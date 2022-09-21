Read full article on original website
Scott Johnson
2d ago
Get Mayor Bo, and the whole city council out of office, they are trying to fill their back account with Communist China money 💰 at the price of safety for North Dakota and the United States of America!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Grand Forks International Airport to receive nearly $16 million for infrastructure
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks International Airport is set to receive a multi-million-dollar grant for upgrades related to infrastructure. Airport officials are receiving nearly 16-million-dollars to improve infrastructure like sewer work and for reconstructing a runway and taxiway. The funding is from the Federal Airport Improvement Program.
KNOX News Radio
Plan to eventually demolish UND’s Hyslop advances
A committee of the North Dakota Board of Higher Education has given the green light for UND to begin fundraising some $86.5 million dollars for phase one of a multi-phase project would create a science… engineering…and national security corridor on campus. The initial work includes upgrades to the...
Avian Influenza Confirmed In Yet Another ND County
Just when we were hoping avian influenza had flown the coop, the devastating pathogen migrated back to the state. In the Spring, avian influenza had appeared in 400 flocks in nearly 40 states. It led to the termination of over 40 million birds. Now the so-called bird flu has been detected in multiple counties in North Dakota. This is from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.
KNOX News Radio
GFPD: 3 of 18 business fail alcohol compliance check
Grand Forks Police conducted 18 alcohol compliance checks on Thursday. Fifteen businesses passed the test, but three failed – Applebee’s, Paradiso and the Long Haul Saloon. Under the supervision of a police officer, an underage buyer enters the establishment and tries to buy alcohol without hiding their age....
kvrr.com
LIVE: NDSU SAE Students Walking From Grand Forks To Fargo For Men’s Health
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The drive from Grand Forks to Fargo can be a lot. Imagine trying to walk it. That’s what the men of NDSU’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity are doing. Groups of six to 10 member are taking turns in a relay walk down old highway 81 raising awareness for men’s health.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 23, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Whitney Paige Anderson, 27, of Crookston, for 4th-Degree DUI. Thatcher Wade Ellingson, 23, of West Fargo, for Driving after having his Driver’s License Suspended. Cian Destiny Swifthawk, 21, of Devils Lake, for Public Nuisance. The Crookston Fire Department...
Fatal shooting by officers in North Dakota ruled justified
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota's attorney general says officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a man police say was having a mental health crisis.Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner and other officials held a news conference Monday to provide additional information on the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Andrew Martinez in Mapleton on Aug. 1.Wrigley says four officers fired their weapons when Martinez, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, appeared in the doorway of a residence and pointed the weapon at them following a four-hour standoff.Negotiators urged Martinez to come out of the house without his weapon.Wrigley says 20 to 25 rounds were fired by the officers and five gunshots struck Martinez, who died at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted.Jahner says no shots were fired at officers.Neighbors were told to stay indoors during the standoff.
kfgo.com
16-year-old in custody in connection with Bismarck murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 16-year-old suspect from Bismarck connected to a Bismarck, N.D. murder at a motel early Friday morning is in custody. The Bismarck Police Department said their investigation led detectives to Warren, Minn. The teenager was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7 a.m. in connection with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin S.D.
kvrr.com
We Talk Spirits With The Long Island Medium Before Her Grand Forks Appearance
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fans of the Long Island Medium get a chance to see her live and in action Thursday night at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks. Wednesday afternoon, TJ Nelson had a chance to talk with Theresa Caputo about talking to the dead. “Maybe you...
Reinbold murder trial begins in TRF
UPDATE: The jury was seated Wednesday. Jurors are expected to start hearing the case Monday, Sept. 26. by April Scheinoha
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SUPERINTENDENT DAVE KUEHN SENDS MESSAGE TO DISTRICT FAMILIES ABOUT FALSE REPORTS OF AN ACTIVE SHOOTER
Crookston Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn released a letter today addressing the apparent reports of an active shooter at the schools. The letter can be seen below- Dear Crookston District Families,. On Wednesday (today), many school districts in Minnesota were affected by false reports of some type of threat...
KFYR-TV
School bus crashes into river with students onboard near Leonard
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bus crash that ended in the Maple River late Friday afternoon. Officials were dispatched to 50th St. SE, east of 146th Ave SE in rural Leonard after a school bus went through the guardrail, down the ditch and over an embankment before coming to rest in the Maple River. At the time of the crash, there were seven students from the Enderlin Area School District and a driver on the bus.
dakotastudent.com
Let’s Go to The Movies: The River Cinema 15
The University of North Dakota offers students many fun and free activities for students on and off campus. A particular favorite amongst students is the free movie vouchers we get once a month. Student Involvement buys these vouchers at a discounted rate from the River Cinema 15 located in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. As a UND student – and a writer who reviews a lot of movies – the River Cinema is one of my favorite places up here. Movie theaters give us a sense of home away from home. I have fond memories of going to the movies with my family, and coming to UND is being a part of a new, exciting, big family. The River Cinema truly embodies a family movie theater that has an atmosphere of acceptance and inclusivity.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Ex-convict who served 29 years for murder shows support for new REIGNITE initiative at Cass County Jail
(Fargo, ND) -- A former convict who spent 29 years in prison for murder was among those who gathered in Fargo Wednesday to help jumpstart the new R.E.I.G.N.I.T.E. initiative at the Cass County Jail. "We all are going to make mistakes. I made probably the worst mistake you could ever...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO EARLY CALL OF ATTEMPTED MURDER
On September 21, 2022, at approximately 12:58 AM, Officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of 18th Ave. S. for a report of a Domestic Disturbance with injury. Responding officers arrived on the scene and located a female suffering from lacerations and a puncture wound.
valleynewslive.com
Three men with outstanding warrants arrested after fight in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men with outstanding warrants are in the Cass County jailhouse, after a fight in Fargo. Authorities say it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 blk. of 45th St. S. They say 26-year-old Eduardo Flores was fighting with 38-year-old Alberto Rosas. When authorities...
trfradio.com
Weekend Traffic Stop Ends with One Man in Custody
A Crookston area man is in custody after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop over the weekend in Thief River Falls. Timothy Michael Buchanan, (41) had a warrant out of Polk County when he was stopped by police on the 1500 block of 3rd Street East. According to the police report, Buchanan “fled on foot & when caught, gave a fictitious name”.
KNOX News Radio
UND is 2nd in NCHC media poll
The University of North Dakota hockey program is selected to finish second, as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) unveiled its 2022-23 Preseason Poll Wednesday, with Denver being picked by the media to win the Penrose Cup for a second straight year. The Pioneers collected 19 of 23 first-place votes...
kvrr.com
Grand Forks woman accused of attempting to kill her mother
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police are investigating what they say is an attempted murder. Shortly before 1:00 am Wednesday, police were called to the 800 block of 18th Ave. S. for a report of a domestic disturbance with injury. Officers located a woman with lacerations and a puncture wound.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
