Read full article on original website
Related
Woman, 28, who spent $12,700 on a truck filled with unclaimed packages reveals she found more than $50,000 worth of items in it - from an $850 Dyson vacuum to a $4,200 Dior purse
A vlogger spent $12,643 on a truck filled with lost packages after she won a bidding contest for the items in hopes of making her money back and found some treasure, including a Dior purse, Dyson vacuum and diamond jewelry. Hope Aleen, 28, from Utah, regularly posts videos of herself...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”
The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online
You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
16 under-the-radar stores where interior designers say they find the best furniture
There are tons of popular, beloved furniture stores, but we asked designers for some of their under-the-radar, lesser-known favorites.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brazen thieves CUT security wires off designer goods and walk out with a laundry hamper full of handbags and shoes at a Ross store in Arizona
Brazen thieves were caught cutting security wires off designer handbags and walking out with a basket of shoes from an Arizona Ross store. A video - posted by PPV-Tahoe on Instagram - showed an unidentified man and woman stealing a load of designer purses and a basket full of shoes.
Selling Your Old Handbags? Check Out These Quick Tips Before You Begin
If your home is overrun with handbags you swore you'd never part with but can't bear to look at anymore, it might be time to sell. Luckily, there's a lot of potential business out there -- especially...
Best vacuum cleaner 2022: our top 10 vacuum cleaner reviews
Discover the best vacuum cleaner and find your day-to-day cleans easier
AOL Corp
Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!
If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on Carhartt Fall & Winter Gear
The workwear trend has made Carhartt one of the hottest brands of the past few years. Even though it’s trendy right now, the Michigan-born brand can never really go out of style. That’s because, like Levis and Red Wing, Carhartt is a true American classic that has been making hard-wearing clothes since the 1800s. Although Carharrt has spun its success into a fashion-forward Work in Progress line and landed collabs with the likes of Converse and New Balance, the OG Carhartt line is still a great place to stock up on sturdy clothes for working and flexing alike. Right now, you...
sneakernews.com
adidas Yeezy To Release Laceless Version Of The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN
It’s highly likely that Ye’s relationship with adidas hasn’t gotten any better since his televised interview. Regardless, new releases are still continuing to surface; and as revealed on-foot by none other than Pusha T, a laceless version of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will be hitting the shelves relatively soon.
Tree Hugger
Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates
Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
CNET
Snag a 13-Inch M1 MacBook Pro for up to $450 Off While You Still Can
Though it has just been replaced by the M2 MacBook Pro, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is still one of the best MacBooks on the market right now. Equipped with Apple's in-house M1 chip, it's super powerful and efficient, meaning it can burn through all of your daily tasks without burning through battery life. And with Best Buy offering up to $450 off this previous-gen MacBook, it's one of the most affordable Apple silicon-powered laptops you can buy right now, with prices starting at just $950 for the 256GB model.
TODAY.com
A memory foam footrest, heated mattress pad and more fall must-have gadgets, according to an expert
Whether you plan on spending the remaining nice days outdoors this fall or are looking to upgrade your home and office space into a cozy retreat ahead of the cold weather, there are a few gadgets that can help. Wirecutter Deputy Editor Jason Chen stopped by the 3rd hour of...
Cut a Rug With These Fabulous Rugs on Sale Now at Wayfair — Up to 85% Off
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. A good rug can make or break your home’s aesthetic. Carpets may be low down on the ground, but they’re pretty high up on our list of interior design priorities. Just like a painting or a centerpiece, rugs […]
laptopmag.com
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip. If Apple product launch rumors turn out to be true, an iPad Pro 2022 release is on the way. Naturally, existing iPad Pro tablets get steep discounts as retailers purge their inventory. Cuirrently, Amazon offers Apple's...
CNBC
Why convertible cars are declining in popularity
Gaining popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, the convertible car is an automotive American icon. As a symbol of leisure and fun, some history's iconic models were convertibles, such as the Chevrolet Corvette and the Ford Mustang. However, convertibles have been steadily losing popularity among car buyers and make up only 0.46% of new car sales in 2021. Buyers value practicality and functionality over looks and leisure, leading their interests elsewhere. Can the iconic design stand the test of time?
Digital Trends
This powerful Dell business laptop is 48% off for a limited time
Lately all of the best laptop deals have had a back-to-school slant to them, which is awesome for the students in your life, but if you’ve been on the hunt for a new business laptop, your moment has finally arrived. Right now, you you can bring home a Dell Vostro 3510 business laptop for only $629, saving you $584 off the original retail price of $1,213. At 48% off, this is undeniably one of the most enticing Dell laptop deals happening at the moment, so click the Buy Now button below to scoop one up and keep reading to find out why this laptop deal is one not to be missed.
Pint-size pad for £1.2million! One of London's smallest detached homes likened to a 'doll's house' with just 290sq ft of floor space goes on the market
One of London's smallest detached houses has gone on the market for £1.2million. The property in Chelsea, west London, is a former gravedigger's cottage and has just 290sq ft of floor space. The two-storey home, that is just 8ft 2ins at its narrowest, was put up for sale in...
Digital Trends
Logitech made its own lightweight handheld built for cloud gaming
Although I can be tough on cloud services that have faults, I actually do enjoy cloud gaming on Google Stadia and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate quite a bit, and I’m excited about the technology’s potential for both players and developers. Currently, most of my cloud gaming takes place on my phone, but Logitech and Tencent Games want me to start playing cloud games on a new device. In October, the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld starts rolling out, and it hopes to become the way to play cloud games.
Spirit Halloween Store Tweets You'll 100% LOL At, Even If They Took Over The Location Of Your Favorite Store
Sorry, pumpkin spice lattes, but the real sign of fall is the orange Spirit Halloween sign being hung up.
Comments / 0