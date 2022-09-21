Read full article on original website
Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first timeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Couple to open jazz club in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Hustler Hollywood to open near children’s and science museums in RichmondMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
VCU enrollment drops for fourth consecutive yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Virginia Business
17th Street Lofts sells for $4.65M in Richmond
An apartment building in the city of Richmond has changed hands. BP I LLC purchased the 17th Street Lofts, located at 329-333 Oliver Hill Way, from 333 Oliver Hill LLC for $4.65 million, One South Commercial reported. The 20,300-square-foot space includes 24 units and was purchased as an investment. Ryan...
rvahub.com
Richmond Folk Festival Poster Revealed
We’re excited to introduce you to the 18th official Richmond Folk Festival poster artist, Cassandra Kim. She joins a storied group of artists that includes Mickael Broth, Chris Milk, Hamilton Glass and more! (See all past 17 posters). Cassandra’s poster art will also grace the official Richmond Folk Festival...
rvahub.com
Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island
Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Sept. 22-28
Known for its massive macarons, pink branding and flaky croissants, Whisk bakery has unveiled a sister outpost in the West End. New owner Billy Bryan took over the original Shockoe Bottom location in March and has been rising to the occasion ever since. (Richmond magazine) A Buzz-worthy Pair. Coffee has...
NBC12
New Lit Limo reading bus set to go back into service soon in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First it was a fire and then a major mechanical breakdown, but after a summer of woes, Richmond Public School’s new Lit Limo is ready to get out into communities and help get children reading. “It’s so important for children to read from zero, all...
Oktoberfest coming to Libbie Mill in Henrico
Libbie Mill, a new community hub in the rapidly emerging Midtown area of Henrico County, is hosting an Oktoberfest event today.
Plate and Goblet: News and notes from Henrico restaurants and breweries
The UVA Club of Richmond held its fall kick-off gathering at the Sloop John B rooftop bar (which had yet to open when SJB was mentioned in the June Plate and Goblet). More than 80 ‘Hoos attended, including Billy McMullen (2003), who starred at Henrico H.S. and later played for the Philadelphia Eagles. Now a motivational speaker and consultant, McMullen spoke about his non-profit Billy Mac Foundation, which works with youth to teach self-awareness and inspires kids to dream big. Check out the Sloop John B Facebook page for news of live music performances and other events on the rooftop.
Virginia Center Commons store owners forced to close due to mall closure
Store owners at Virginia Center Commons prepare to close their doors after the mall decides to shut down.
Discovering the Buffet at Noorani Kabab House
I have hesitated to tell you about one of very favorite Richmond restaurants, Noorani Kabab House at 2757 Hungary Spring Road in the West End, just south of Broad Street. My hesitation is due to a couple of things. First, I love their buffet and many people ask me, “Hey, Steve, how can a food critic like buffets?” To that, I answer, “That’s exactly why I’m not a food critic … that and because I don’t know enough big words.”
Richmond Mini-Greek Festival returns this fall with food, drinks, live performances
Exciting news for foodies and festival fans in RVA -- the Richmond Mini-Greek Festival is returning this November!
NBC12
Richmond Registrar puts pause on express machine voting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Registrar’s offices are tweaking how voters cast their ballots again. Richmond Registrar’s offices planned on using express voting machines to simplify the counting ballots, but now, they’re back to pen and paper as they could not get enough printers. “The way it...
$10 million shortfall: Insurance won't fully cover Fox Elementary rebuild
VACORP, the insurance company that covers Richmond Public Schools (RPS) buildings will not cover the full cost to rebuild William Fox Elementary School.
Chesterfield's decision to end curbside recycling will increase costs in Henrico
In an announcement that some Chesterfield residents said they didn't see coming, the county is moving to end its curbside recycling services.
touropia.com
24 Fun Things to Do in Richmond, VA
One of the oldest cities in the United States, Richmond has remarkably been the capital of Virginia since 1780. As it was heavily involved in the Civil War, countless important landmarks and historic sites dot its streets while thriving arts and craft brewery scenes have also developed in recent years.
‘Dachtoberfest’ will bring dozens of dachshunds to downtown Richmond
A new dachshund-themed event will bring hundreds of the short-legged, long-backed dogs and their owners to Richmond next month
Got scraps? Take advantage of Richmond's new community composting program
Richmond’s Parks and Recreation department was given a significant grant to launch a community composting pilot program.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
Procession route for funeral of Officer Seara Burton announced
RICHMOND, Ind. — The City of Richmond has announced the route that the procession of the funeral for K-9 Officer Seara Burton will take Monday. The procession will leave Richmond High School, traveling through the city, before finally ending at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Burton will be laid to rest. The complete route is as […]
NBC12
Chesterfield County to privatize recycling
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Starting next year, Chesterfield County will privatize its recycling by moving to a “subscription-based” model. Chesterfield, along with 12 other localities around central Virginia, has participated in the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority since it started in 1991. With the current contract set...
New townhome development near Hull Street Road gets final approval in Chesterfield
A new townhome development that drew opposition from nearby residents when it was first proposed won final approval on Wednesday, clearing the way for construction to begin on 50 new houses.
