee retention if the platform identifies an issue with turnover.
Daily Crunch: London-based spatial computing startup Hadean closes $30 million Series A
It’s Friday, and that means… Actually, we don’t even really know what that means anymore, other than that we’re going to sit in the sunshine and bask in the very last few days of warm weather before it becomes time to be envious of the antipodeans for the next six months. — Christine and Haje.
Singapore’s Arbor Ventures notches $193M toward next early-stage fintech fund
The Singapore-based VC focuses on early-stage financial tech startups, but it operates with a pretty expansive view of what constitutes fintech; its portfolio includes startups working on AI, healthcare, crypto and (of course) several buy now, pay later schemes. Arbor aims to raise nearly $107 million more for its third core fund, which could reach a total of $300 million, per a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Nvidia Optical Flow Accelerators can use AI frame generation for video encoding too
Something to look forward to: Many consumers are looking forward to this year's new graphics cards for their gaming capabilities, but they also introduce new tools for video encoding. Nvidia's RTX 4000 series GPUs add one more trick to double framerates while encoding video. The Optical Flow Accelerators behind Nvidia's...
Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro rugged enterprise-grade mobile devices launch in the US
5G Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Tablet. Samsung has updated its "rugged portfolio" in 2022 with a new smartphone as well as a new tablet. Now, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro have landed in the US as new options for those in demanding, challenging or even downright dangerous occupations.
Steadybit wants developers involved in chaos engineering before production
Steadybit, a German startup, wants to put it in reach of more developers by building these tests into the development pipeline. Today, the company announced the general availability of its chaos engineering product. Steadybit co-founder and CEO Benjamin Wilms says that by pushing back chaos testing into the development pipeline,...
Integrated wafer-scale ultra-flat graphene by gradient surface energy modulation
The integration of large-scale two-dimensional (2D) materials onto semiconductor wafers is highly desirable for advanced electronic devices, but challenges such as transfer-related crack, contamination, wrinkle and doping remain. Here, we developed a generic method by gradient surface energy modulation, leading to a reliable adhesion and release of graphene onto target wafers. The as-obtained wafer-scale graphene exhibited a damage-free, clean, and ultra-flat surface with negligible doping, resulting in uniform sheet resistance with only ~6% deviation. The as-transferred graphene on SiO2/Si exhibited high carrier mobility reaching up ~10,000"‰cm2 Vâˆ’1 sâˆ’1, with quantum Hall effect (QHE) observed at room temperature. Fractional quantum Hall effect (FQHE) appeared at 1.7"‰K after encapsulation by h-BN, yielding ultra-high mobility of ~280,000"‰cm2 Vâˆ’1 sâˆ’1. Integrated wafer-scale graphene thermal emitters exhibited significant broadband emission in near-infrared (NIR) spectrum. Overall, the proposed methodology is promising for future integration of wafer-scale 2D materials in advanced electronics and optoelectronics.
Non-local triple quantum dot thermometer based on Coulomb-coupled systems
Recent proposals towards non-local thermoelectric voltage-based thermometry, in the conventional dual quantum dot set-up, demand an asymmetric step-like system-to-reservoir coupling around the ground states for optimal operation (Physica E, 114, 113635, 2019). In addition to such demand for unrealistic coupling, the sensitivity in such a strategy also depends on the average measurement terminal temperature, which may result in erroneous temperature assessment. In this paper, we propose non-local current based thermometry in the dual dot set-up as a practical alternative and demonstrate that in the regime of high bias, the sensitivity remains robust against fluctuations of the measurement terminal temperature. Proceeding further, we propose a non-local triple quantum dot thermometer, that provides an enhanced sensitivity while bypassing the demand for unrealistic step-like system-to-reservoir coupling and being robust against fabrication induced variability in Coulomb coupling. In addition, we show that the heat extracted from (to) the target reservoir, in the triple dot design, can also be suppressed drastically by appropriate fabrication strategy, to prevent thermometry induced drift in reservoir temperature. The proposed triple dot setup thus offers a multitude of benefits and could potentially pave the path towards the practical realization and deployment of high-performance non-local "sub-Kelvin range" thermometers.
Crystal Group maximizes physical and data protections for military applications with new NVMe M.2 drive
HIAWATHA, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Crystal Group, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of rugged computer and electronic hardware, announced today the release of a ruggedized and tamper-proof NVMe M.2 drive validated across their portfolio of rugged, high-performance compute solutions for tactical edge applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005265/en/ The new NVMe M.2 drive integrates proprietary Crystal Group ruggedization techniques with the tamper-evident Seagate BarraCuda 515 SSD to meet DoD cybersecurity and environmental operating requirements in a single solution. (Photo: Business Wire)
